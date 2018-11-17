- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Live Now
ICC Women's World Twenty20 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Taniya Bhatia perishes. She was looking to hit out Gardner straightaway, the earlier lofted shot didn't carry to the fielder, however, this time the ball sails high in the air, not even crossing the ring. Captain Lanning gets under the high ball, maintains her composure and snaffles it. First blood for the Southern Stars.
Toss: Harmanpreet Kaur has elected to bat first after India wins the coin toss
SIX! Length ball on stumps from Schutt and Mandhana with another impressive shot straight over the bowler's head. Beautiful lofted shot for six.
After 5 overs, India Women 33/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 25 , Jemimah Rodrigues 3)
Very good over for India. Sophie Molineux's first over is taken for 13 runs as Mandhana is off to a flier with a six and a four in the over.
FOUR! Nice! Very nicely done there. After going downtown. Mandhana goes deep in her crease only to slice it fine past the 'keeper for a boundary to third man
SIX! Mandhana goes down the ground and it has carried all the way. Another clean swing through the line to deposit the ball over long on fence.
Sophie Molineux comes into the attack with her left-arm spin
After 4 overs,India Women 20/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 14 , Jemimah Rodrigues 2)
Early signs suggest it is a slowish surface with the ball barely carrying to Alyssa Healy behind the stumps. Couple of singles to start with followed by two dots as Mandhana looks to break free and she does with a lofted shot for a boundary the very next ball. A mishit over the infield earns Mandhana a couple off the last ball.
FOUR! Mandhana opens her body a touch, gets the front leg out of her way and lofts it cleanly over mid off for a boundary.
Megan Schutt is brought into the attack
After 3 overs,India Women 12/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 7 , Jemimah Rodrigues 1)
After the tidy first over, Vlaeminck, is slapped for a boundary and strayed one down the leg side. India pick seven runs off the over. Rodrigues opens her attack with a single.
FOUR! SHOT! Mandhana walks down the pitch and times the square drive to perfection. Very well placed. First boundary for Mandhana and India.
After 2 overs,India Women 5/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 3 , Jemimah Rodrigues 0)
Gardner begins with a tossed up off break outside the off stump to Mandhana, who is early into her shot, but a tentative push to covers gives her a single. Bhatia charges down the wicket and goes air-borne, doesn't middle it, fortunately for her the ball doesn't carry. However, not for long as she holes out later in the over.
Taniya Bhatia's T20I career:
v Sri Lanka on September 19, 2018: 46 runs
All other seven innings combined: 29 runs
Ashleigh Gardner will share the new ball from the other end
After 1 overs,India Women 2/0 ( Taniya Bhatia (W) 1 , Smriti Mandhana 1)
Bhatia, who begins with a slightly different stance, exposing all her stumps and then just the bowler gets into her stride, she shuffles in. Very good start for Vlaeminck, just the two singles of her first T20I over. Maintain tight lines as Bhatia and Mandhana both get off the mark with singles.
Momentum, bragging rights and 100 per cent win record up for stakes as India take on Australia in their last pool match. Smriti Mandhana and Taniya Bhatia open the innings, the latter is on strike. Debutant Tayla Vlaeminck is ready with the new ball. Let's roll!
This is the first time that Mithali Raj has not been part of India's XI in a Women's World T20 match. She played in all the 24 matches previously.
Memorable occasion for Ellyse Perry, who is congratulated by her teammates, as she walks out to play her 100th T20I.
The players have lined up for the pre-match anthems.
So there will be a change in the India's opening pair of batters with Smriti Mandhana along side the Jemimah Rodrigues, while Australia's have new opening pair of fast bowlers in Megan Schutt and Tayla Vlaeminck. Stay tuned
Pitch report: "Same pitch used for Australia-New Zealand game. Looks still a good surface and there could be something in there for the quicks," says Lesley Murdoch.
Meg Lanning said, "We feel that extra pace could be handy on this pitch. Tayla has been keeping us on our toes in the nets and hopefully, she can produce the goods," about the debutant.
India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy
Australia XI: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Elyse Villani, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Delissa Kimmince, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt
Lanning: We were looking to bowl first on this wicket. Reckon the wicket will play well and hopefully we can take some wickets upfront. We are wary of how dangerous this Indian team can be in this tournament. We are well-prepared and now, it's just about execution. Talya (Vlaeminck) comes in for Gerogia.
Kaur: We would like to bat first and put a good total. Two changes – Mithali is resting today as she is unwell. Anuja Patil comes in her place. Mansi Joshi sits out and Arundhati Reddy is in.
Toss: Harmanpreet Kaur has elected to bat first after India wins the coin toss
Minutes away from the toss!
In Group A: Natalie Sciver 3/4 and Anya Shrusbole's hat-trick ended South Africa's campaign with the 50-over Champions progress to the last four, while Hayley Matthews' all-round performance (62 off 36 and three wickets) steered Windies into the semis after a win over Sri Lanka yesterday.
Here is how the table looks with the top spots up for the grabs, however out of the 10-teams at the start of the World T20, the four sides that are remaining now are – Australia, England, India and hosts West Indies.
Head-to-head:
India have faced Australia 14 times in T20Is so far, and it is Meg Lanning’s team that holds the upper hand with 11 wins — two of which came in the tri-series in India earlier this year.
Know more about India's opponents – Southern Stars – here, the Meg Lanning-led side are also one of the favourites to lift the trophy.
Have you tried our quiz that was compiled ahead of the first standalone Women's World T20. If not, give the set of 10 questions a go.
Since the epic semi-finals clash, Australia toured India where they hammered India 3-0 in three-match ODI series and won the T20I tri-series held in Mumbai that included England. India only managed a solitary win in the four T20Is.
The last time around when India and Australia met in the World tournament was last year in the 50-over World Cup, where Harmanpreet Kaur slammed, arguably the one of the best ODI innings of all time across – men's and women's – cricket. The absolutely brilliant 171 was too hot even for the strongest outfit of the competition. Kaur's innings helped India reach only its second finals in global event of Women's cricket.
India's injured Pooja Vastrakar has been replaced by Devika Vaidya, who bowls legspin, while Vastrakar bowls pace.
India's leading run scorer in T20Is Mithali Raj has been in great nick with back-to-back half centuries also rewarded with the Player of the Match award against Pakistan and Ireland, she has been able to paper over India's lower order concerns. Here is a report card from the previous game. Check out how all the players fared
Three-time World T20 champions offer a litmus Test ahead of the much-important knockouts. India will have one final chance to tighten the noose around team's shortcomings, no better team than Meg Lanning's Australia to do it against
Both teams have played an attacking style of cricket through the tournament, and there is not much to separate them. If anything, Australia hold the edge in the field, and possibly possess a little more power with the bat, but as India have often proven, on their day, they can dismantle any team. Click here to read the entire preview.
Both India and Australia lead Group B with six points and three wins from three matches. Both teams have already qualified for semi-finals. This is their last group match.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India-Australia Group B match of the 2018 Women's World T20.
The ICC Women's World T20 fixture between India and Australia is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-Ireland live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between India and Australia.
Preview: A confident Indian team will take on the most successful side in the history of ICC Women's World T20 in their final group match on Saturday at Providence, Guyana. With both the teams having already qualified for the knock-outs, it will be a fight to decide the group topper.
It will be India's biggest challenge so far in the tournament. The two fancied teams wasted no time in switching into top gear in the Caribbean, having convincingly won all their three matches so far, and another victory in the next round robin game would certainly be a huge morale booster.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Australia captain Meg Lanning. ICC
While India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur provided the best possible start to the tournament with her blazing century against New Zealand, the seasoned Mithali Raj showed there is no substitute for experience with two fine half-centuries, the knocks coming in times when the team needed them the most.
A downpour in the morning made the conditions difficult for batting against Ireland, but opener Mithali battled her way to her 17th T20I half-century helping her side put up a challenging total, anchoring the innings till the 19th over.
The spinners then rattled the Irish batswomen and ensured an easy win for India.
India cruised into the semi-finals with a 52-run defeat of Ireland at the Providence Stadium. The result meant that Group B's top-two spots were decided, with Australia being the other semifinalist. It also meant New Zealand and Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament.
The Aussies, too, have been in exceptional form. They easily saw off Pakistan in their first pool match by 52 runs, comprehensively defeated Ireland in their second by nine wickets and then beat New Zealand by 33 runs.
While Meg Lanning's side has quite a few match-winners, the name that stands out at the moment is opening batter and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy.
Her form with the bat recently has been very impressive and she has scored more runs than any of her teammates. Since the beginning of October, Alyssa has scored six half-centuries in eight innings.
Ahead of the game against Australia, the India skipper said they need to be more aggressive on the field.
Teams (from):
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy
Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes, Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey.
Match starts at 8.30 pm IST.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Nov 17, 2018