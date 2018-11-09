First Cricket
SA in AUS | 2nd ODI Nov 09, 2018
AUS Vs SA
Australia beat South Africa by 7 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 07, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
SA in AUS Nov 11, 2018
AUS vs SA
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
ZIM in BAN Nov 11, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
ICC Women's World T20, India vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score: Poonam Yadav's twin strikes give India advantage

Date: Friday, 09 November, 2018 23:00 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

ICC Women's World Twenty20 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

194/5
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.7
Fours
18
Sixes
8
Extras
4
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Veda Krishnamurthy not out 2 3 0 0
Radha Yadav not out 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jess Watkin 3 0 40 1
Lea Tahuhu 3 0 18 2
93/4
Overs
12.4
R/R
7.5
Fours
10
Sixes
1
Extras
4
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Suzie Bates Batting 63 45 8 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Arundhati Reddy 2 0 21 0
Radha Yadav 3 0 22 0

  • FOUR! Bates shuffles to her right yet again, and lobs the ball towards the square-leg fence for another boundary! NZ 85/3

    Full Scorecard

  • Radha Yadav brought back into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,New Zealand Women 81/3 ( Suzie Bates 53 , Amy Satterthwaite (C) 1)

    Seven runs off the 11th over, with Bates smacking one down the ground to bring up her seventh boundary, and more importantly bring up her half-century — her 20th in T20Is. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician


    Suzie Bates is now the highest run-getter in Women’s World T20, going past Charlotte Edward’s tally of 768 runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY for Suzie Bates, getting on the backfoot and punching the ball down the ground for her seventh boundary this innings! She becomes the leading run-scorer in T20Is with that shot! NZ 80/3

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,New Zealand Women 74/3 ( Suzie Bates 47 , Amy Satterthwaite (C) 0)

    Bates shuffles a couple of steps to her right, and guides the ball towards fine-leg, where some superb fielding by Reddy saves a run for the Indians. That's before Poonam removes Devine and Watkin off successive deliveries to put the Indians in control of the proceedings. What will be all the more disappointing for the White Ferns will be the fact that both wickets were somewhat thrown away by the batters. Four runs and two dismissals off the 10th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Poonam Yadav on a hat-trick... and Satterthwaite manages to leave a wide delivery alone. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Jess Watkin's stumped off the very first delivery and Poonam's on a hat-trick! NZ 73/3

    Watkin st Bhatia b Poonam 0(1)

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Devine holes out to Harmanpreet at extra cover while attempting another big hit! India manage to break another dangerous-looking partnership! NZ 73/2

    Devine c Harmanpreet b Poonam 9(9)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,New Zealand Women 70/1 ( Suzie Bates 44 , Sophie Devine 9)

    Run-out scare for Devine in the second delivery after a mix-up, although the batter returns to the striker's end on time as Bhatia whips the bails off. Devine later smacks the ball over the square-leg fence to collect the first six of the innings. Nine off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Devine gets on the backfoot, and swivels her bat to send the ball flying over the square-leg fence! NZ 70/1

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    New Zealand's top-two highest run-getter in Women's T20Is are at the crease now - Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine. India must break this stand as quickly as possible before it becomes dangerous.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Poonam Yadav is the highest wicket-taker in this year in Women's T20Is with 27 wickets. It will be intriguing to see when India will bring her into the attack.

     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,New Zealand Women 61/1 ( Suzie Bates 42 , Sophie Devine 2)

    Poonam's brought into the attack in the eighth over, with Suzie Bates smacking the ball towards the square-leg fence off the fourth delivery to move to the 40s. Seven off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bates shuffles a long way to her right, and sweeps the ball towards the square-leg fence to move to the 40s! NZ 60/1

    Full Scorecard

  • The wily leg-spinner Poonam Yadav's introduced in the eighth over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,New Zealand Women 54/1 ( Suzie Bates 36 , Sophie Devine 1)

    Successful first over in T20I cricket for Tamil Nadu offie Hemalatha, as she gets Peterson caught behind to get the breakthrough that the Indians were looking for. The experienced Sophie Devine walks out to the centre.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Debutant Hemalatha takes just three deliveries to collect her maiden T20I wicket, as Peterson nicks one to the keeper while looking for a late cut! NZ 52/1

    Peterson c Bhatia b Hemalatha 14(12)

    Full Scorecard

  • Debutant Dayalan Hemalatha brought into the attack in the seventh over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,New Zealand Women 51/0 ( Suzie Bates 34 , Anna Peterson 14)

    11 runs off the final over of power play, with Peterson paddling the ball towards short fine for a boundary to bring up the fifty opening stand. Superb start for the White Ferns so far.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Cheeky shot from Peterson, who shuffles right, gets on her knees and paddles the ball past short fine! That brings up the fifty-opening stand!  NZ 51/0

    Full Scorecard

  • Arundhati Reddy returns to the attack for the final over of powerplay. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,New Zealand Women 40/0 ( Suzie Bates 30 , Anna Peterson 8)

    Seven runs collected off the fifth over, with Bates carving a back-of-length delivery from Deepti through the gap between extra cover and mid off to collect her fifth boundary. NZ couldn't have had a more contrasting start to that of India, who had lost three wickets by the time they reached 40. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bates once again finds the gap, carving the back-of-length delivery between extra cover and mid off! NZ 39/0

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,New Zealand Women 33/0 ( Suzie Bates 24 , Anna Peterson 7)

    Another big over for the White Ferns, with Bates smacking two boundaries off Radha's bowling, as 11 are collected off the over. Good start for the side, so that's one box ticked in the innings so far. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! This one's hit down the ground by the former NZ skipper! Bates in sparkling touch today! NZ 32/0

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Smacked towards the midwicket fence by Bates! NZ 26/0

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Suzie Bates in this year in T20Is:

    Runs - 517
    Average - 57.44
    SR - 140.38 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,New Zealand Women 22/0 ( Suzie Bates 13 , Anna Peterson 7)

    Quick collect and throw by Deepti towards the non-striker's stumps in the third delivery, though Peterson drags her bat behind the line on time. Appeal for run-out in the fourth delivery, but Peterson's safe for a second time in the over. Bates crunches the ball through extra-cover for a boundary, before collecting a single off the last ball. Nine off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bates rocks back, and crunches the ball through extra-cover for a four! NZ 21/0

    Full Scorecard

  • Appreciation coming from Windies vice-captain, who is hours away from playing her first game cannot take her eyes off Kaur's innings

    Full Scorecard

  • Arundhati Reddy replaced by Deepti Sharma from the other end. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,New Zealand Women 13/0 ( Suzie Bates 8 , Anna Peterson 5)

    A much better over for India, with left-arm spinner Radha giving away just two singles off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav to bowl from the other end. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,New Zealand Women 11/0 ( Suzie Bates 7 , Anna Peterson 4)

    The White Ferns are off to a positive start in their chase of the challenging 195-run target, with both Bates and Peterson collecting a boundary each off Reddy's bowling. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Suzie Bates and Anna Peterson walk out to open the White Ferns innings. Medium pacer Arundhati Reddy to bowl the first over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    India Women’s today:


    First 10 overs : 76/3

    Next 5 overs: 48/0

    Last 5 overs: 70/2


    Their total of 194/5 is the highest in Women’s World T20 match, going past Australia’s 191/4 v IrelandW at Sylhet in 2014. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most sixes in an innings in Women’s T20Is:


    9 - D Dottin v SAW, Basseterre, 2010

    8 - S Devine v IndW, Bangalore, 2015

    8 - Harmanpreet Kaur v NZW, Providence, 2018*

    Full Scorecard

  • "Knew if I stayed, I could get the runs. It's always difficult, but you've got to focus on the next ball. We were just focusing on building a partnership, we had to play till the end. We need quick wickets to put the pressure on them," says Jemimah Rodrigues at the end of the Indian innings. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Harmanpreet Kaur:


    - 1st Indian player to score a century in Women’s T20Is

    - 3rd captain to score a ton in Women’s T20Is

    - 3rd player to score a century in Women’s World T20

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,India Women 194/5 (Veda Krishnamurthy 1, Radha Yadav 0)

    India put on a formidable score for the White Ferns in the first match of the WWT20. Harmanpreet Kaur stars with a dominating century that propelled India to a massive first innings score with important contribution from 18-year old Jemimah Rodrigues with her 59. 

     

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest stands for India in Women’s World T20:


    134 - Kaur/Rodrigues v NZ, Providence, 2018*

    117 - Raj/Raut v WI, Sylhet, 2014

    107 - Kaur/Raj v Ban, Sylhet, 2014 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT!  Excellent innings comes to an end! Kaur was simply unstoppable today, hitting the ball with such ease and clearing the field of play with minimum effort. Batting of the highest order. Kaur chases a wide delivery from Devine, gets a thing edge to the keeper. Standing ovation for one of the finest knocks by an Indian in T20Is. Players from opposition camp too congratulate the opposition captain.

    Harmanpreet Kaur c Katey Martin b Devine 103(51)

    Full Scorecard

  • CENTURY! An absolutely special innings from Harmanpreet Kaur! She blasted eight sixes in her innings to get to the landmark in 49 balls. Brute of a knock from Kaur. All rise! She became the first Indian to score a T20I century in Women's T20I.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,India Women 187/4 ( Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 97 , Veda Krishnamurthy 1)

    Despite the wicket of Rodrigues. India collect 15 off the over thanks to Kaur's sixes off the last two balls. She is unbeaten on 97.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Kaur slams back-to-back sixes. Comes down the pitch and hits it with the wind. Tonks it over long on.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Harmanpreet Kaur moves across her wickets and smashes it over backward square leg for a big six.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! A 134-run partnership comes to an end, as Rodrigues is stumped for 59! Tossed up outside off, Rodrigues, comes down the pitch and hoick it away. She misses, and it's through to the keeper who whips off the bails. 

    Rodrigues st Katey Martin b Jess Watkin 59(45)

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Harmanpreet Kaur now holds the record of scoring most runs in an individual innings for India in a Women’s World T20 match, going past her 77 runs v Bangladesh Women at Sylhet in 2014.

    Full Scorecard
Latest Update: Radha returns to the attack in the 12th over, and starts off with a pull towards the square-leg fence for her eighth boundary. Nine off the over.

The ICC Women's World T20 fixture between India and New Zealand is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HDHindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-New Zealand live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between India and New Zealand.

Preview: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side have had a good string of performances in the build-up to the tournament, winning both their warm-up games against the hosts and defending champions, Windies, earlier they had beaten, England, against whom they lost the 50-over championship in 2017. While, New Zealand, claimed a strong six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka but were then defeated by the hosts in their second warm-up game.

iNDIA

India take on New Zealand in Women's World T20 opener. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

India boast of strong names like Kaur, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana in their batting line-up. Their bowling looks well-settled with the likes of Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav, all of whom churned out impressive returns in the warm-up games. The Indians also have a strong leader in Kaur, who is a swashbuckling batter in the shortest format of the game.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have a consistent and explosive opening combination in Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine. They have reliable middle-order batters in skipper Amy Satterthwaite and Katey Martin, and a strong bowling line-up spearheaded by the likes of Lea Tahuhu and Leigh Kasperek.

The White Ferns are the No.2 side in the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings and undoubtedly one of the favourites to claim the trophy this season. India are up there too, making the first match of the marquee event a potentially thrilling contest.

Squads:

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, KE Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy

Tags : #Amelia Kerr #Amy Satterthwaite #Anuja Patil #D Hemalatha #Ekta Bisht #Harmanpreet Kaur #ICC Women's World T20 #ICC Women's World T20 2018 #IND v NZ LIVEScore #Jemimah Rodrigues #Leigh Kasperek #Live score and updates #Live Scorecard #Mithali Raj #Pooja Vastrakar #Poonam Yadav #Smriti Mandhana #Sophie Devine #Suzie Bates #Women's World T20 #Women's World T20 2018 #WT20


