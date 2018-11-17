Five runs from the over. Lanning got a four on the second ball with Radha making a mistake at cover and failing to stop the drive. On the last ball, Lanning collected a single though a leg bye, which India also reviewed for LBW but replays showed the ball was missing the leg stump.

Radha comes into attack and bowls a tidy over, just conceding four singles. Australia need 120 more in remaining 12 overs.

SIX! Gardner comes out to reach the pitch of the ball and lifts it over the long-off for a maximum. 50 up for Australia.

Eight runs from the over as Australia cross 50-run mark. Gardner welcomes leggie Poonam with a big six over long-off on second delivery followed by a single for her and Lanning.

OUT! Big wicket for India as Radha removes captain Lanning. Radha flighted it outside off as Lanning tried to slog sweep it, but couldn't time it well as it was taken brilliantly by running Veda at mid-wicket.

Excellent over for India. Just one run and the important wicket of Lanning for Radha. Lanning wanted to clear the boundary but her sweep shot didn't have enough power behind it as it was taken by Veda at mid-wicket. Gardner then took a single in cover region. Aussies need 111 in 10 overs.

OUT! Aussies lose their fourth wicket. Flighted outside off by Poonam as Gardner tried to slog it over long-off but that went very hight before falling in Veda's hands.

Another excellent over for India as Aussies lose their fourth wicket. Pressure mounting on them. The flight from Poonam tempted Gardner to go for a slog but she failed to clear the boundary and Veda took the catch at long-off. Four runs from the over.

Veda Krishnamurthy becomes the second Indian fielder to take three catches in a Women's World T20 match after Priyanka Roy.

Three runs from the over. Left-arm spinner Radha keeps it quite tight, conceding just three singles. Australia need 104 in 48 balls.

India quite effectively applying the spin choke. Tactics of bowling slow and outside off stump working wonders. Hard to see Australia being able to keep up with the rate now.

Australia have now not found a boundary in last four overs. A double and three singles in this one as five runs come from it. Aussies need 99 in 42 balls.

Excellent over from Poonam again. Seven runs from it. The lack of boundary has forced the pair to rotate the strike as often as possible. They need 92 runs in 36 balls and the required rate is now up to 15.33.

FOUR! Well played by Perry. It was slightly short and Perry waited for it before forcing it through the gap between square leg and mid-wicket

FOUR! Harmanpreet loses her length after being hit for a four. Bowls this one full, on off and Perry lifts it over bowler's head to long-off for a boundary

FOUR! Third boundary of the over. Again a bit short and Perry pulls it to mid-wicket.

Big over for Australia. 14 from it including three fours. Perry is playing a crucial innings as she slams Harmanpreet for three boundaries. They need 78 in remaining 30 balls.

OUT! Haynes comes out of the crease but fails to read the googly as Taniya removes the bails.

Nine runs from the over including a four for Molineux but they will need more than this. Poonam did very well to beat Haynes and get her stumped on the first ball. Perry added a double and a single before Arundhati dropped Molineux to concede a boundary.

OUT! Molineux wanted to clear the boundary as Anuja flighted it outside off, but the ball found the toe-end of the bat as Veda took a catch at long-on.

Australians are trying everything but are unable to break free. The pressure of the scoreboard has done its job as they continue to lose wickets. Molineux tried to clear the boundary but ended up giving a catch to Veda at the boundary. Four runs from it.

OUT! Brilliant catch from Radha. Kimmince wanted to slog the tossed up ball across line but ended up top-edging it, which was taken brilliantly by Radha running back off her own bowling.

Another great over for India as Kimmince gets out. Five runs from it as Radha took the wicket of Kimmince. The batter top-edged it trying to play across and Radha took a great catch running back off her own bowling. They need 60 runs in last two overs.

SIX! Perry comes out to get to the pitch of the ball and slams it over mid-wicket

10 runs from it but it's too late. Perry tonked Deepti for a six over mid-wicket and then the duo added four more singles. 50 needed in last over.

OUT! Schutt comes out to play it across the line but top-edges it, which is taken by wicket-keeper Taniya.

OUT! And it's all over. Vlaeminck came out of her crease as Anuja bowled a faster one outside off, which the batter missed and Taniya removed the bails.

It's all over. India beat mighty Australia by 48 runs to finish at the top of Group B

This is the first time that India Women have won four matches in a single Women’s World T20 tournament.

Mandhana : I got starts in the first three matches but couldn't convert it. So I just wanted to score big today. Happy it happened today. Veda insisted on the review, and thanks to her we got 20-30 runs extra. The way we bowled and fielded today was the best of the four games, but batting-wise the performance against New Zealand was better.

Meg Lanning: She's (Alyssa Healy) okay. Hopefully she will be back for next game. Mandhana and Kaur batted very well

Kaur, India captain : Both again (NZ win and AUS win), they are good teams and you have to perform well. Credit goes to the girls for the way we played today. We worked really hard, today the fielding coach must be happy with the way we fielded. We always enjoy when batting together. She played really well and that is what we are expecting from her.

Convincing win for India. They will be thrilled to go through to the semi-finals, unbeaten. The batters set up the win, but it was the spinners who sealed the deal. They were sharp in the field and took all their chances. After today's win, india are certainly looking like a real favourite.

What a massive win today for @BCCIWomen beating 3 time Champions Australia! Absolutely clinical in every aspect! A delight to watch these girls compete and dominate! Keep Going 💪 #WWT20 #INDvAUS Terrific knock @mandhana_smriti

That's it for tonight. We will go to bed happily as India registered a massive win against three-time champions Australia. Smriti Mandhana's brilliant 83 and India's impressive bowling was too much for Australia to handle. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co finish their Group B campaign as the top ranked side. The losing side from upcoming Windies-England match will play India in the semi-finals and that's when we will see you again on 22 November. For now, goodnight!

Preview: A confident Indian team will take on the most successful side in the history of ICC Women's World T20 in their final group match on Saturday at Providence, Guyana. With both the teams having already qualified for the knock-outs, it will be a fight to decide the group topper.

It will be India's biggest challenge so far in the tournament. The two fancied teams wasted no time in switching into top gear in the Caribbean, having convincingly won all their three matches so far, and another victory in the next round robin game would certainly be a huge morale booster.

While India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur provided the best possible start to the tournament with her blazing century against New Zealand, the seasoned Mithali Raj showed there is no substitute for experience with two fine half-centuries, the knocks coming in times when the team needed them the most.

A downpour in the morning made the conditions difficult for batting against Ireland, but opener Mithali battled her way to her 17th T20I half-century helping her side put up a challenging total, anchoring the innings till the 19th over.

The spinners then rattled the Irish batswomen and ensured an easy win for India.

India cruised into the semi-finals with a 52-run defeat of Ireland at the Providence Stadium. The result meant that Group B's top-two spots were decided, with Australia being the other semifinalist. It also meant New Zealand and Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament.

The Aussies, too, have been in exceptional form. They easily saw off Pakistan in their first pool match by 52 runs, comprehensively defeated Ireland in their second by nine wickets and then beat New Zealand by 33 runs.

While Meg Lanning's side has quite a few match-winners, the name that stands out at the moment is opening batter and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy.

Her form with the bat recently has been very impressive and she has scored more runs than any of her teammates. Since the beginning of October, Alyssa has scored six half-centuries in eight innings.

Ahead of the game against Australia, the India skipper said they need to be more aggressive on the field.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes, Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey.

Match starts at 8.30 pm IST.

With inputs from PTI