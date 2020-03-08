Australia displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by 85 runs to win its fifth Women's T20 World Cup title on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Before this edition, Australia had won the tournament in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.
Chasing 185, India got off to the worst start possible as Shafali Verma (2) was sent back to the pavilion by Megan Schutt off the third ball of the innings. Taniya Bhatia next came out to bat, but she was struck on the helmet, and she had to walk off the field to undergo a concussion test.
Jemimah Rodrigues (0) also perished in the second over of the innings, and India was staring down the barrel at 8/2. With all hopes relying on her, Smriti Mandhana (11) was sent back to the pavilion by Sophie Molineux and India's hopes of winning their first 20-over World Cup title looked like a distant dream.
The final nail in the coffin for India came in the sixth over of the innings as Harmanpreet (4) was sent back to the pavilion by Jess Jonassen, reducing the team to 30/4. Veda Krishnamurthy and Deepti Sharma tried to retrieve the innings as the duo put on 28 runs, but their vigil ended in the 12th over as Krishnamurthy (19) was dismissed by Delissa Kimmince.
Here's how Twitterati reacted to the events of the final:
The girls can keep their head high!
You win some. You lose some. Well done, #TeamIndia
Well played #TeamIndia - Ladies in Blue. You did us all proud reaching the WC finals. Your time will come - play with the same grit, determination and resolve and you will reach the pinnacle. Woman power rocks!
Will women's IPL be a big step towards success for women's cricket?
On reflection, the occasion most definitely got to India. And while you can't replicate a near-packed MCG experience for a world cup final, surely the time is now for a Women's IPL. Get the big crowds in, give the women's game the boost it deserves. #T20WorldCup
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Australia displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by 85 runs to win its fifth Women's T20 World Cup title on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Before this edition, Australia had won the tournament in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.
Chasing 185, India got off to the worst start possible as Shafali Verma (2) was sent back to the pavilion by Megan Schutt off the third ball of the innings. Taniya Bhatia next came out to bat, but she was struck on the helmet, and she had to walk off the field to undergo a concussion test.
Jemimah Rodrigues (0) also perished in the second over of the innings, and India was staring down the barrel at 8/2. With all hopes relying on her, Smriti Mandhana (11) was sent back to the pavilion by Sophie Molineux and India's hopes of winning their first 20-over World Cup title looked like a distant dream.
The final nail in the coffin for India came in the sixth over of the innings as Harmanpreet (4) was sent back to the pavilion by Jess Jonassen, reducing the team to 30/4. Veda Krishnamurthy and Deepti Sharma tried to retrieve the innings as the duo put on 28 runs, but their vigil ended in the 12th over as Krishnamurthy (19) was dismissed by Delissa Kimmince.
Here's how Twitterati reacted to the events of the final:
The girls can keep their head high!
Message to the Women in Blue: Keep on fighting!
The rise of Shafali Verma!
A few motivational words from a World Cup winner!
List of Women's T20 World Cup winners!
Yes, the girls have won millions of hearts!
A lot to learn for Women in Blue!
Will women's IPL be a big step towards success for women's cricket?
With inputs from ANI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Mar 08, 2020 16:40:41 IST
Also See
Dominant Australia outclass India in final to win record fifth ICC Women’s T20 World Cup crown
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur says upcoming 18 months will see her team focus on fielding
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final, India vs Australia weather update: Rain expected to stay away from mega clash at iconic MCG