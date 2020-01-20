ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India return to top of table after historic 2-1 series win over Australia

With the ODI and T20I formats having their own showpiece events in the World Cup and the World T20 respectively, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to give the Test format a better sense of relevance by creating the World Test Championship.

Much like the Women's Championship, the World Test Championship will be contested in the league format, taking place over a period of two years — a first in the men's game.

The advent of the Twenty20 format and the mushrooming of various 20-over leagues all over the world played a role in declining interest in Test cricket, which was evident in the low turnouts in the five-day format, especially in the subcontinent. Additionally, bilateral series often got mundane, especially when contested between two sides with a vast difference in terms of their rankings, often leading to one-sided encounters.

With the Test Championship, the ICC hopes to boost viewership in the classic format of the game; every match contested in this tournament having a potential impact on the fortunes of other teams.

The inaugural edition of the Championship began with the first Test of the 2019 Ashes at Edgbaston on 1 August, with Australia becoming the first team to collect points with a resounding win. A total of nine teams will take part in the event — all the Test-playing nations barring Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland.

Each team plays a total of three home and away series', with the league phase ending on 31 March, 2021. The top two teams then qualify for the final that takes place in June, 2021.

The ICC later decided to rank the participating teams on the basis of the percentage of points earned from the total number of points available, instead of the total points accumulated due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting a major portion of the 2020 cricketing calendar. As a result of the switch, Australia leapfrogged India to the top of the points table on 19 November.

Below is the full points table for the ongoing Test Championship:

Position Team Played Won Lost Drawn Tied Points PCT 1 India 13 9 3 1 0 430 71.7 2 New Zealand 11 7 4 0 0 420 70 3 Australia 14 8 4 2 0 332 69.2 4 England 16 9 4 3 0 352 65.2 5 South Africa 9 3 6 0 0 144 40 6 Pakistan 10 2 5 3 0 166 30.7 7 Sri Lanka 7 1 5 1 0 80 19 8 West Indies 7 1 6 0 0 40 11.1 9 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0 0 0

*PCT: Percentage of points.

In July, England had clinched the home-series against West Indies at Old Trafford after winning the third Test. This was followed by their latest home series victory against Pakistan in the longest format. They clinched the series 1-0, with the second and third matches being drawn.

India and New Zealand currently occupy the top two slots on the points table, the former having beaten Australia 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and make it back-to-back series wins on Australian soil. The Black Caps, on the other hand, whitewashed Pakistan 2-0 to consolidate their position as favourites to play the final at Lord's later this year.

South Africa, meanwhile, rose to the fifth spot after sweeping the two-match series against Sri Lanka 2-0 after registering comprehensive victories at Centurion and Johannesburg.