ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Ellyse Perry ruled out of tournament after suffering hamstring injury in Australia's final group game

The Australian team said Perry would not be replaced in the squad.

Reuters, Mar 03, 2020 08:13:37 IST

Sydney: Defending champions Australia suffered a major blow ahead of the knockout stage of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup when all-rounder Ellyse Perry was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament on Tuesday.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup: Ellyse Perry ruled out of tournament after suffering hamstring injury in Australias final group game

Ellyse Perry hobbled off the field after suffering a right hamstring injury during fielding against the New Zealand side in Australia's last group game. AP

The twice ICC women’s cricketer of the year hobbled off the field in tears after suffering a right hamstring injury during Monday’s four-run victory over New Zealand that sealed a place in the semi-finals for the hosts.

“Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury that is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time,” team doctor Pip Inge said in a media statement.

“We are currently exploring management options and will continue to support Ellyse through her recovery.”

India, South Africa and England have also qualified for Thursday’s semi-finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground with who plays who to be decided after the final round of group fixtures on Tuesday.

The team said Perry would not be replaced in the squad.

“Ellyse is a key member of our squad and has been for a long period of time and on a personal level we’re disappointed that she won’t have the opportunity to finish the tournament,” coach Matthew Mott said.”We’re confident that we have enough depth in the squad to cover her batting and bowling and know whoever gets an opportunity will make a strong contribution.”

The final takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

