Harmanpreet Kaur now holds the record of scoring most runs in an individual innings for India in a Women’s World T20 match, going past her 77 runs v Bangladesh Women at Sylhet in 2014.

OUT! A 134-run partnership comes to an end, as Rodrigues is stumped for 59! Tossed up outside off, Rodrigues, comes down the pitch and hoick it away. She misses, and it's through to the keeper who whips off the bails. Rodrigues st Katey Martin b Jess Watkin 59(45)

SIX! Harmanpreet Kaur moves across her wickets and smashes it over backward square leg for a big six.

SIX! Kaur slams back-to-back sixes. Comes down the pitch and hits it with the wind. Tonks it over long on.

After 19 overs,India Women 187/4 ( Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 97 , Veda Krishnamurthy 1) Despite the wicket of Rodrigues. India collect 15 off the over thanks to Kaur's sixes off the last two balls. She is unbeaten on 97.

CENTURY! An absolutely special innings from Harmanpreet Kaur! She blasted eight sixes in her innings to get to the landmark in 49 balls. Brute of a knock from Kaur. All rise! She became the first Indian to score a T20I century in Women's T20I.

OUT! Excellent innings comes to an end! Kaur was simply unstoppable today, hitting the ball with such ease and clearing the field of play with minimum effort. Batting of the highest order. Kaur chases a wide delivery from Devine, gets a thing edge to the keeper. Standing ovation for one of the finest knocks by an Indian in T20Is. Players from opposition camp too congratulate the opposition captain. Harmanpreet Kaur c Katey Martin b Devine 103(51)

After 20 overs,India Women 194/5 (Veda Krishnamurthy 1, Radha Yadav 0) India put on a formidable score for the White Ferns in the first match of the WWT20. Harmanpreet Kaur stars with a dominating century that propelled India to a massive first innings score with important contribution from 18-year old Jemimah Rodrigues with her 59.

"Knew if I stayed, I could get the runs. It's always difficult, but you've got to focus on the next ball. We were just focusing on building a partnership, we had to play till the end. We need quick wickets to put the pressure on them," says Jemimah Rodrigues at the end of the Indian innings.

Their total of 194/5 is the highest in Women’s World T20 match, going past Australia’s 191/4 v IrelandW at Sylhet in 2014.

Suzie Bates and Anna Peterson walk out to open the White Ferns innings. Medium pacer Arundhati Reddy to bowl the first over.

The White Ferns are off to a positive start in their chase of the challenging 195-run target, with both Bates and Peterson collecting a boundary each off Reddy's bowling.

A much better over for India, with left-arm spinner Radha giving away just two singles off the over.

Appreciation coming from Windies vice-captain, who is hours away from playing her first game cannot take her eyes off Kaur's innings

Quick collect and throw by Deepti towards the non-striker's stumps in the third delivery, though Peterson drags her bat behind the line on time. Appeal for run-out in the fourth delivery, but Peterson's safe for a second time in the over. Bates crunches the ball through extra-cover for a boundary, before collecting a single off the last ball. Nine off the over.

FOUR ! This one's hit down the ground by the former NZ skipper! Bates in sparkling touch today! NZ 32/0

Another big over for the White Ferns, with Bates smacking two boundaries off Radha's bowling, as 11 are collected off the over. Good start for the side, so that's one box ticked in the innings so far.

FOUR ! Bates once again finds the gap, carving the back-of-length delivery between extra cover and mid off! NZ 39/0

Seven runs collected off the fifth over, with Bates carving a back-of-length delivery from Deepti through the gap between extra cover and mid off to collect her fifth boundary. NZ couldn't have had a more contrasting start to that of India, who had lost three wickets by the time they reached 40.

FOUR! Cheeky shot from Peterson, who shuffles right, gets on her knees and paddles the ball past short fine! That brings up the fifty-opening stand ! NZ 51/0

11 runs off the final over of power play, with Peterson paddling the ball towards short fine for a boundary to bring up the fifty opening stand. Superb start for the White Ferns so far.

OUT! Debutant Hemalatha takes just three deliveries to collect her maiden T20I wicket, as Peterson nicks one to the keeper while looking for a late cut! NZ 52/1

Successful first over in T20I cricket for Tamil Nadu offie Hemalatha, as she gets Peterson caught behind to get the breakthrough that the Indians were looking for. The experienced Sophie Devine walks out to the centre.

FOUR! Bates shuffles a long way to her right, and sweeps the ball towards the square-leg fence to move to the 40s! NZ 60/1

Poonam's brought into the attack in the eighth over, with Suzie Bates smacking the ball towards the square-leg fence off the fourth delivery to move to the 40s. Seven off the over.

Poonam Yadav is the highest wicket-taker in this year in Women's T20Is with 27 wickets. It will be intriguing to see when India will bring her into the attack.

New Zealand's top-two highest run-getter in Women's T20Is are at the crease now - Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine. India must break this stand as quickly as possible before it becomes dangerous.

SIX ! Devine gets on the backfoot, and swivels her bat to send the ball flying over the square-leg fence! NZ 70/1

Run-out scare for Devine in the second delivery after a mix-up, although the batter returns to the striker's end on time as Bhatia whips the bails off. Devine later smacks the ball over the square-leg fence to collect the first six of the innings. Nine off the over.

OUT! Devine holes out to Harmanpreet at extra cover while attempting another big hit! India manage to break another dangerous-looking partnership! NZ 73/2

OUT! Jess Watkin's stumped off the very first delivery and Poonam's on a hat-trick! NZ 73/3

Bates shuffles a couple of steps to her right, and guides the ball towards fine-leg, where some superb fielding by Reddy saves a run for the Indians. That's before Poonam removes Devine and Watkin off successive deliveries to put the Indians in control of the proceedings. What will be all the more disappointing for the White Ferns will be the fact that both wickets were somewhat thrown away by the batters. Four runs and two dismissals off the 10th over.

FIFTY for Suzie Bates , getting on the backfoot and punching the ball down the ground for her seventh boundary this innings! She becomes the leading run-scorer in T20Is with that shot! NZ 80/3

Seven runs off the 11th over, with Bates smacking one down the ground to bring up her seventh boundary, and more importantly bring up her half-century — her 20th in T20Is.

FOUR ! Bates shuffles to her right yet again, and lobs the ball towards the square-leg fence for another boundary! NZ 85/3

OUT! Tahuhu strikes of her first ball! That was one pacy delivery that went right through Bhatia. Bhatia was done in for pace. The ball did come in a little, raps on the pads and onto the off stump. T Bhatia b L Tahuhu 9(6)

OUT! Hayley Jensen has plucked out a sensational catch litreally from thin air there. Short ball from Tahuhu and Mandhana goes for the pull, connects it well but the fielder was placed right for that short. Jensen gets around, times her jump to perfection, stretches her arm over her head with the ball sailing over this is fine, fine catch. Tahuhu has her second. Big blow for India.

OUT! GONE! Hemalatha walks across her stumps and was looking to sweep it past the short fine leg fielder but Kasperek bowled it full and outside off stump. Hemalatha was through the shot early, ended up giving a simple catch to the woman at 45. D Hemalatha c Tahuhu b Kasperek 15(7)

FIFTY! Rodrigues brings up her half-century. Becomes the youngest player to score a fifty in WT20 tournament. She has dazzled with some fine strokeplay. What a start to her first World T20.

Latest Update: Radha returns to the attack in the 12th over, and starts off with a pull towards the square-leg fence for her eighth boundary. Nine off the over.

The ICC Women's World T20 fixture between India and New Zealand is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-New Zealand live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between India and New Zealand.

Preview: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side have had a good string of performances in the build-up to the tournament, winning both their warm-up games against the hosts and defending champions, Windies, earlier they had beaten, England, against whom they lost the 50-over championship in 2017. While, New Zealand, claimed a strong six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka but were then defeated by the hosts in their second warm-up game.

India boast of strong names like Kaur, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana in their batting line-up. Their bowling looks well-settled with the likes of Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav, all of whom churned out impressive returns in the warm-up games. The Indians also have a strong leader in Kaur, who is a swashbuckling batter in the shortest format of the game.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have a consistent and explosive opening combination in Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine. They have reliable middle-order batters in skipper Amy Satterthwaite and Katey Martin, and a strong bowling line-up spearheaded by the likes of Lea Tahuhu and Leigh Kasperek.

The White Ferns are the No.2 side in the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings and undoubtedly one of the favourites to claim the trophy this season. India are up there too, making the first match of the marquee event a potentially thrilling contest.

Squads:

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, KE Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy