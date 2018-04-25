ICC World Cup 2019, India's schedule: Virat Kohli and Co to play 9 round-robin matches at 6 different venues
India will play their nine round robin league matches of the 2019 ICC World Cup at six different venues after starting their campaign against South Africa at Southampton on 5 June.
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Punjab
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|2
|
Chennai
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|3
|
Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|4
|
Kolkata
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|5
|
Rajasthan
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|6
|
Bangalore
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|7
|
Mumbai
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|8
|
Delhi
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
Choose your
DEPENDABLE PLAYER
for today’s match
Shane Watson
opt1
M S Dhoni
opt2
Virat Kohli
opt3
AB de Villiers
opt4
Kolkata: India will play their nine round robin league matches of the 2019 ICC World Cup at six different venues after starting their campaign against South Africa at Southampton on 5 June.
India will play two games each at Southampton (SA, Afghanistan), Birmingham (England and Bangladesh) and Manchester (Pakistan and West Indies) respectively.
They will play a game each at Oval (Australia), Nottingham (New Zealand) and Leeds (Sri Lanka).
India's fixtures:
5 June: South Africa (Southampton)
9 June: Australia (Oval)
13 June: New Zealand (Nottingham)
16 June: Pakistan (Manchester)
22 June: Afghanistan (Southampton)
27 June: West Indies (Manchester)
30 June: England (Birmingham)
2 July: Bangladesh (Birmingham)
6 July: Sri Lanka (Leeds)
9 July: 1st Semi final (Manchester)
11 July: 2nd Semi final (Birmingham)
14 July: Final (Lords).
Updated Date:
Apr 25, 2018
Also See
South Africa to host 5 Tests, 13 ODIs and 9 T20Is in 2018/19 home season; Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to tour
India's 2019 ICC World Cup opening game postponed by 2 days due to Lodha recommendations
After Matt Renshaw, Australia's Shaun Marsh marks county career debut with century for Glamorgan