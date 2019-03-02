First Cricket
ICC World Cup 2019 director backs uninterrupted use of stump mics during tournament

Steve Elworthy, 2019 Cricket World Cup tournament director, said he would like to see stump mics being on at all times during the mega event in England

Press Trust of India, Mar 02, 2019 13:58:56 IST

New Delhi: Steve Elworthy, 2019 Cricket World Cup tournament director, said he would like to see stump mics being on at all times during the mega event in England starting 30 May.

In two separate incidents, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel recently courted controversy with their on-field comments which were caught by the stump mics.

File picture of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy. Reuters



They both were handed four-match bans for their "offensive" on-field remarks and the incidents reignited the debate on use of on-field microphones.

"From a fan engagement point of view, being able to do this for fans and spectators who are coming to the game or are watching on TV, these things need to be discussed, and need to be addressed," Elworthy told ESPNcricinfo.

"People want to get close to their heroes. They want to understand what goes on in the heat of the battle. But you've also got to understand there are sensitivities around these things. So it is a fine balancing act. But I would genuinely like to see that accessibility granted.

"I'd like to see it when players do get closer to the fans, so fans and spectators can witness what actually goes on the field."

Stump mics were also in focus during the India and Australia Test series Down Under, courtesy frequent verbal exchanges between players of both teams.

