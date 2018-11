22:55 (IST)

After 10 overs,New Zealand Women 74/3 ( Suzie Bates 47 , Amy Satterthwaite (C) 0)

Bates shuffles a couple of steps to her right, and guides the ball towards fine-leg, where some superb fielding by Reddy saves a run for the Indians. That's before Poonam removes Devine and Watkin off successive deliveries to put the Indians in control of the proceedings. What will be all the more disappointing for the White Ferns will be the fact that both wickets were somewhat thrown away by the batters. Four runs and two dismissals off the 10th over.