ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Semi-finalists India aim to fix middle-order woes in last group game against Sri Lanka
While India beat hosts Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener, they defeated Bangladesh by 18 runs before eking out a narrow four-run victory over the White Ferns on Thursday.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs PAKW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 42 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW Vs THAW South Africa Women beat Thailand Women by 113 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs BANW Australia Women beat Bangladesh Women by 86 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs NZW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 3 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 KWT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 102 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 QAT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 161 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 1st, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW vs BANW - Feb 29th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs SLW - Feb 29th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW vs PAKW - Mar 1st, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi's Seelampur: Metaphor for new kind of India where Hindu-Muslim divisions are cast in steel and concrete, and political conflict mediated by the bomb
-
'Kapil Mishra does not deserve to be called DSSW alumnus': Students union disavows BJP leader over alleged role in Delhi violence
-
Sensex crashes 1,448 points as global rout intensifies over coronavirus scare, Nifty plunges 432 points; metal, IT stocks tank
-
The Invisible Man movie review: Elisabeth Moss brings the chills in a showcase of the unseen horrors of domestic violence
-
Khambhat violence: Residents recall 2002 riots as communal clashes erupt in Gujarat town
-
Europa League: Arsenal suffer shock defeat against Olympiakos; Manchester United, Wolves advance into last 16 with emphatic wins
-
Kalyan Varma's documentation of the Dhangars reveals existential threat facing pastoral tribe
-
With Brexit underway, Britain and European Union enter trade negotiations on an acrimonious note
-
Independent Haryana MLA threatens to withdraw support to Manohar Lal Khattar govt, alleges corruption in cooperative sugar mills
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Melbourne: After securing the semi-final berth, the unbeaten Indian team would look to address some of its batting issues in the final Group A match against a deflated Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday.
The Indians are on a roll, having easily sealed their semi-final berth with wins over defending champions Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Lankans, on the other hand, are out of the semi-final race following two losses so far.
Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will look to maintain their 100 percent record in Women's T20 World Cup 2020. ICC media
While India beat hosts Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener, they defeated Bangladesh by 18 runs before eking out a narrow four-run victory over the White Ferns on Thursday.
And come Saturday, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would look to end its group engagements on a high when it takes on the islanders.
But the Indians definitely have a few things to worry about, especially their below-par show with the bat, going into the business end of the tournament.
In all the previous three outings, India failed to put on big scores on the board. They managed just 132 runs against Australia, 142 against Bangladesh and 133 vs New Zealand.
India's unpredictable middle-order has repeatedly squandered good starts to eventually settle for low scores.
In all the three matches, the bowling unit came to India's rescue and the bailed the side out.
Heavily reliant on the brilliance of a 16-year-old Shafali Verma, the Indian middle-order has cut a sorry figure so far and it's time senior pros like Harmanpreet and Veda Krishnamurthy step up and take the responsibility.
Opener Smriti Mandhana too has failed to join the party so far.
Verma has been impressive at the top registering scores of 29, 39 and 46 for a total of 114 from three games.
Skipper Harmanpreet has rued the inability of her batters to capitalise on good starts and cautioned them against making "silly mistakes" in the knock-out rounds.
"It's a great feeling when your team performs day in day out. Still we made the same mistakes after a good first 10 overs, we got a good start but couldn't carry the momentum," Kaur had said.
"We can't make silly mistakes with harder games coming up. Shafali (Verma) is giving us good starts, her initial runs are crucial for us," she added.
The Indian bowling, however, has been phenomenal in the tournament so far and played a vital role in their smooth entry into the last-four round.
Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav has been the star performer for India, picking up eight wickets so far, including match-winning effort of 4 for 19 against Australia.
She has been complimented well by the likes of Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma and pacer Shikha Pandey.
Young Shafali was adjudged the player of the match for scoring a 34-ball 46 and the 16-year-old was elated with her performance.
"Feeling good, very happy with the performance, want to continue doing this. I waited for the loose balls and converted those," said Shafali.
Teams (from):
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma,Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Atapattu (Captain), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Shashikala Siriwardene, Dilani Manodara, Umesha Thimashini.
Match starts at 09:30 AM IST.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 28, 2020 17:11:55 IST
Also See
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: From young Shafali Verma to experienced Harmanpreet Kaur, a detailed look at India squad
India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Highlights, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: India win by 18 runs
India Women vs New Zealand Women, Highlights, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Team India storm into semi-finals with thrilling 4-run win over White Ferns