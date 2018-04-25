First Cricket
ICC World Cup 2019, India's schedule: Virat Kohli and Co to play 9 round-robin matches at 6 different venues

PTI, April 25, 2018

Kolkata: India will play their nine round robin league matches of the 2019 ICC World Cup at six different venues after starting their campaign against South Africa at Southampton on 5 June.

India will play two games each at Southampton (SA, Afghanistan), Birmingham (England and Bangladesh) and Manchester (Pakistan and West Indies) respectively.

They will play a game each at Oval (Australia), Nottingham (New Zealand) and Leeds (Sri Lanka).

India's fixtures:

5 June: South Africa (Southampton)

9 June: Australia (Oval)

13 June: New Zealand (Nottingham)

16 June: Pakistan (Manchester)

22 June: Afghanistan (Southampton)

27 June: West Indies (Manchester)

30 June: England (Birmingham)

2 July: Bangladesh (Birmingham)

6 July: Sri Lanka (Leeds)

9 July: 1st Semi final (Manchester)

11 July: 2nd Semi final (Birmingham)

14 July: Final (Lords).

