ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India strengthen lead after beating Bangladesh in Indore Test
Here's the full points table for the ongoing ICC World Test Championship, which kicked off on 1 August with the first Test of Ashes 2019 at Edgbaston.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs CHA Railways beat Chandigarh by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs SIK Saurashtra beat Sikkim by 6 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 9 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 17th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BIH vs UTT - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs SIK - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AP vs CHA - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE Updates: Meeting of Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena delegation with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari postponed till further notice
-
Missing consumer expenditure survey: Everyone knows what the numbers signal; opaqueness will only widen trust deficit
-
Distilled, a Firstpost podcast: Maya Tudor talks about nations and the surge of nationalism that is currently besieging the planet
-
How Karthi straddles commercial and content-driven cinema, from Kaithi to Madras and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru
-
ATP Finals 2019: Rafael Nadal unable to add missing title to trophy cabinet but bows out on top of the world
-
Sri Lanka elections: Gunmen open fire on convoy of buses carrying minority Muslim voters; no casualties reported
-
Rafale controversy's collapse after Supreme Court verdict an important lesson for Opposition leaders living in ivory towers
-
The Borderlands: Hope and loss in a river and shelter homes at India-Bangladesh frontier
-
After Cyclone Fani, women in a migrant fishing community start resilience fund
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
With the ODI and T20I formats having their own showpiece events in the World Cup and the World T20 respectively, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to give the Test format a better sense of relevance by creating the World Test Championship.
Much like the Women's Championship, the World Test Championship will be contested in the league format, taking place over a period of two years — a first in the men's game.
The advent of the Twenty20 format and the mushrooming of various 20-over leagues all over the world played a role in declining interest in Test cricket, which was evident in the low turnouts in the five-day format, especially in the subcontinent. Additionally, bilateral series often got mundane, especially when contested between two sides with a vast difference in terms of their rankings, often leading to one-sided encounters.
With the Test Championship, the ICC hopes to boost viewership in the classic format of the game; every match contested in this tournament having a potential impact on the fortunes of other teams.
The inaugural edition of the Championship began with the first Test of the 2019 Ashes at Edgbaston on 1 August, with Australia becoming the first team to collect points with a resounding win. A total of nine teams will take part in the event — all the Test-playing nations barring Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland.
Each team plays a total of three home and away series', with the league phase ending on 31 March, 2021. The top two teams then qualify for the final that takes place in June, 2021.
Below is the full points table for the ongoing Test Championship:
Position
1
2
3
4
56
0
0
0
0
India began their journey in the Test Championship with a 318-run hammering of West Indies at Antigua in the first match of the two-Test series towards the end of their tour of the US and the Caribbean.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 16, 2019 16:05:00 IST
Also See
PCB approaches South Africa and Ireland to play limited-overs series at home
England speedster James Anderson on comeback trail from calf injury, may tour South Africa
Ex-Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist calls T20 cricket 'lottery', refrains from picking winner for World Cup in 2020