FOUR wides! Too wide down the leg side from Lucy OReilly, and the keeper failed to stop it. The ball rolled down at good speed behind the stumps.

FOUR! Jemimah Rodrigues gets going now with full flourish of the bat as she fetches a four through the point region.

Lucy OReilly back into the attack but Mithali continues to take the low risks in this innings. Two doubles and then four wides has helped India's cause. Jemimah Rodrigues too got rolling with a fluid stroke on the last ball of the over.

DROPPED! Poor effort in the field. Mithali pulls the short ball but hits it straight up in the air, Garth fielding at square leg was underneath but could not judge it properly as the ball fell inches away from her.

FOUR! Here comes that odd boundary which hurts Ireland, short and wide. Rodrigues flashes her blade and gets a boundary to third man.

Another life for Raj in this innings. Ireland are not only bowling poorly but there are not even taking their chances. After bowling five good balls, they are giving looseners on the last ball, losing the grip on the match. They have been hit a boundary or six on the last ball on six occasions in this match so far.

FOUR! Superb shot from Rodrigues as she picks it up very well, sits on kness and hits it over the short fine leg for a boundary.

Lara Maritz back into the attack. Rodrigues on the mover already. Guess Mithali has to put her inninigs into the fourth gear as well now. There is a lot of power hitters waiting for their turn.

OUT! Pre-meditated stuff from Rodrigues as she dances down the pitch, Delany spots it early, bowls it short and wide, the batswoman misses it and keeper dislodges the bail. Rodrigues st Waldron b Delany 18(11)

Alright so, right after India crossed the hundred-run mark, India have lost second wicket. Harman is the new batswoman and we almost saw her getting run-out. India cannot afford another loss of wicket here.

SIX! Harmonster is here as she comes down the wicket and hits it over the long on for a big six

OUT! Terrible way to get out as Harmanpreet hits the full toss to the deep mid-wicket fielder, who does a decent job to stay calm and hold that catch with calmness. Harmanpreet Kaur c Kavanagh b Richardson 7(3)

Six on one ball and dimissal on the next. That's T20 cricket for you as India struggle a bit in these last few overs. Ireland need to make sure they don't allow India to accelerate here again.

FOUR! Veda sweeps this one to backward square leg after getting down on knees. Important four runs for India.

Delany has done a great job to stop India's run flow. India need a move on now and Veda will play a key role here to make that happen.

OUT! A good case of what happens when you underestimate the bowler as Veda tries to come down, while Lucy OReilly fires in one yorker to disturb the stumps. Veda Krishnamurthy b Lucy OReilly 9(9)

FIFTY! For Mithali, her 17th in the format, as she hits one onto the pads and runs a single to complete the milestone.

Ireland have pulled things back after good shown with bowl and also gutsy effort in the field. Fifty for Raj, her 17th yet not the finest in recent times. Now, she needs to take India to a good total here.

OUT! Mithali Raj is gone. She makes room and tries to go over the covers, ball pitched full, takes the edge and flies to the keeper who takes it comfortably. Mithali c Waldron b Kim Garth 51(56)

FOUR! Deepti off to a good start as she pulls the short ball through fine leg for a boundary

Mithali Raj is gone after playing an anchor role. She has left at a very crucial stage of the game. With over to go, let's see if India can get past 150 here.

OUT! Confusion in the middle as wrong call from Deepti meant Hemlatha was short of crease as she went for the double. Hemalatha run out (Kim Garth/Waldron) 4(5)

They need 146 to win when we come back after about 15 minutes.

India finish with 145 for 6 after 20 overs, which is a good score but they won't be satisfied with the what is on score board. The way they started, India are at least 20 run short. Ireland will be going back happily as they pulled back the match brilliantly.

Mandhana: I think disappointed with the way batted. 160-170 what was we were looking for. I think it was a bit damp because of rain. You have to weight for the ball to play shots. We just told ourselves to play as per the merit of the ball. I am sure the Indian bowlers will bowl well on this wicket.

Players back at the field as Ireland begin their chase of the 146 run target. Mansi Joshi to begin the proceedings, while Shillington and Lewis open the innings.

FOUR ! Pulled away towards fine-leg by Lewis as she collects the first boundary of the innings! IRE 5/0

Joshi bowls the first over of the innings and concedes five off it, with Lewis guiding the ball towards fine-leg to collect the first boundary of the innings.

Spin introduced from the other end, as Harmanpreet gives the ball to Radha Yadav for the second over. The left-arm spinner concedes eight off her first over of the day.

Joshi bowls a tight line outside off, as Lewis chooses to stay defensive, occasionally patting it towards the extra-cover. First maiden of the day.

So on the bright side India should be happy with their eventual total and confident that their spin attack will have enough skill to restrict Ireland.

However while batting conditions at this point of competition are not the easiest, in Guyana at least teams aren't finding it as difficult to score at over six runs an over compared to St Lucia.

The Irish ladies did well to claim six wickets and keep India under 150, after the Indian ladies were seemingly crushing at one stage at 107/2 in the 15th over.

FOUR ! Juicy full toss from Radha Yadav, and Shillington smacks this towards the midwicket fence for a boundary! IRE 20/0

Radha concedes a wide off the third delivery of the over, with Lewis missing the ball while attempting a reverse-sweep off the same delivery. Shillington collects a boundary off the fourth delivery, smacking a full toss towards the midwicket fence. Seven off the over.

The lowest total defended by India in a Women's World T20 matches is 106/7 which they defended against Pakistan at Sylhet in 2014.

FOUR! Full toss from Mansi Joshi, and it's far too tempting for Shillington to resist, as she once again heaves towards the midwicket fence to collect her second boundary. IRE 27/0

Seven off Mansi's third over, with Shillington collecting her second boundary, smacking a full toss towards the midwicket fence for the second time in as many overs.

Deepti Sharma brought into the attack in the final over of the power play

Ireland go to leg-spin of Celeste Raack now in search of a wicket. She did a good job before being hit for a six by Mandhana. FIFTY up for India in under 7 overs.

OUT! Mandhana's quest to hit one over the deep mid-wicket results in her dismissal, unable to judge the ball, she plays it early and misses a straight one from Garth. Partnership broken. Mandhana b Kim Garth 33(29)

Preview: Having convincingly won their first two matches, a dominant India will look to stamp their authority when they face a lowly Ireland in a Group B match of the ICC Women's World Twenty20 here on Thursday.

India are on a roll in the ongoing World T20, having beaten an in-form New Zealand by 34 runs in their tournament opener before extending their dominance over arch-rivals Pakistan with a 7-wicket win in their second match.

It has been a combined team effort for the women-in-blue in the opening two matches so far. While skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the young Jemimah Rodrigues batted out the White Ferns comprehensively in the first match, the second game witnessed a composed knock from veteran Mithali Raj that helped India outshine Pakistan.

Going in to Thursday's match, India will be desperately hoping for their opening batswoman Smriti Mandhana to come up with a big score. After failing in the opener, Mandhana got to a decent start in the second tie, but eventually failed to capitalise on it.

While Harmanpreet and Mithali are expected to form the backbone of the Indian innings, the team management will be hoping to give enough match time to the likes of the other batswomen in Veda Krishnamurthy, stumper Taniya Bhatia and Dayalan Hemalatha before the tournament enters its business end.

Coming to India's bowling in the opening two games, it has been the spinners -- Hemalatha and Poonam Yadav -- ruling the roost in both the games. The spin duo of Hemalatha and Poonam shared six and four wickets between them in the two matches.

Ireland, on the other hand, have lost both their opening two matches. In the first match, they went down to Australia by nine wickets followed by a 38-run defeat against Pakistan in the second.

The batting department failed in both the matches as the batters could only manage to score 93 runs in the first match and 101 in the second match.

The bowlers also disappointed as they could only pick up seven wickets in the two matches. But the good news is that pacer Lucy O Reilly came back to form in the last match, taking three wickets.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

Ireland: Laura Delany (Captain), Kim Garth, Cecelia Joyce, Isobel Joyce, Shauna Kavanagh, Amy Kenealy, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Ciara Metcalfe, Lucy OReilly, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Clare Shillington, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron

