- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 IREW Vs SLW Ireland Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW Vs NZW West Indies Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW India Women beat England Women by 11 runs
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA Australia beat South Africa by 7 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 71 runs
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
The Women's ODI World Cup caught the imagination of millions of fans and introduced new audiences to the women’s game. The 2018 World T20 is an opportunity for the players to show how far they have come since then. Here Ananya Upendran tracks Women's cricket growth and journey. Click here to read the full piece.
Players who could make a difference!
World Cups have a way of bringing out the best in players. Those who are able to withstand the pressure and pull out their best performances become part of cricket history. Within the last decade itself, dozens of champions have been unearthed. In 2009, it was Claire Taylor and Katherine Brunt who headlined England’s 50-over and T20 World Cup triumphs.
In 2013, Ellyse Perry overcame a troublesome ankle to produce a match-winning spell. In 2016, Hayley Matthews’ whirlwind half-century laid the base for West Indies maiden world title; and in 2017, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana won the hearts of the Indian public, before Tammy Beaumont’s consistency and Anya Shrubsole’s devastating spell at the death sealed England’s victory at home.
Ahead of the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20, Firstpost lists 10 players to watch in the tournament— one from each team. Click here to read the article.
A big game right at the start of the tournament as Placed in the ‘group of death’ alongside Australia, Ireland and Pakistan, India and New Zealand are — barring a huge upset — pretty much fighting for one available semi-final spot, read the entire preview written by Ananya Upendran.
Welcome to our LIVE blog as we kick off ICC Women's World T20 with Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side take on World number two side New Zealand.
Latest Update: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side take on World number two side New Zealand as the two Group B sides get their campaigns underway.
The ICC Women's World T20 fixture between India and New Zealand is being telecasted on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-New Zealand live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between India and New Zealand.
Preview: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side have had a good string of performances in the build-up to the tournament, winning both their warm-up games against the hosts and defending champions, Windies, earlier they had beaten, England, against whom they lost the 50-over championship in 2017. While, New Zealand, claimed a strong six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka but were then defeated by the hosts in their second warm-up game.
India take on New Zealand in Women's World T20 opener. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC
India boast of strong names like Kaur, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana in their batting line-up. Their bowling looks well-settled with the likes of Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav, all of whom churned out impressive returns in the warm-up games. The Indians also have a strong leader in Kaur, who is a swashbuckling batter in the shortest format of the game.
New Zealand, on the other hand, have a consistent and explosive opening combination in Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine. They have reliable middle-order batters in skipper Amy Satterthwaite and Katey Martin, and a strong bowling line-up spearheaded by the likes of Lea Tahuhu and Leigh Kasperek.
The White Ferns are the No.2 side in the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings and undoubtedly one of the favourites to claim the trophy this season. India are up there too, making the first match of the marquee event a potentially thrilling contest.
Squads
New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, KE Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy
Updated Date:
Nov 09, 2018