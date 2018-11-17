- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Live Now
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs SLW West Indies Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 83 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 7 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Sabarimala row: Hindu Aikya Vedi chief arrested, granted bail; pilgrims stranded after right-wing calls shutdown
-
Tinsukia killings: After almost a decade of relative calm, Assam faces threat of violence over ethno-nationalism
-
Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur on reuniting as producers for Pihu, The Sky Is Pink, Rakesh Sharma biopic
-
CNN, Jim Acosta win Round One against Donald Trump but the fight is just beginning; White House to release 'new rules' for media
-
Chandrababu Naidu, Mamata Banerjee's action against CBI shows Centre has impinged greatly on federal principles
-
E-commerce policy soon, says Suresh Prabhu; expresses optimism on Ease of Doing Business rankings next fiscal
-
The Relli community fights back: Sewage workers protest against apathy, discrimination
-
India vs Jordan, Football Live score and updates: Hosts' goalkeeper Shafi's strike separates both sides
-
तेलंगाना चुनाव 2018: माओवादियों की खुली धमकी, मतदान तारीख नहीं बढ़ाई तो होगी हिंसा
-
हरियाणा: दो हिस्सों में बंटी INLD, अजय सिंह चौटाला ने नई पार्टी बनाने का किया ऐलान
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018: झालरापाटन में CM वसुंधरा राजे को टक्कर देंगे कांग्रेस के मानवेंद्र सिंह
-
अदालतों का 'ब्राह्मणीकरण': अंग्रेजी की हैसियत कम कर क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं को देना होगा बढ़ावा
-
PM मोदी के बयान पर चिदंबरम का पलटवार, गिनाए गांधी परिवार के बाहर के 15 अध्यक्षों के नाम
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
ICC Women's World Twenty20 2018 Match 17 Match Result India Women beat Australia Women by 48 runs
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! And it's all over. Vlaeminck came out of her crease as Anuja bowled a faster one outside off, which the batter missed and Taniya removed the bails.
Tayla Vlaeminck st Bhatia b Anuja Patil 0(2)
OUT! Schutt comes out to play it across the line but top-edges it, which is taken by wicket-keeper Taniya.
Schutt c Bhatia b Anuja Patil 4(4)
OUT! Brilliant catch from Radha. Kimmince wanted to slog the tossed up ball across line but ended up top-edging it, which was taken brilliantly by Radha running back off her own bowling.
Kimmince c and b Radha Yadav 1(3)
OUT! Molineux wanted to clear the boundary as Anuja flighted it outside off, but the ball found the toe-end of the bat as Veda took a catch at long-on.
Sophie Molineux c Veda Krishnamurthy b Anuja Patil 9(8)
OUT! Haynes comes out of the crease but fails to read the googly as Taniya removes the bails.
Haynes st Bhatia b Poonam Yadav 8(12)
OUT! Aussies lose their fourth wicket. Flighted outside off by Poonam as Gardner tried to slog it over long-off but that went very hight before falling in Veda's hands.
Gardner c Veda Krishnamurthy b Poonam Yadav 20(19)
OUT! Big wicket for India as Radha removes captain Lanning. Radha flighted it outside off as Lanning tried to slog sweep it, but couldn't time it well as it was taken brilliantly by running Veda at mid-wicket.
Lanning c Veda Krishnamurthy b Radha Yadav 10(16)
OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Deepti. It was full and Mooney tried to sweep it but missed it and got bowled around her legs. Brilliant turnaround for India.
Mooney b Deepti Sharma 19(17)
OUT! Deepti strikes to remove Villani. The batter came out, Deepti spotted it and bowled shot, which Villani slapped straight to Veda at mid-wicket.
Villani c Veda Krishnamurthy b Deepti Sharma 6(9)
OUT! Perry ends with a wicket off the final ball. Straight and on the stumps. Cleans up Deepti Sharma! Perry claims her third.
Deepti Sharma b Perry 8(10)
OUT! Reddy was looking repeat what she did the previous delivery but not enough muscle simple catch at mid-off.
Arundhati Reddy c (sub)Bolton b Perry 6(4)
OUT! Mandhana's brilliant knock comes to an end. She holes out in the deep as Australia claim a timely wicket at the start of the 19th over. Tried to pull a slower ball to mid wicket but didn't time it well. Perry takes the catch.
Mandhana c Perry b Schutt 83(55)
OUT! Dragged on! Perry returns to the bowling crease and gets the wicket. Banged into the surface, Hemalatha gets an under edge as he looks to pull it to midwicket fence.
D Hemalatha b Perry 1(3)
OUT! Incredible catch that from Vlarminck. Krishnamurthy swiveled and looked to pull the short ball from Gardner, was hit hard and was sailing over the fielder. until Vlaeminck leapt, and gobbled the ball in her outstretched arm. Unbelievable!
Veda Krishnamurthy c Tayla Vlaeminck b Gardner 3(4)
OUT! After couple of boundaries, Kaur has to go. Was going for another big shot, ended up slices it high. Lands to the point fielder, where Haynes takes the skied catch.Another impressive innings by the Indian skipper.
Harmanpreet Kaur c Haynes b Delissa Kimmince 43(27)
FIFTY! Smriti Mandhana reaches her first half-century in Women's World T20 with a boundary with a pull to long leg. Mandhana has put on a dazzling show and set the tone for a big score.
OUT! Kimmince strikes! Rodrigues will have to make the long walk, after chasing a wide delivery outside off stump. The youngster tries to fetches from way outside off stump, gets a thick outside edge that goes straight to the fielder at short third
Rodrigues c Villani b Delissa Kimmince 6(9)
OUT! Taniya Bhatia perishes. She was looking to hit out Gardner straightaway, the earlier lofted shot didn't carry to the fielder, however, this time the ball sails high in the air, not even crossing the ring. Captain Lanning gets under the high ball, maintains her composure and snaffles it. First blood for the Southern Stars.
T Bhatia c Lanning b Gardner 2 (7)
Toss: Harmanpreet Kaur has elected to bat first after India wins the coin toss
That's it for tonight. We will go to bed happily as India registered a massive win against three-time champions Australia. Smriti Mandhana's brilliant 83 and India's impressive bowling was too much for Australia to handle. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co finish their Group B campaign as the top ranked side. The losing side from upcoming Windies-England match will play India in the semi-finals and that's when we will see you again on 22 November. For now, goodnight!
A delight to watch these girls compete and dominate
Largest defeats for Australia Women in T20Is - by runs:
59 v NZ, Wellington, 2010
48 v India, Providence, 2018*
47 v NZ, Adelaide, 2017
Convincing win for India. They will be thrilled to go through to the semi-finals, unbeaten. The batters set up the win, but it was the spinners who sealed the deal. They were sharp in the field and took all their chances. After today's win, india are certainly looking like a real favourite.
Kaur, India captain: Both again (NZ win and AUS win), they are good teams and you have to perform well. Credit goes to the girls for the way we played today. We worked really hard, today the fielding coach must be happy with the way we fielded. We always enjoy when batting together. She played really well and that is what we are expecting from her.
Meg Lanning: She's (Alyssa Healy) okay. Hopefully she will be back for next game. Mandhana and Kaur batted very well
Mandhana: I got starts in the first three matches but couldn't convert it. So I just wanted to score big today. Happy it happened today. Veda insisted on the review, and thanks to her we got 20-30 runs extra. The way we bowled and fielded today was the best of the four games, but batting-wise the performance against New Zealand was better.
Smriti Mandhana is the Player of the Match
This is the first time that India Women have won four matches in a single Women’s World T20 tournament.
This is Australia Women’s first defeat after 12 consecutive wins in T20Is.
It's all over. India beat mighty Australia by 48 runs to finish at the top of Group B
OUT! And it's all over. Vlaeminck came out of her crease as Anuja bowled a faster one outside off, which the batter missed and Taniya removed the bails.
Tayla Vlaeminck st Bhatia b Anuja Patil 0(2)
OUT! Schutt comes out to play it across the line but top-edges it, which is taken by wicket-keeper Taniya.
Schutt c Bhatia b Anuja Patil 4(4)
After 19 overs,Australia Women 118/7 ( Ellyse Perry 38 , Megan Schutt 4)
10 runs from it but it's too late. Perry tonked Deepti for a six over mid-wicket and then the duo added four more singles. 50 needed in last over.
SIX! Perry comes out to get to the pitch of the ball and slams it over mid-wicket
Deepti Sharma back into attack
After 18 overs,Australia Women 108/7 ( Ellyse Perry 30 , Megan Schutt 2)
Another great over for India as Kimmince gets out. Five runs from it as Radha took the wicket of Kimmince. The batter top-edged it trying to play across and Radha took a great catch running back off her own bowling. They need 60 runs in last two overs.
OUT! Brilliant catch from Radha. Kimmince wanted to slog the tossed up ball across line but ended up top-edging it, which was taken brilliantly by Radha running back off her own bowling.
Kimmince c and b Radha Yadav 1(3)
Radha Yadav comes into attack
Delissa Kimmince comes out to bat
After 17 overs,Australia Women 103/6 ( Ellyse Perry 28 , )
Australians are trying everything but are unable to break free. The pressure of the scoreboard has done its job as they continue to lose wickets. Molineux tried to clear the boundary but ended up giving a catch to Veda at the boundary. Four runs from it.
OUT! Molineux wanted to clear the boundary as Anuja flighted it outside off, but the ball found the toe-end of the bat as Veda took a catch at long-on.
Sophie Molineux c Veda Krishnamurthy b Anuja Patil 9(8)
Anuja Patil comes into attack
After 16 overs,Australia Women 99/5 ( Ellyse Perry 27 , Sophie Molineux 6)
Nine runs from the over including a four for Molineux but they will need more than this. Poonam did very well to beat Haynes and get her stumped on the first ball. Perry added a double and a single before Arundhati dropped Molineux to concede a boundary.
Most wickets for India in Women's ODIs or Women's T20Is in a calendar year:
35 - Poonam Yadav (T20Is), 2018*
33 - Neetu David (ODIs), 2004
33 - Neetu David (ODIS), 2005
Sophie Molineux comes out to bat
OUT! Haynes comes out of the crease but fails to read the googly as Taniya removes the bails.
Haynes st Bhatia b Poonam Yadav 8(12)
After 15 overs,Australia Women 90/4 ( Rachael Haynes 8 , Ellyse Perry 24)
Big over for Australia. 14 from it including three fours. Perry is playing a crucial innings as she slams Harmanpreet for three boundaries. They need 78 in remaining 30 balls.
FOUR! Third boundary of the over. Again a bit short and Perry pulls it to mid-wicket.
FOUR! Harmanpreet loses her length after being hit for a four. Bowls this one full, on off and Perry lifts it over bowler's head to long-off for a boundary
FOUR! Well played by Perry. It was slightly short and Perry waited for it before forcing it through the gap between square leg and mid-wicket
After 14 overs,Australia Women 76/4 ( Rachael Haynes 7 , Ellyse Perry 11)
Excellent over from Poonam again. Seven runs from it. The lack of boundary has forced the pair to rotate the strike as often as possible. They need 92 runs in 36 balls and the required rate is now up to 15.33.
Poonam Yadav back into attack
After 13 overs,Australia Women 69/4 ( Rachael Haynes 6 , Ellyse Perry 5)
Australia have now not found a boundary in last four overs. A double and three singles in this one as five runs come from it. Aussies need 99 in 42 balls.
Most catches as a fielder in a calendar year in Women's T20Is:
15 - Jenny Gunn, 2010*
15 - Veda Krishnamurthy, 2018*
13 - Suzie Bates, 2014
India quite effectively applying the spin choke. Tactics of bowling slow and outside off stump working wonders. Hard to see Australia being able to keep up with the rate now.
Off-spinner Harmanpreet Kaur comes to attack
After 12 overs,Australia Women 64/4 ( Rachael Haynes 3 , Ellyse Perry 3)
Three runs from the over. Left-arm spinner Radha keeps it quite tight, conceding just three singles. Australia need 104 in 48 balls.
Veda Krishnamurthy becomes the second Indian fielder to take three catches in a Women's World T20 match after Priyanka Roy.
After 11 overs,Australia Women 61/4 ( Rachael Haynes 2 , Ellyse Perry 1)
Another excellent over for India as Aussies lose their fourth wicket. Pressure mounting on them. The flight from Poonam tempted Gardner to go for a slog but she failed to clear the boundary and Veda took the catch at long-off. Four runs from the over.
After 10 overs today:
India Women: 83/2
Australia Women: 57/3
Ellyse Perry comes out to bat
OUT! Aussies lose their fourth wicket. Flighted outside off by Poonam as Gardner tried to slog it over long-off but that went very hight before falling in Veda's hands.
Gardner c Veda Krishnamurthy b Poonam Yadav 20(19)
After 10 overs,Australia Women 57/3 ( Ashleigh Gardner 19 , Rachael Haynes 0)
Excellent over for India. Just one run and the important wicket of Lanning for Radha. Lanning wanted to clear the boundary but her sweep shot didn't have enough power behind it as it was taken by Veda at mid-wicket. Gardner then took a single in cover region. Aussies need 111 in 10 overs.
OUT! Big wicket for India as Radha removes captain Lanning. Radha flighted it outside off as Lanning tried to slog sweep it, but couldn't time it well as it was taken brilliantly by running Veda at mid-wicket.
Lanning c Veda Krishnamurthy b Radha Yadav 10(16)
After 9 overs,Australia Women 56/2 ( Ashleigh Gardner 18 , Meg Lanning (C) 10)
Eight runs from the over as Australia cross 50-run mark. Gardner welcomes leggie Poonam with a big six over long-off on second delivery followed by a single for her and Lanning.
SIX! Gardner comes out to reach the pitch of the ball and lifts it over the long-off for a maximum. 50 up for Australia.
Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav comes into attack
After 8 overs,Australia Women 48/2 ( Ashleigh Gardner 11 , Meg Lanning (C) 9)
Radha comes into attack and bowls a tidy over, just conceding four singles. Australia need 120 more in remaining 12 overs.
Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav comes into attack
After 7 overs,Australia Women 44/2 ( Ashleigh Gardner 9 , Meg Lanning (C) 7)
Five runs from the over. Lanning got a four on the second ball with Radha making a mistake at cover and failing to stop the drive. On the last ball, Lanning collected a single though a leg bye, which India also reviewed for LBW but replays showed the ball was missing the leg stump.
Latest update:It's all over. India beat mighty Australia by 48 runs to finish at the top of Group B
The ICC Women's World T20 fixture between India and Australia is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-Ireland live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between India and Australia.
Preview: A confident Indian team will take on the most successful side in the history of ICC Women's World T20 in their final group match on Saturday at Providence, Guyana. With both the teams having already qualified for the knock-outs, it will be a fight to decide the group topper.
It will be India's biggest challenge so far in the tournament. The two fancied teams wasted no time in switching into top gear in the Caribbean, having convincingly won all their three matches so far, and another victory in the next round robin game would certainly be a huge morale booster.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Australia captain Meg Lanning. ICC
While India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur provided the best possible start to the tournament with her blazing century against New Zealand, the seasoned Mithali Raj showed there is no substitute for experience with two fine half-centuries, the knocks coming in times when the team needed them the most.
A downpour in the morning made the conditions difficult for batting against Ireland, but opener Mithali battled her way to her 17th T20I half-century helping her side put up a challenging total, anchoring the innings till the 19th over.
The spinners then rattled the Irish batswomen and ensured an easy win for India.
India cruised into the semi-finals with a 52-run defeat of Ireland at the Providence Stadium. The result meant that Group B's top-two spots were decided, with Australia being the other semifinalist. It also meant New Zealand and Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament.
The Aussies, too, have been in exceptional form. They easily saw off Pakistan in their first pool match by 52 runs, comprehensively defeated Ireland in their second by nine wickets and then beat New Zealand by 33 runs.
While Meg Lanning's side has quite a few match-winners, the name that stands out at the moment is opening batter and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy.
Her form with the bat recently has been very impressive and she has scored more runs than any of her teammates. Since the beginning of October, Alyssa has scored six half-centuries in eight innings.
Ahead of the game against Australia, the India skipper said they need to be more aggressive on the field.
Teams (from):
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy
Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes, Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey.
Match starts at 8.30 pm IST.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Nov 17, 2018