ICC Women's World T20 2018 schedule announced; India to begin tournament against White Ferns

India will begin their campaign against New Zealand in the ICC Women's World T20, to be held in the West Indies from 9 to 24 November

Press Trust of India, June 25, 2018

Dubai: India will begin their campaign against New Zealand in the ICC Women's World T20, to be held in the West Indies from 9 to 24 November.

India, who are yet to win the tournament in five attempts, face Pakistan in their second game on 11 November. The tournament opener against New Zealand is scheduled for 9 November. India's remaining leagues games will be against a qualifier and Australia on 15 and 17 November respectively.

West Indies cricketers celebrate after winning the women's World T20 cricket tournament final match between Australia and West Indies at The Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on April 3, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Indranil MUKHERJEE

Windies' cricketers celebrate after winning the women's World T20 in 2016. AFP

The 10-team tournament, featuring three-time champions Australia and reigning 50-over winners England, will be played across three venues in the Caribbean.

The finalists of the World T20 Qualifier in the Netherlands from 7 to 14 July will add to the line-up of the November tournament, which is the first standalone ICC women's event in the shortest format.

The teams participating in the Qualifying event are Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Thailand, Uganda and the United Arab Emirates.

All 23 matches of the World T20 will be broadcast live to maintain the momentum and focus on women's cricket, while the Decision Review System (DRS) will be used for the first time in any ICC World T20 event, ensuring consistency in the use of technology in top world-level events.

Defending champions West Indies are in Group A along with England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Qualifier 1 from the Netherlands event, while Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Qualifier 2 will be in Group B.

The event kicks off at the Guyana National Stadium, starting with India and New Zealand.

In the second match, Australia will play Pakistan and the Windies round off the day playing Qualifier 1 under lights. This venue will also host matches between arch-rivals India and Pakistan and trans-Tasman adversaries Australia and New Zealand.

The Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia will be the other venue for the group stage with the first match there pitting England against Sri Lanka on November 10, while the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua will host both semifinals on 22 November and the final on 24 November.

