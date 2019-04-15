Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of India's squad announcement for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The selectors meet today in Mumbai to pick the squad and the announcement is expected to be made at 3.30 pm.

India’s selectors, MSK Prasad and company, sitting down this afternoon to choose their horses-for-courses World Cup squad would be perplexed by the fickleness of the English weather. Last year May and June were hot and dry (by English standards, that is) and so the dilemma would be on the choice of players who would excel in the given conditions.

Traditionally May is reckoned to be a wet month in England, with the weather improving considerably towards late June and July. In fact July & August are the best months for cricket in England. But since they were keen to slot the Ashes in August and have even organised a 4-day Test against Ireland to shake off the after-effects of One-day cricket, the World Cup had to squeezed in from late May to July 14. A dry summer would be good for batsmen and spin bowlers. But it is wet and the wickets are soft seamers could be in business. Of course the hosts would prefer to prepare flat, batting tracks to maximise eye balls for TV. And why not?

In our build up to the big announcement from the MSK Prasad-led BCCI senior selection committee, we decided to ask a host of cricket experts what their India squad for the World Cup would look like. Check out the full compilation here .

The first dilemma would be whether to go with two or three spinners? If it is two, then Kuldeep and Chahal would be a certainty. If they need the third then Jadeja would be looked at ahead of Ashwin or anyone else. It would also answer the number of seamers to be chosen. After all the squad can only be a 15-member strong one

An hour left before the broadcast of the India squad announcement gets underway. Meanwhile, here a detailed look at what's at stake for the selection panel in particular and Indian cricket in general. Read the preview for the squad announcement by G Rajaraman here .

Don't expect the selectors to decide who'll bat at number 4. That is the captain's call and he will take it on a case by case basis, depending on the team's requirement, opposition's key bowlers and state of game. He could even have a different number 4 in different matches. Importance would be given to batsmen who can play in various positions as the needs to the situation might dictate. For instance, both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul can open the batting or bat at a lower position. That sort of flexibility would be invaluable for the skipper, who along with Dhoni can also bat at various positions.

If the team has not been announced yet there must be a lot of discussion going on. Skipper Virat Kohli has an RCB match this evening in Mumbai. So will need to wrap this up as soon as possible. Coach Ravi Shastri's inputs too will be similarly received. Neither skipper nor coach have a vote but their views are taken very seriously by this committee. Most of the players select themselves. So the discussion must be all on 1 or at most 2 players

More squad picks coming in on Twitter, this one from cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. "Changed my mind on Shankar," says the former batsman.

Kohli has always banked on aggressive cricketers, be it Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah or Shami in bowling or Hardik Pandya as his explosive batsman. Does he have the same faith in Rishab Pant or even Dinesh Karthik or Kedar Jadav while batting? He likes batsmen who are fleet-footed and will take on the identified bowler. Pant has had considerable success in England with India and India A teams.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Vijay Shankar doesn't make it to Sanjay Manjrekar's XI, Irfan Pathan does include him in his side.

At least two of the three selectors -- MSK Prasad, Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi -- need to be on the same page. In the past these kind of situations had given scope for a few selectors to gang up and work against the chairman. But now things are different in terms of selectors' salary, media probing, a vociferous skipper, who unlike Sachin Tendulkar or Rahul Dravid, will not hold back his views and a street sharp coach. The selectors will have to have sound reasons for their decisions, unlike in the past when they sent a fielder, Noel David, as replacement for an injured paceman, Javagal Srinath.

Ashish Nehra is undecided whether to pick Khaleel Ahmed or Deepak Chahar, both of whom have been doing a consistent job for their respective IPL franchises, as the extra pacer in the squad.

It is surprising that many pandits don't seem to have a spot for Bhuvneshwar Kumar in their squad. He would be an asset in England with his matchless seam positioning with the new ball. He is a good fielder and useful bat too. If an opposition bowler has his tail up he could be sent to bat and blunt him for a couple of overs, till the moment passed. Bhuvi is also hugely experienced and would be an asset, especially if there was the slightest juice in the pitch. He would be a certainty without doubt, irrespective of what pandits said.

The press conference is expected to start anytime soon. So the team would have been finalised. Important for the selectors to choose back ups for key players, especially as a long IPL season could tell on players' fitness and mental fatigue. Even if they do not reveal the reserves names at the press conference they should tell those players identified and ensure that they are in the right frame of mind and fitness to be ready for sudden insertion into the big event

Kedar Jadav is also chosen as batsman who could bowl a bit, if needed. Thus it looks like selectors have gone for extra players who could chip in usefully in their non-core areas. So Vijay Shankar and Kedar are batsmen who can bowl and Jadeja is a bowler who can bat.

So Rishab Pant does not make the cut. Vijay Shankar has been slotted in that position which called for a batsman who could strike hard. He could also bowl a bit if conditions were ideal. Jadeja is chosen for the second half of the tournament when pitches would be drier.

"We've covered all the bases, and this is one of the most balanced sides we have produced. We had discussed Khaleel and Saini, and they will be around. We've been planning. Let me frankly tell that in the last month or so, there were a couple of places which cropped up. We do have reserves," says chief selector MSK Prasad in the press conference.

"If you really go by IPL form, there are other names such as Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw who have been doing well. So we didn't consider IPL form," says chief selector MSK Prasad

So the word from MSK Prasad is that Vijay Shankar has been slotted into the No 4 slot in the Indian team

Heartbreak for Pant. Karthik gets nod because of better keeping skills, just in case MSD is injured before a crucial match

Rishabh Pant will feel gutted to have missed out on his maiden World Cup appearance...

The selectors have lost a great opportunity to give young Rishabh Pant the chance to experience the atmosphere at the ICC Cricket World Cup by backing Dinesh Karthik as the reserve wicket-keeper. It is more likely than not that Dinesh Karthik would not get to play a game, even as a middle-order batsman. And it is even more likely that the senior reserve wicket-keeper batsman will not be around when the next World Cup is played.

The team has 9 players who can bowl, Bumrah, Shami, Bhuvi, Hardik, Chahal, Kuldeep, Jadeja, Vijay Shankar and Kedar. The rest are all batsmen with wicket-keepers Dhoni and Karthi being capable batsmen. Kedar and Vijay Shankar are batsmen who can bowl while Hardik is a bit of both. The team is well packed for both pace and spin, depending on the sort of weather and pitches they encounter. Kohli's lack of confidence in Pant went against him.

The other facet that is quite stark is that the team has just three specialist fastmedium bowlers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Hardik Pandya has given the team management and the selectors confidence that he can deliver 10 overs of quality and pick up wickets as well. India will have to keep a couple of fastmedium bowlers in a state of preparedness either at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru or, better still, in England.

There are two areas that India will hope will not bug the team during the World Cup campaign. The first is the relative inexperience middle-order batting and that can be handled by spreading the available experience. The easiest solution would be to have skipper Virat Kohli drop down to No. 4 and let KL Rahul bat at one-drop. Vijay Shankar could be sandwiched between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya to ensure that those with fewer than 20 games bat alongside the more experienced hands.

It is apparent that the selectors have ceded ground to the captain in going with Dinesh Karthik rather than Rishabh Pant. And it is heartening to see the return of Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja to the squad after both were left in the wilderness (for various reasons) in the three years after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 in Australia and New Zealand. They forced themselves in the reckoning with good performances in the past season.

The bowling picked itself. There will be days when India will consider playing all 3 seamers but I suspect that most days it will be 2 pacers and 2 wrist spinners so 3 + Pandya seems right. Both Vijay Shankar and Jadhav have to make the side as batsmen with bowling just a bonus

The bowling department is one the selectors would've hardly thought much over.

This season in IPL, Rishabh Pant scores at 11.36rpo after facing 10 balls; only De Villiers, Russell and Pollard can better that. India have a squad full of stars and match-winners, but Pant's power-hitting is unmatched by many around the world, let alone just in India. #CWC2019

Looks like Dinesh Karthik's exclusion from the series against Australia was a smokescreen. He makes the final cut, and no one will grudge him that. Both the Nidahas Trophy characters are the story of the day, as Vijay Shankar also gets a look in. I like that selection, it's bold, and a huge responsibility on Shankar. Karthik provides a more reliable back up for the No 4 slot as well.

I like the fact that the selectors have gone just with three fast bowlers, because Pandya is sure to play every game and is likely to fill in the middle overs. And India are sure to play both Kuldeep and Chahal. Just one change from the squad I had picked.

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the India World Cup squad announcement, with the MSK Prasad-led selection panel announcing a 15-man contingent that largely met everyone's expectations. There were a couple of tussles over spots, the most prominent one being that between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant as MS Dhoni's back-up — the former getting the nod in this case. Meanwhile, Vijay Shankar has been backed by the selection panel as their pick for the contentious No 4 slot, one that had generated a lot of debate over the last few months.

