ICC Women's World Twenty20 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
DROPPED! Big full toss from Richardson and Raj pulled it to square leg at bullet speed who made a mess of it.
Ireland XI: Clare Shillington, Gaby Lewis, Isobel Joyce, Laura Delany(c), Shauna Kavanagh, Kim Garth, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron(w), Lara Maritz, Lucy OReilly, Celeste Raack
India XI: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav
Toss News: Ireland win toss and bowl first
Lara Maritz, right-arm medium, into the attack now
After 5 overs,India Women 27/0 ( Mithali Raj 10 , Smriti Mandhana 16)
Mandhana launches an attack on the very first ball of Richardson's 3rd over in this match. She has made her intentions pretty clear in this match. Raj joins her quest to up the run-scoring with a big six on the last ball.
SIX! First of the day and for India and it has come off the bat of Mithali, who had enough of tapping the ball and running.
FOUR!
Richardson into her 3rd over.
After 4 overs,India Women 16/0 ( Mithali Raj 4 , Smriti Mandhana 11)
Garth brought into the attack. She is trying to keep it tight, bringing in the ball to Raj. Ireland missed 2 chances in the last over to get rid of Raj, they cannot afford doing that to the batswoman of Raj's stature. Just 3 runs from the over.
DID YOU KNOW?
Only Suzie Bates (624) and Harmanpreet Kaur (597) have scored more runs than Mithali Raj in this year in Women's T20Is.
Can Raj continue her good form today?
Kim Garth, right-arm medium, comes into the attack
After 3 overs,India Women 13/0 ( Mithali Raj 3 , Smriti Mandhana 9)
Richardson continues and Mandhana takes a risky single as she tapped the ball and ran but the fielder failed to pick up the ball and throw to the keeper. On the next she almost gave a return catch to bowler. And then a dropped catch on the penultimate ball of the over. Raj survives a difficult over.
DROPPED! Big full toss from Richardson and Raj pulled it to square leg at bullet speed who made a mess of it.
Richardson continues
After 2 overs,India Women 11/0 ( Mithali Raj 2 , Smriti Mandhana 8)
Lucy OReilly to bowl from the other end. Mandhana places one beautifully between the gully and point region for a boundary and yet again she is looking to get India off to a quick start. She needs to watch out for those lousy shots which usually brings her innings to an end.
Smriti Mandhana's last seven T20I innings: 26, 2, 0, 5, 6, 0, 7
Can she end her lean patch today?
FOUR! Gentle medium pacer and Mandhana places it through the gully region for a boundary.
Lucy OReilly, right-arm medium, to bowl from the other end
After 1 overs,India Women 6/0 ( Mithali Raj 1 , Smriti Mandhana 4)
Eimear Richardson starts the proceedings. She begins with three dots before going down the leg side to bowl a wide. Raj takes a quiet single on the next. Mandhana ends the over with a laid-back boundary to backward square leg.
FOUR! Short ball, Mandhana lazily pulls it for four to back ward square leg.
Eimear Richardson, right arm off break, to bowl the first over to Raj.
Update: No pouring down of the rain now. We can go ahead with the game as Ireland team go into a huddle. Indian openers walk out too. Mandhana and Mithali are Indian openers today.
It's raining again and the covers are out. However, both the teams are coming out for the national anthems.
This is the first time that India Women and Ireland Women are facing each other in a T20I match. They have faced each other 12 times in Women’s ODIs and India won all of them.
Ireland XI: Clare Shillington, Gaby Lewis, Isobel Joyce, Laura Delany(c), Shauna Kavanagh, Kim Garth, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron(w), Lara Maritz, Lucy OReilly, Celeste Raack
India XI: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav
Toss News: Ireland win toss and bowl first
We have just been informed from the broadcasters that toss will take place at 10:45 local time, and the game will be start at 11, only if there are no more weather interruptions. It means toss is to happen in like 5 mins.
Some repair work still to be done on some parts of the outfield before we can begin with the match, informs Alan Wilkins.
Tom Moody, at pitch report, can spot a few dark sports on the pitch. But there is no moisture in the pitch despite the rain. No sign of rain as well.
There was heavy rain in Guyana earlier in the day. It might affect the play today. We have to see how pitch plays.
Toss in a few minutes. Stay tuned!
India are well aware they there is much that they need to improve on to challenge the very best. While the team will be confident of a good show on Thursday, as Kaur mentioned, no team can be taken lightly, and Ireland will present a challenge of their own.
Here's a list of ten questions that will help you learn, understand and if you have been following the Women's game closely, brush up your existing knowledge. So try our short quiz ahead of the big tournament. Click here to play the quiz.
Well, well, well... What do we have here? A tweet by the Ireland women's cricket team shows the venue for the upcoming clash against India to be under covers. Here's hoping we don't have a delayed start, and that everything goes off as per schedule. Click here to look at the pictures.
India men's skipper Virat Kohli lent his support towards the women's team in their ongoing World T20 campaign earlier on Thursday, stating that "Representing your country and wearing this jersey is a proud moment. This jersey doesn't care who you are, where you come from or what your gender is. Watch here.
Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami, who retired from the shortest format of the game earlier this year, has wished the Indian team luck ahead of their match against Ireland. Watch the video here.
Ireland are the only amateur team playing in the World T20 at the moment, so their inability to compete against the top teams consistently is understandable. Their loss to Pakistan had Delany in tears.
India will be determined to find that perfect game heading into the semi-finals. They are well aware they there is much that they need to improve on to challenge the very best. While the team will be confident of a good show on Thursday, as Kaur mentioned, no team can be taken lightly, and Ireland will present a challenge of their own.
India will also be hoping Smriti Mandhana can find some runs. The left-hand opener has had a disappointing return to T20I cricket after her incredible run in the Women’s Super League in England. The slow surface in Guyana has not aided her strokeplay. In both matches of this tournament, she has been caught at deep square leg while playing the pull — once against pace and once against spin.
It will be interesting to see whether India decide to change their playing XI for the Ireland fixture. Pacer Arundhati Reddy has blown hot and cold in the two matches she has played. The 21-year old had a difficult time against the powerful New Zealand line-up in the opening game but came back with a spirited spell against Pakistan in the following match. If Pooja Vastrakar is fully fit, she could slot into the line-up if India want to give her some game time. Anuja Patil who has also, surprisingly, spent the last couple of games on the bench, will be hoping to get a look-in. However, having observed the way Ramesh Powar works, India are not likely to change a winning combination.
On Tuesday, Ireland struggled against Pakistan’s spin — not so much against balls that turned extravagantly, but those aimed at the stumps. The Irish were found desperately swinging against the line more often than not — something they will have to work on when they take on the likes of Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, etc.
As far as the batting lineup is concerned, it is likely that India will continue to keep Mithali Raj in the middle order when batting first. They seem to be following Australia’s blue-print: go hard or go home, and if things go wrong, you always have the ‘insurance’ to get you through to respectability.
Mithali Raj opened the innings for India against Pakistan, and scored a match-winning 56 to highlight the fact that she still is as solid as ever with the bat at the top of the order. Ananya Upendran takes a look at how she has been an asset for the team across batting slots over the years in her piece here.
With the match another three hours away from the start of play, here's all you need to know as far as tuning into the live coverage is concerned. Go ahead, show your support for Team India as they prepare to take on Ireland this evening, with an eye on a berth in the semi-finals.
Considering Ireland’s struggles, their ranking and India’s wonderful form through the early part of the tournament, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team will be expected to register an easy win — one that will mean they book a place in the semi-finals of the World T20 for the first time since 2010.
When India face Ireland in their Group B match at Providence Stadium in Guyana today, it will be the first time the two teams face off in a T20I. They have played 12 ODIs with India holding a 12-0 win record, but not once met in a T20I.
Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of India and Ireland clash from ICC Women's World T20
Latest update: Mandhana launches an attack on the very first ball of Richardson's 3rd over in this match. She has made her intentions pretty clear in this match. Raj joins her quest to up the run-scoring with a big six on the last ball.
The ICC Women's World T20 fixture between India and Ireland is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-New Zealand live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between India and New Zealand.
Preview: Having convincingly won their first two matches, a dominant India will look to stamp their authority when they face a lowly Ireland in a Group B match of the ICC Women's World Twenty20 here on Thursday.
India are on a roll in the ongoing World T20, having beaten an in-form New Zealand by 34 runs in their tournament opener before extending their dominance over arch-rivals Pakistan with a 7-wicket win in their second match.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Ireland captain Laura Delany. Agencies
It has been a combined team effort for the women-in-blue in the opening two matches so far. While skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the young Jemimah Rodrigues batted out the White Ferns comprehensively in the first match, the second game witnessed a composed knock from veteran Mithali Raj that helped India outshine Pakistan.
Going in to Thursday's match, India will be desperately hoping for their opening batswoman Smriti Mandhana to come up with a big score. After failing in the opener, Mandhana got to a decent start in the second tie, but eventually failed to capitalise on it.
While Harmanpreet and Mithali are expected to form the backbone of the Indian innings, the team management will be hoping to give enough match time to the likes of the other batswomen in Veda Krishnamurthy, stumper Taniya Bhatia and Dayalan Hemalatha before the tournament enters its business end.
Coming to India's bowling in the opening two games, it has been the spinners -- Hemalatha and Poonam Yadav -- ruling the roost in both the games. The spin duo of Hemalatha and Poonam shared six and four wickets between them in the two matches.
Ireland, on the other hand, have lost both their opening two matches. In the first match, they went down to Australia by nine wickets followed by a 38-run defeat against Pakistan in the second.
The batting department failed in both the matches as the batters could only manage to score 93 runs in the first match and 101 in the second match.
The bowlers also disappointed as they could only pick up seven wickets in the two matches. But the good news is that pacer Lucy O Reilly came back to form in the last match, taking three wickets.
Squads:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.
Ireland: Laura Delany (Captain), Kim Garth, Cecelia Joyce, Isobel Joyce, Shauna Kavanagh, Amy Kenealy, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Ciara Metcalfe, Lucy OReilly, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Clare Shillington, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron
Inputs from IANS
