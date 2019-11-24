ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India extend perfect run after registering big win over Bangladesh; Australia on number two
Here's the full points table for the ongoing ICC World Test Championship, which kicked off on 1 August with the first Test of Ashes 2019 at Edgbaston.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs MAH Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs JHA Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs PUN Karnataka beat Punjab by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs JHA Karnataka beat Jharkhand by 13 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs DEL Baroda beat Delhi by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs MUM Tamil Nadu beat Mumbai by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM vs JHA - Nov 24th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR vs DEL - Nov 24th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs MUM - Nov 25th, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs HAR - Nov 25th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: 3 of 5 'missing' NCP MLAs have returned to Sharad Pawar, says Nawab Malik; hectic meets underway at Renaissance Hotel
-
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea move Supreme Court, seek review of certain directions on AGR issue
-
Twist in Maharashtra tale: 'Surgical strike on state', says Shiv Sena; 'black chapter' in history, claims Congress
-
Hong Kong votes in election amid heavy police deployment; ruling camp, Beijing hope for support following disruption caused by anti-govt stir
-
Protesting JNU students deserve your support not condemnation, writes ex-SC judge Markandey Katju
-
Davis Cup Finals 2019: Denis Shapovalov leads Canada to maiden final, sets up summit clash with Spain
-
Hellaro, National Award-winning Gujarati film, is a beautiful ode to female desire and defiance
-
Remembering Shaukat Kaifi, who brought integrity of purpose to roles and etched her name in theatre, film history
-
For Jaisalmer's camel owners, an uncertain future brought on by economics of change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
With the ODI and T20I formats having their own showpiece events in the World Cup and the World T20 respectively, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to give the Test format a better sense of relevance by creating the World Test Championship.
Much like the Women's Championship, the World Test Championship will be contested in the league format, taking place over a period of two years — a first in the men's game.
The advent of the Twenty20 format and the mushrooming of various 20-over leagues all over the world played a role in declining interest in Test cricket, which was evident in the low turnouts in the five-day format, especially in the subcontinent. Additionally, bilateral series often got mundane, especially when contested between two sides with a vast difference in terms of their rankings, often leading to one-sided encounters.
With the Test Championship, the ICC hopes to boost viewership in the classic format of the game; every match contested in this tournament having a potential impact on the fortunes of other teams.
The inaugural edition of the Championship began with the first Test of the 2019 Ashes at Edgbaston on 1 August, with Australia becoming the first team to collect points with a resounding win. A total of nine teams will take part in the event — all the Test-playing nations barring Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland.
Each team plays a total of three home and away series', with the league phase ending on 31 March, 2021. The top two teams then qualify for the final that takes place in June, 2021.
Below is the full points table for the ongoing Test Championship:
Position
1
2
3
4
56
0
0
0
0
India began their journey in the Test Championship with a 318-run hammering of West Indies at Antigua in the first match of the two-Test series towards the end of their tour of the US and the Caribbean.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 24, 2019 14:18:14 IST
Also See
PCB approaches South Africa and Ireland to play limited-overs series at home
England speedster James Anderson on comeback trail from calf injury, may tour South Africa
India vs Bangladesh 2019: Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal reach career-best positions in ICC Test rankings after Indore Test