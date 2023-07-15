Not allowing the Pakistan cricket team to travel to India for the ODI World Cup later this year would ‘deprive people’ of the chance to witness the arch-rivals clash on the highest level, believes former Pakistani skipper Misbah-ul-Haq.

“When there can be contests between the two countries in other sports, why not in cricket. Why link cricket with political relations? It is unfair to deprive people of a chance to see their teams play against each other,” Misbah is quoted as saying at a function in Karachi by news agency PTI.

“It is great injustice to the fans who follow Pakistan and Indian cricket a lot,” added the former batter, who scored over 11,000 international runs.

Pakistan’s participation in the mega cricketing event from 5 October depends on the government’s approval to travel to India.

India and Pakistan clash on 15 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, according to the schedule released last month.

Pakistan took this reluctant position after India refused to travel for the Asia Cup citing security concerns and the political tensions between the countries. The Asian Cricket Council, in response to the Indian objection, decided to shift nine of the 13 matches in the tournament to Sri Lanka.

While pressing for the team to visit India for the World Cup, the former skipper also advised the players to pay no heed to politics and focus on their game.

“Certainly Pakistan should be playing in the World Cup even in India,” he added. “The many times I have played in India, we have enjoyed the pressure and crowds there. Because it gives you motivation and conditions in India suit us. Our team has the capability to do well in Indian conditions.”

“What is happening outside their sphere they should not think about it. The key to doing well in the World Cup in India is to get the playing XIs right at particular venues and against particular opposition.”

Former Pakistan hitter Shahid Afridi echoed Misbah’s position.

“The biggest challenge for me or for any professional cricketer is dealing with the pressures which come with playing in India and trying to do well there in front of Indian crowds,” said Afridi.

“Overall we have enjoyed playing in India because the satisfaction and recognition you get if you can do well and perform in India is a worthy reward for any player,” he added.

Noting that Pakistan has got good venues for their World Cup matches, he proposed planning properly to make the most out of them.

“We have a very good side and some outstanding talent and I don’t see any reason why we can’t go to India and do well there even if we play at Ahmedabad,” he added.

Afridi also expressed concern over the frequent changes in the PCB.

“It is a bother for the players and fans alike. I say develop a system so that it doesn’t matter who comes and goes, the system should stay and decisions must be respected.”

He also felt that cricketers need to be given leading roles in the PCB since they know the sport and understand the psyche of players.

With inputs from PTI