ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table: India drop to 5th spot after Cape Town Test defeat

India have dropped to the fifth spot in the World Test Championships 2021-23 standings after suffering a seven wickets defeat to South Africa in the Newlands Test. As a result of the loss at Cape Town, India also the three-match Test series against South Africa 2-1.

Sri Lanka currently lead the standings, while Australia are in the second spot.

The first cycle of the ICC World Test Championship was won by New Zealand when they beat England in Southampton in the final in June 2021.

For the second cycle, the points system is revised. The cycle will stretch from 2021 to 2023 and according to the new points system, all matches will be contested for the same number of points. There are 12 points for a win, four for a draw, and six for a tie. This is different from the first cycle where each series was worth the same number of points which was then altered due to COVID-19. The teams were then ranked on the basis of the percentage of points earned from the total points accumulated.

In this, each of the nine teams will play six series — three home and three away. The teams will continue to rank on the percentage of points basis to standardise the imbalance in the number of matches played by the teams.

Below is the updated points table for the second cycle of the World Test Championship:

Position Team Played Won Lost Drawn Tied N/R Points PCT 1 Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 0 0 24 100 2 Australia 4 3 0 1 0 0 40 83.33 3 Pakistan 4 3 1 0 0 0 36 75 4 South Africa 3 2 1 0 0 0 24 66.66 5 India 10 4 3 2 0 1 53 49.07 6 New Zealand 4 1 2 1 0 0 16 33.33 7 Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 0 0 12 25 8 West Indies 4 1 3 0 0 0 12 25 9 England 9 1 5 2 0 1 10 10.41

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.