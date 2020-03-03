- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 MAL Vs SIN Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 4 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SLW Vs BANW Sri Lanka Women beat Bangladesh Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs WIW England Women beat West Indies Women by 46 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW Vs PAKW South Africa Women beat Pakistan Women by 17 runs
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 THA Vs MAL Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 HK Vs NEP Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 6 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 THA vs HK - Mar 3rd, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 3rd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Mar 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 PAKW vs THAW - Mar 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs SAW - Mar 3rd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs TBC - Mar 5th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Deep mistrust in Muslims, fear of violence, mixed signals from the government keep Dalits away from anti-CAA protests
-
Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party two seats short of majority according to exit polls: Israeli PM dubs it a 'giant victory'
-
OECD lowers India's FY21 GDP growth to 5.1% from 6.2% earlier on coronavirus concerns on domestic, global economy
-
Delhi violence: Ajit Doval's 'jo hua so hua' remark sums up State's mindset, hurdles Muslims hoping for justice face
-
Tiger Shroff on Baaghi 3: We have definitely scaled up the action and used very less VFX in the film
-
LaLiga: Lionel Messi, rest of Barcelona, run into a door called Casemiro at the Bernabeu
-
With only two years in mainstream publishing, how editor Rahul Soni carved a niche with empathy, resolve
-
Kalyan Varma's documentation of the Dhangars reveals existential threat facing pastoral tribe
-
On TMC turf, local issues threaten BJP's prospects in West Bengal civic polls; party’s ‘goli maaro’ sentiment will hurt it politically
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5211
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3959
|110
|3
|Australia
|4320
|108
|4
|England
|5253
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|7815
|269
|3
|England
|6407
|267
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|6220
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Sydney: Defending champions Australia suffered a major blow ahead of the knockout stage of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup when all-rounder Ellyse Perry was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament on Tuesday.
Ellyse Perry hobbled off the field after suffering a right hamstring injury during fielding against the New Zealand side in Australia's last group game. AP
The twice ICC women’s cricketer of the year hobbled off the field in tears after suffering a right hamstring injury during Monday’s four-run victory over New Zealand that sealed a place in the semi-finals for the hosts.
“Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury that is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time,” team doctor Pip Inge said in a media statement.
“We are currently exploring management options and will continue to support Ellyse through her recovery.”
India, South Africa and England have also qualified for Thursday’s semi-finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground with who plays who to be decided after the final round of group fixtures on Tuesday.
The team said Perry would not be replaced in the squad.
“Ellyse is a key member of our squad and has been for a long period of time and on a personal level we’re disappointed that she won’t have the opportunity to finish the tournament,” coach Matthew Mott said.”We’re confident that we have enough depth in the squad to cover her batting and bowling and know whoever gets an opportunity will make a strong contribution.”
The final takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
Updated Date:
Mar 03, 2020 08:13:37 IST
