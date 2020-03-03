ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Rain plays spoilsport after Thailand's impressive batting display against Pakistan in Group B match
Thailand rode on the performance of openers Cantam (56) and Nattaya Boochatham (44) to post 150 for 3 in 20 overs. But second innings never took off due to rain.
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 PAKW Vs THAW Match Abandoned
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 4 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SLW Vs BANW Sri Lanka Women beat Bangladesh Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs WIW England Women beat West Indies Women by 46 runs
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 THA Vs HK Hong Kong beat Thailand by 8 wickets
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 MAL Vs SIN Singapore beat Malaysia by 128 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 6 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Mar 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 2 T20I Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Mar 4th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 6th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 5th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW vs AUSW - Mar 5th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 TBC vs TBC - Mar 8th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Considerable volatility in global financial markets, monitoring situation closely, says RBI
-
Coronavirus outbreak: Govt restrains exports of a few APIs, formulations; lists essential medicines that could run out of stock
-
As Amit Shah latches on to 'refugees vs infiltrators' plank to oust TMC in West Bengal, state braces for vicious poll battle
-
Ahead of Super Tuesday, Democratic leaders still struggling to confront the enigma that is Bernie Sanders
-
How Suriya is planning clashes with Vijay and Ajith's films this year to test his box office potential
-
Delhi violence: 1,300 held in connection with clashes; AAP govt sets up nine relief camps in parts of northeast district
-
Ramya Reddy's Soul of the Nilgiris is as much a history of place as it is a history of people
-
From Bonn to Vienna: In Search of Beethoven on his 250th birthday
-
Boxing Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal, MC Mary Kom lead India's charge as rush for Tokyo berths resumes amid Coronavirus scare
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5211
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3959
|110
|3
|Australia
|4320
|108
|4
|England
|5253
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|7815
|269
|3
|England
|6407
|267
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|6220
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Sydney: Natthakan Chantam's cracked Thailand's maiden half-century of the tournament before their final Group B match against Pakistan was washed out on Tuesday.
Thailand rode on the performance of openers Cantam (56) and Nattaya Boochatham (44) to post 150 for 3 in 20 overs.
Natthakan Chantham of Thailand (R) celebrates scoring a half century with Chanida Sutthiruang during the match against Pakistan. ICC
But victory was not to be for Sornnarin Tippoch's side, with persistent rain ensuring that Pakistan were unable to begin their chase.
A patient start by Thailand was followed by four boundaries in Anam Amin's second over, Chantam's array of strikes down the ground a sight to behold.
The openers kept motoring with Boochatham following up lofted drives with well-timed sweeps, reaching 70 without loss at halfway and becoming just the second side to not lose a wicket in the first ten overs.
Runs kept flowing before the partnership finally ended on 93 in the 14th over, Boochatham holing out to long on for 44 off Anam's full toss.
Chantam motored on regardless as Thailand made it to 100 for the first time this tournament.
She eventually fell for 56 to a stunning return catch from Diana, with Thailand entering the last four overs with 116 to their name.
Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (20 not out) and Chanida Sutthiruang (20) ensured the momentum went into the closing overs, striking five boundaries to take Thailand to 150 for three their highest score in T20Is.
Pakistan had never chased more than 139 to win a T20I but their own bid for history was thwarted as rain began to fall in the innings break.
Brief Scores:
Thailand: 150 for 3 in 20 overs (Natthakan Chantam 56, Nattaya Boochatham 44; Nida Dar 1-17)
Pakistan: Did not bat.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Mar 03, 2020 15:30:41 IST
Also See
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: After battling all odds, Thailand out to win hearts and matches on debut
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Lizelle Lee smashes century to guide South Africa to 113-run win over Thailand
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Laura Wolvaardt shines against Pakistan as South Africa seal semi-final berth