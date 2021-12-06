ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table: Sri Lanka on top, India in third spot

India hammered New Zealand by 372 runs to win the second Test on Monday, despite the Black Caps' Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel making history with 10 wickets in the first innings.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a match tally of eight wickets - and 300th scalp on home soil - as the hosts clinched the two-match series 1-0.

Top-ranked New Zealand, who started day four on 140-5 in their chase of an improbable 540, were all out for 167 before lunch in Mumbai.

Ajaz, a left-arm spinner whose name went up on the Wankhede honours board after his perfect 10, stood out with match figures of 14-225 -- the best ever by a bowler against India.

New Zealand, who hung on for a draw in the opening match, were undone by their batting after Ajaz's heroics.

They collapsed to 62 all out in their first innings and were never in the chase against India's spin force.

Ashwin, who struck three times in the final session on day three, sent back overnight batsman Henry Nicholls, stumped for 44, as the final wicket.

Jayant Yadav bowled Rachin Ravindra for 18, then struck twice in one over and returned career-best figures of 4-49.

The first cycle of the ICC World Test Championship was won by New Zealand when they beat England in Southampton in the final in June 2021.

For the second cycle, the points system is revised. The cycle will stretch from 2021 to 2023 and according to the new points system, all matches will be contested for the same number of points. There are 12 points for a win, four for a draw, and six for a tie. This is different from the first cycle where each series was worth the same number of points which was then altered due to COVID-19. The teams were then ranked on the basis of the percentage of points earned from the total points accumulated.

In this, each of the nine teams will play six series - three home and three away. The teams will continue to rank on the percentage of points basis to standardise the imbalance in the number of matches played by the teams.

Below is the updated points table for the second cycle of the World Test Championship:

Position Team Played Won Lost Drawn Tied Points PCT 1 Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 0 24 100.0 2 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 24 66.66 3 India 6 3 1 2 0 42 58.33 4 England 4 1 2 1 0 14 29.17 5 West Indies 4 1 3 0 0 12 25 6 New Zealand 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.66 7 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 0 00

With inputs from AFP