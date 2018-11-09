Welcome to our LIVE blog as we kick off ICC Women's World T20 with Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side take on World number two side New Zealand.

A big game right at the start of the tournament as Placed in the ‘group of death’ alongside Australia, Ireland and Pakistan, India and New Zealand are — barring a huge upset — pretty much fighting for one available semi-final spot, read the entire preview written by Ananya Upendran.

In 2013, Ellyse Perry overcame a troublesome ankle to produce a match-winning spell. In 2016, Hayley Matthews’ whirlwind half-century laid the base for West Indies maiden world title; and in 2017, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana won the hearts of the Indian public, before Tammy Beaumont’s consistency and Anya Shrubsole’s devastating spell at the death sealed England’s victory at home.

World Cups have a way of bringing out the best in players. Those who are able to withstand the pressure and pull out their best performances become part of cricket history. Within the last decade itself, dozens of champions have been unearthed. In 2009, it was Claire Taylor and Katherine Brunt who headlined England’s 50-over and T20 World Cup triumphs.

India face a strong T20 side in White Ferns in tournament opener. Here is all you need to know about the New Zealand side.

Dayalan Hemalatha has been handed her debut cap and she will be making her maiden appearance for India in T20I.

Pitch Report : There is no dew factor and the conditions won't change much. Hard and with little grass covering and the spinners will come into play, reckons Darren Ganga in his report

The last time when India faced New Zealand in a women's T20I match was in 2015 at Bengaluru.

Right! The action is all set to begin as players from both teams line up for the national anthems! The excitement continues to build.

While India have won four out of their last five T20Is with one ended in no-result.

Indian openers Smriti Mandhana along side Taniya Bhatia make their way to the centre after the White Ferns jogged out. New Zealand start with spin. Jess Watkin will get us underway, Bhatia will take strike for the first ball. No slip in place. Hoping for it to be a cracker.

FOUR! The 2018 Women's World T20 gets underway with a boundary. Watkin starts with a middle and leg stump line with the spin taking it further away. Not a lot of bounce on offer, Bhatia shuffles and plays it very late off her pads to nudge it to fine leg boundary.

FOUR! Not an ideal delivery that from Watkin. Dragged down and was again outside the line of leg stump. Shorter in length as well, Bhatia pulls, gets it past short fine leg and beats the fielder in the deep too.

After 1 over, India Women 9/0 ( Taniya Bhatia (W) 9 , Smriti Mandhana 0) Couple of boundaries for Bhatia in the first over of the competition. Mandhana also chopping the last delivery of the over onto her stumps. Good start for India with nine runs coming off it.

OUT! Tahuhu strikes of her first ball! That was one pacy delivery that went right through Bhatia. Bhatia was done in for pace. The ball did come in a little, raps on the pads and onto the off stump. T Bhatia b L Tahuhu 9(6)

After 2 overs,India Women 14/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 0 , Jemimah Rodrigues 3) Eventful over there from Tahuhu. A wicket of the first ball and then couple of close shouts against Jemimah. One for caught behind down the leg side while the second appeal was for leg before wicket. The lbw show was very close, I am guessing Rodrigues is very lucky to be out there. White Ferns don't opt to challenge Umpire's call. We will have to wait for the first use of DRS in WWT20.

After 3 overs,India Women 17/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 2 , Jemimah Rodrigues 4) Only one over for Watkin as Leigh Kasperek is introduced into the attack. Tidy start, giving away only three runs. Again a loud appeal from the bowling side turned down by the on field umpire this time it was against Mandhana. And again Amy Satterwaite doesn't review it. Replays show the ball was hitting the stumps and the bat came in contact only after it had hit the pads.

FOUR! Crisp drive through the covers from Rodrigues earns her a boundary. Very nicely done.

OUT! Hayley Jensen has plucked out a sensational catch litreally from thin air there. Short ball from Tahuhu and Mandhana goes for the pull, connects it well but the fielder was placed right for that short. Jensen gets around, times her jump to perfection, stretches her arm over her head with the ball sailing over this is fine, fine catch. Tahuhu has her second. Big blow for India.

After 4 overs,India Women 24/2 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 8 , Dayalan Hemalatha 2) Body blow for India as they lose Mandhana, who got a reprieve in the last over against an lbw shout, but could make most of it. Tahuhu has removed both openers barely for anything.

FOUR! Hemalatha advances down the pitch and slaps it over the non-striker for a boundary.

FOUR! Hemalatha drives on the rise and gets it through gap through extra cover. Back-to-back boundaries.

After 5 overs,India Women 37/2 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 10 , Dayalan Hemalatha 13) Much-needed over for India. Jensen comes into the attack and with Hemalatha striking couple of boundaries towards the end, India take 13 runs from the over.

In India's last T20I series against Sri Lanka Women, Jemimah Rodrigues scored 35-plus runs in each of her four innings. She is one of the two Indian players with a SR of above 135 in this year in T20Is.

OUT! GONE! Hemalatha walks across her stumps and was looking to sweep it past the short fine leg fielder but Kasperek bowled it full and outside off stump. Hemalatha was through the shot early, ended up giving a simple catch to the woman at 45. D Hemalatha c Tahuhu b Kasperek 15(7)

After 6 overs,India Women 41/3 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 11 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 1) End of the powerplay. India have good a decent number of runs in the first six but have lost three big wickets. With captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the middle, along with Rodrigues and likes of Mithali Raj and Veda Krishnamurthy still in the ranks, India bat deep. However, they need a 30-35 run partnership before they set a target in their minds.

After 7 overs,India Women 45/3 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 14 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 2) Amelia Kerr comes to the bowling crease. Decent start for her as she concedes only four runs of the over. The surface will have something for the spinners is what Ganga reckoned in his pitch report. Can Kerr get the best out of it?

FOUR! Jemimah gets an inside edge to the fine leg boundary. Full and straight from Devine and Rodrigues was slightly late to bring her bat down.

After 8 overs,India Women 52/3 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 20 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 3) India go past the 50-run mark as Sophie Devine is brought into the attack for the first time. Couple of dots to finish the over. Seven runs off it.

FOUR! Loosener from Kerr. Rodrigues skips down the pitch and drives it one the full to the cover boundary.

Sophie Devine is at the fourth place in the list of leading wicket-takers in Women's World T20 with 22 wickets. Her economy rate has gone above seven in this year in T20Is - the first time since 2007 in a calendar year.

Preview: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side have had a good string of performances in the build-up to the tournament, winning both their warm-up games against the hosts and defending champions, Windies, earlier they had beaten, England, against whom they lost the 50-over championship in 2017. While, New Zealand, claimed a strong six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka but were then defeated by the hosts in their second warm-up game.

India boast of strong names like Kaur, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana in their batting line-up. Their bowling looks well-settled with the likes of Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav, all of whom churned out impressive returns in the warm-up games. The Indians also have a strong leader in Kaur, who is a swashbuckling batter in the shortest format of the game.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have a consistent and explosive opening combination in Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine. They have reliable middle-order batters in skipper Amy Satterthwaite and Katey Martin, and a strong bowling line-up spearheaded by the likes of Lea Tahuhu and Leigh Kasperek.

The White Ferns are the No.2 side in the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings and undoubtedly one of the favourites to claim the trophy this season. India are up there too, making the first match of the marquee event a potentially thrilling contest.

Squads:

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, KE Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy