First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Final May 27, 2018
CHE Vs HYD
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 25, 2018
HYD Vs KOL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
MALW vs INDW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC won't ignore spot-fixing sting, will meet Al Jazeera to further investigation, says CEO David Richardson

The International Cricket Council (ICC) says it will meet representatives of the channel that claims to have unearthed 'spot-fixing' and 'pitch-fixing' in Test matches through a sting operation, insisting that the allegations will not be brushed under the carpet.

PTI, May 31, 2018

London: The International Cricket Council (ICC) says it will meet representatives of the channel that claims to have unearthed 'spot-fixing' and 'pitch-fixing' in Test matches through a sting operation, insisting that the allegations will not be brushed under the carpet.

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera has claimed that pitches of matches involving India, Sri Lanka, Australia and England were doctored at the behest of match-fixers.

The matches in question were India vs Sri Lanka (Galle, 26-29 July, 2017), India vs Australia (Ranchi, 16-20 March, 2017) and India vs England (Chennai, 16-20 December, 2016).

David Richardson added that the ICC is commited towards keeping cricket doping-free. Reuters

David Richardson added that ICC was keeping an eye on domestic T20 leagues, a likely target for bookies. Reuters

The ICC, while launching an investigation, said that the news network was refusing to share the unedited footage of the sting, a claim also reiterated by the Boards of England and Australia.

But ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said they are set to meet Al Jazeera officials very soon.

"I am always concerned if people are talking about fixing in cricket. I am a little perturbed by any accusation that we would attempt to sweep it under the carpet, or pretend that nothing has happened," Richardson was quoted as saying by The Independent.

"So we will investigate fully. We are meeting with them (Al Jazeera) in the next couple of days," he added.

Richardson admitted that various Twenty20 Leagues, operating at the lower level, could be easy target for corrupt activities since stringent rules make it difficult to approach international stars.

"It would be very surprising if international cricketers were able to be got to. And therefore, because that target has been hardened, these guys are now trying to create their own leagues, at a much lower level.

"So what we need to make sure is that anyone staging a T20 domestic tournament, especially televised, that they have in place minimum standards. To make sure they have an anti-corruption code in place, that all the players are educated, and that we are monitoring the franchise owners, the people involved in the tournament, doing due diligence," said.

Talking about doping in cricket, Richardson said the WADA-compliant ICC tries to keep the game clean but also stressed that cricket was not the kind of sport in which the participants would feel the need for performance-enhancing drugs.

"The nature of cricket hasn't made doping a high risk. To run between the wickets that fraction of a second faster: historically, cricketers haven't felt the need to bolster their performance by using performance-enhancing drugs.

"Having said that, with T20 coming to the fore, we recognise that potentially it could become a bigger risk going forward. Slowly and surely, you'll see the volume of tests that we conduct increasing," he added.

Updated Date: May 31, 2018

Tags : #Al Jazeera #Al Jazeera Sting #Australia #Corruption In Cricket #David Richardson #England #India #Pitch Fixing #Pitch-Fixing In Cricket #Spot Fixing #Spot-Fixing In Cricket #Sri Lanka #TheySaidIt

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all