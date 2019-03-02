ICC World Cup 2019 director backs uninterrupted use of stump mics during tournament
Steve Elworthy, 2019 Cricket World Cup tournament director, said he would like to see stump mics being on at all times during the mega event in England
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 2nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 3rd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Eyewitnesses say IAF air strike in Balakot killed dozens of Jaish terrorists, a former ISI agent, ex-Pak army men
-
Travels through the Hindi belt: As MGNREGA projects dry up, Chhattisgarh labourers migrating south face squalor, slave-like conditions
-
Koffee with Karan season 6 review: Best Koffee Coup, most politically correct, and those who were surprisingly candid
-
Size of Bihar mahagathbandhan puts RJD at disadvantage in home state as allies demand large share of seats
-
Loan waiver, income scheme for farmers attractive from political outlook, but will damage economy in long-term
-
US, Russia clash over assistance to Venezuela; Moscow pledges relief material through Nicolas Maduro
-
Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river management, but will officials listen?
-
Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan: A chronicle of the state garden in public service
-
Premier League: Arsenal, Tottenham enter high-stakes North London derby with limited horizons and low margins for error
-
चश्मदीदों का दावा- भारत के एयर स्ट्राइक में पूर्व ISI एजेंट समेत दर्जनों आतंकी मारे गए
-
LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs AUS, 1st ODI at Hyderabad: भारत को पहली सफलता, फिंच वापस लौटे
-
भारत के खिलाफ F16 Fighter Plane इस्तेमाल कर बुरा फंसा पाकिस्तान, अमेरिका नाराज
-
अभिनंदन की वापसी पर यूं आखिरी वक्त तक रोड़े अटकाता रहा पाकिस्तान!
-
भारत को सौंपने से पहले पाक ने कैमरे पर रिकॉर्ड करवाया कमांडर अभिनंदन का स्टेटमेंट
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: Steve Elworthy, 2019 Cricket World Cup tournament director, said he would like to see stump mics being on at all times during the mega event in England starting 30 May.
In two separate incidents, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel recently courted controversy with their on-field comments which were caught by the stump mics.
File picture of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy. Reuters
They both were handed four-match bans for their "offensive" on-field remarks and the incidents reignited the debate on use of on-field microphones.
"From a fan engagement point of view, being able to do this for fans and spectators who are coming to the game or are watching on TV, these things need to be discussed, and need to be addressed," Elworthy told ESPNcricinfo.
"People want to get close to their heroes. They want to understand what goes on in the heat of the battle. But you've also got to understand there are sensitivities around these things. So it is a fine balancing act. But I would genuinely like to see that accessibility granted.
"I'd like to see it when players do get closer to the fans, so fans and spectators can witness what actually goes on the field."
Stump mics were also in focus during the India and Australia Test series Down Under, courtesy frequent verbal exchanges between players of both teams.
Updated Date:
Mar 02, 2019 13:59:28 IST
Also See
Opening up stump mics not a sound idea
'This is the time to win it' goes all-rounder Moeen Ali as top-ranked England dream of elusive World Cup
Pulwama terror attack: Fans, Cricket Club of India official urge BCCI to boycott Pakistan clash in 2019 ICC World Cup