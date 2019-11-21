ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Jemimah Rodrigues rises to 4th in batting charts, Radha Yadav jumps to second spot in bowlers
India's Jemimah Rodrigues on Thursday jumped to the fourth position in the batting charts, while slow left-arm spinner Radha Yadav is placed second among bowlers in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs RAJ Baroda beat Rajasthan by 15 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Punjab by 109 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs DEL Delhi beat Maharashtra by 77 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs ODS Delhi beat Odisha by 20 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ vs HAR - Nov 22nd, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN vs MUM - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs DEL - Nov 22nd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
'If Firoze Khan joins, then he will want a holiday every Friday'; protesting BHU students unfazed by RSS reproach, say they are defending Sanatan Dharma
-
DHFL lessons for shadow banks: Turning blind eye to risk management for quick growth makes profit-hungry NBFCs vulnerable
-
UK general election on 12 Dec: Weary voters to choose between 'Brexit' Boris Johnson and 'comrade' Jeremy Corbyn
-
Why is JNU vital to public education and discourse in India? A student and a professor argue for the institution
-
The Piano Teacher may be the definitive film of Isabelle Huppert, recipient of IFFI’s Lifetime Achievement Award
-
ISSF World Cup Finals: India's Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Singh Panwar claim gold medals on historic day
-
Electoral bonds: Lack of promised transparency makes channel for political funding vulnerable to unholy politico-corporate nexus
-
In Bombay Balchão, writer Jane Borges brings the city's heritage neighbourhood of Cavel to life
-
Karachi Biennale 2019: With focus on ecology, questions of whether art can spark change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
India's Jemimah Rodrigues on Thursday jumped to the fourth position in the batting charts, while slow left-arm spinner Radha Yadav is placed second among bowlers in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.
File image of Jemimah Rodrigues. AFP
Besides Rodrigues, young Shafali Verma also made significant progress in the just-released T20I Player Rankings, after playing stellar roles in a stunning 5-0 series sweep over the West Indies.
Rodrigues moved up three places to fourth position and teen sensation Verma gained 57 slots to reach 30th position as India leapfrogged the West Indies to fourth position in the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings after the 5-0 victory over the former T20 World champions.
The explosive 15-year-old Verma scored her maiden half-century in the first T20I against West Indies Women in St Lucia on Thursday.
Verma is the youngest Indian ever to score an international fifty.
Rodrigues scored 96 runs including a knock of 50 in the last match on Wednesday whereas hard-hitting opener Verma finished as the highest run-getter and player of the series with 158 runs.
Another India batter to advance is Veda Krishnamurthy, who scored 77 runs including a match-winning 57 in the final match to move from 61st to 49th.
There are now three Indian bowlers in the top five as left-arm spinner Radha Yadav has moved up from fifth to second spot.
Deepti Sharma, who took eight wickets in the series, has retained her fourth position while Poonam Yadav is fifth.
Off-spinner Anuja Patil (up eight places to 21st) and fast bowler Shikha Pandey (up 11 places to 43rd) too have made notable progress in the latest rankings that also takes into account performances in Pakistan's home series against Bangladesh which the hosts won 3-0.
For the West Indies, Shemaine Campbelle has progressed three places to 68th among batters while spinners Hayley Matthews (up nine places to 27th) and Anisa Mohammed (up two places to 45th) have advanced in the bowlers' list.
Pakistan's frontline batter Javeria Khan has moved into the top 20 with 111 runs against Bangladesh, which included two half-centuries, while Umaima Sohail has moved up to 64th. Among bowlers, Anam Amin (up 16 places to 12th) and Diana Baig (up 29 places to 63rd) are the notable gainers.
For Bangladesh, Sanjida Islam has gained 11 slots to reach 75th position among batters while Jahanara Alam has gained 22 slots and is now in 15th place.
In the team rankings, India (260) have gained eight points to move to fourth position while the West Indies are now fifth at 248 after losing 10 points.
Thailand, who have qualified for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, are in 11th position, four points behind Ireland.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 21, 2019 20:28:58 IST
Also See
India women vs West Indies women: Openers Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana power hosts to 84-run win in first T20I
India women vs West Indies women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy star in visitors series-sweeping win in 5th T20I
India women vs West Indies women: Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma script easy 10-wicket win for visitors in second T20I