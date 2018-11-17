Ellyse Perry, in her 100th T20I comes on to the bowling crease

Australia has introduced Ellyse Perry into the attack to break the stand of Mandhana-Kaur who is playing his 100th T20I match today. She has also represented Australia in Football.

FOUR! Perry pitches it up and Mandhana does not hold herself back. Strikes it straight back past the bowler. Might not have been right from the middle but got over the infield and into the long off boundary.

After 8 overs,India Women 59/2 ( Smriti Mandhana 44 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 4) Perry was right on the mark in her first over, until the last ball four from Mandhana. Perry finds the right length on the surface, holding it perhaps a touch behind. She loves to use the short delivery, but not sure weather the surface will assist bounce. Kaur had to hurry for a single off the penultimate delivery.

SIX! That is HUGGGGEEE! Harmanpreet Kaur skips down the pitch and clubs it over wide long on, almost over cow-corner for the 50th six of the tournament. Fitting!

After 9 overs,India Women 69/2 ( Smriti Mandhana 46 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 12) Molineux is back four singles off the first five balls and it was looking to like quiet over until of course Harmanpreet Kaur decided to venture down the pitch and slam it over wide long-on. Ten came off it.

FIFTY! Smriti Mandhana reaches her first half-century in Women's World T20 with a boundary with a pull to long leg. Mandhana has put on a dazzling show and set the tone for a big score.

SIX! There is another one. Kaur has got her eye in, now its time to tee off. Again typical, she shimmies down the pitch and boom! Slams it over extra cover for a biggie!

This is the first fifty for Smriti Mandhana in Women's World T20.

After 10 overs,India Women 83/2 ( Smriti Mandhana 53 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 19) At the halfway stage, India will be extremely happy after a slightly sluggish start in the first four overs. Mandhana set the tone with a quickfire 50 and she is joined by her captain, who has struck couple of big sixes in short stay so far.

Smriti Mandhana's fifty in 31 balls today is also the fastest for India in Women's World T20. The previous fastest was in 33 balls by H Kaur against New Zealand earlier in this tournament.

FOUR! Harmanpreet makes a full length stretch to an extremely wide delivery outside off stump and gets it over the point fielder. Four more. Excellent from the Indian captain.

After 11 overs,India Women 91/2 ( Smriti Mandhana 54 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 25) Mandhana was nearly run out at the striker’s end after a yes-no off the final ball, but puts in the dive to get back in. Eight runs off the over.

SIX! It looked as if Kaur had mistimed it for a moment, but the ball kept sailing over the long on fence. All about power!

After 12 overs,India Women 105/2 ( Smriti Mandhana 55 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 33) Big over for India for as they milk 14 runs with five wides and a six off the penultimate delivery of the over.

After 13 overs,India Women 109/2 ( Smriti Mandhana 56 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 35) Finally a quiet over for Australia and they had turn to the experience of Schutt as they look to save Perry for the final phase of the innings. Four runs off it.

FOUR! Harmanpreet launches this one over extra and bisects the fielders in the deep. Ball just trickles over the skirtings. Runs continue to flow.

FOUR! Successive fours. Impeccable exceution of the lap shot for a boundary to fine leg fence. Moves across gets it on the full and gets another four

OUT! After couple of boundaries, Kaur has to go. Was going for another big shot, ended up slices it high. Lands to the point fielder, where Haynes takes the skied catch.Another impressive innings by the Indian skipper. Harmanpreet Kaur c Haynes b Delissa Kimmince 43(27)

After 14 overs,India Women 121/3 ( Smriti Mandhana 58 , Veda Krishnamurthy 1) Eleven runs come off the over, but Australia get to see the back of Harmanpreet Kaur. Krishnamurthy comes to the middle.

After 15 overs,India Women 128/3 ( Smriti Mandhana 64 , Veda Krishnamurthy 2) Massive moment in the innings. Mandhana misses her sweep was struck right in the front. She was well on her way to the pavilion after the umpire raised his finger. Only on Veda's persuasion, Mandhana decides to review it and guess what the ball has pitched outside the leg stump. No need to check it any further. Mandhana stays, Indian dressing room celebrates. Big smile from Veda and embarrassed Mandhana can afford one too. Eight runs off the over, but more importantly Mandhana stays!

OUT! Incredible catch that from Vlarminck . Krishnamurthy swiveled and looked to pull the short ball from Gardner, was hit hard and was sailing over the fielder. until Vlaeminck leapt, and gobbled the ball in her outstretched arm. Unbelievable! Veda Krishnamurthy c Tayla Vlaeminck b Gardner 3(4)

FOUR! Mandhana continues her merry ways. Swept it over square leg. No protection in the deep.

After 16 overs,India Women 136/4 ( Smriti Mandhana 70 , Dayalan Hemalatha 1) Mandhana now holds the key to the Indian innings. She will have to carry her bat to ensure India end the innings on a high.

OUT! Dragged on! Perry returns to the bowling crease and gets the wicket. Banged into the surface, Hemalatha gets an under edge as he looks to pull it to midwicket fence. D Hemalatha b Perry 1(3)

After 17 overs,India Women 137/5 ( Smriti Mandhana 70 , Deepti Sharma 1) This is precisely why Lanning was holding Perry for the backend. Excellent over, giving away just a solitary run from her over. Deepti Sharma is the new woman in.

SIX! That is 1000 T20I runs for Mandhana! Reaches there with a slog sweep over deep square leg. Fielder in the deep was couldn't get to it. Brilliant batting

FOUR! Mandhana with another slog sweeps this over mid-wicket. Mooney couldn't get around it in the deep, however she isn't able to cut it off. Runs bleed

Smriti Mandhana has now gone past his previous highest score of 76 which he amassed against England Women at Mumbai in 2018.

After 18 overs,India Women 154/5 ( Smriti Mandhana 83 , Deepti Sharma 2) Mandhana continues to gallop, taking India past the 150-run mark. Massive over with 17 runs coming off it. Kimmince completes her spell that costs 42.

OUT! Mandhana's brilliant knock comes to an end. She holes out in the deep as Australia claim a timely wicket at the start of the 19th over. Tried to pull a slower ball to mid wicket but didn't time it well. Perry takes the catch. Mandhana c Perry b Schutt 83(55)

After 19 overs,India Women 159/6 ( Deepti Sharma 5 , Arundhati Reddy 2) Eventful penultimate over that. Mandhana's wicket, a drop catch and a collision with Alyssa Healy resulting in the wicketkeeper leaving the field – looked ugly that. Arundhati Reddy, got a top edge with both bowler and wicketkeeper going for it. Healy gets some medical attention before she leaves the field. Hopefully she takes the field for Australia otherwise losing the in form opener in what is now looking to be a tall chase can be a major concern. Five runs off Schutt's final over including the wicket of Mandhana.

FOUR! Despite not timing it well, Reddy is able to slam it over mid on for a boundary. Important runs these.

OUT! Reddy was looking repeat what she did the previous delivery but not enough muscle simple catch at mid-off. Arundhati Reddy c (sub)Bolton b Perry 6(4)

OUT! Perry ends with a wicket off the final ball. Straight and on the stumps. Cleans up Deepti Sharma! Perry claims her third. Deepti Sharma b Perry 8(10)

After 20 overs,India Women 167/8 ( Radha Yadav 1 , ) Eight runs off the final over of Perry, who finishes with excellent bowling figurs. India stack up 167, the most number of runs any team has scored against the Southern Stars in World T20. India might feel they could have had 10 more but still a very competitive total. Word is Healy won't be batting and that will make Australia's task all the more difficult. See you in 10 for the chase.

After the collision, Alyssa Healy may not come out to open the innings for Australia. India will have to bowl well to keep the Australians quiet.

With 167 on the board, the match hangs in the balance. India, who got off to a spectacular start thanks to Mandhana and Kaur, would have been hoping to get a few more runs. Australia did well to pull things back after dismissing Kaur in the 14th over.

Smriti Mandhana: Was disappointed with how I was getting out in earlier games, wanted to make it count today and I was timing the ball well. I always enjoy batting with Harmanpreet Kaur. We did well, but we should've got 10-20 more.

Welcome back! Batswomen have done well to get runs on the board for India. Time to defend that total.

Beth Mooney and Elyse Villani are at the crease. Arundhati Reddy will bowl the first over.

FOUR! Beth Mooney gets the first boundary for Australia. It was full from Arundhati Reddy and Mooney opened the face of bat to get a four through third-man.

FOUR! Really bad from Arundhati. Full on leg and Mooney plays it to deep square leg. Back-to-back fours.

Perfect start for Australia and Beth Mooney as 11 runs come of it. A double through mid-wicket was followed by consecutive fours on third and fourth delivery. Mooney also collected a single off last ball.

Tidy over from Anuja Patil. Just what India needed after an expensive over from Arundhati Reddy. Three runs conceded. Two singles for Mooney in cover region, while Villani got one through sweep in square leg region.

OUT! T aniya Bhatia perishes. She was looking to hit out Gardner straightaway, the earlier lofted shot didn't carry to the fielder, however, this time the ball sails high in the air, not even crossing the ring. Captain Lanning gets under the high ball, maintains her composure and snaffles it. First blood for the Southern Stars. T Bhatia c Lanning b Gardner 2 (7)

OUT! Kimmince strikes! Rodrigues will have to make the long walk, after chasing a wide delivery outside off stump. The youngster tries to fetches from way outside off stump, gets a thick outside edge that goes straight to the fielder at short third Rodrigues c Villani b Delissa Kimmince 6(9)

The ICC Women's World T20 fixture between India and Australia is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-Ireland live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between India and Australia.

Preview: A confident Indian team will take on the most successful side in the history of ICC Women's World T20 in their final group match on Saturday at Providence, Guyana. With both the teams having already qualified for the knock-outs, it will be a fight to decide the group topper.

It will be India's biggest challenge so far in the tournament. The two fancied teams wasted no time in switching into top gear in the Caribbean, having convincingly won all their three matches so far, and another victory in the next round robin game would certainly be a huge morale booster.

While India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur provided the best possible start to the tournament with her blazing century against New Zealand, the seasoned Mithali Raj showed there is no substitute for experience with two fine half-centuries, the knocks coming in times when the team needed them the most.

A downpour in the morning made the conditions difficult for batting against Ireland, but opener Mithali battled her way to her 17th T20I half-century helping her side put up a challenging total, anchoring the innings till the 19th over.

The spinners then rattled the Irish batswomen and ensured an easy win for India.

India cruised into the semi-finals with a 52-run defeat of Ireland at the Providence Stadium. The result meant that Group B's top-two spots were decided, with Australia being the other semifinalist. It also meant New Zealand and Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament.

The Aussies, too, have been in exceptional form. They easily saw off Pakistan in their first pool match by 52 runs, comprehensively defeated Ireland in their second by nine wickets and then beat New Zealand by 33 runs.

While Meg Lanning's side has quite a few match-winners, the name that stands out at the moment is opening batter and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy.

Her form with the bat recently has been very impressive and she has scored more runs than any of her teammates. Since the beginning of October, Alyssa has scored six half-centuries in eight innings.

Ahead of the game against Australia, the India skipper said they need to be more aggressive on the field.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes, Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey.

Match starts at 8.30 pm IST.

With inputs from PTI