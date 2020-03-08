First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in IND | 2nd T20I Mar 08, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 21 runs
AUS in SA | 3rd ODI Mar 07, 2020
SA vs AUS
South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
GER in ESP Mar 08, 2020
ESP vs GER
Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria
ZIM in BAN Mar 09, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: 'You did us all proud by reaching WC finals', Twitterati proud of India's display despite loss to Australia

India were outplayed against Australia by 85 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup final, but won a million hearts from followers around the globe.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 08, 2020 16:40:41 IST

Australia displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by 85 runs to win its fifth Women's T20 World Cup title on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Before this edition, Australia had won the tournament in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Chasing 185, India got off to the worst start possible as Shafali Verma (2) was sent back to the pavilion by Megan Schutt off the third ball of the innings. Taniya Bhatia next came out to bat, but she was struck on the helmet, and she had to walk off the field to undergo a concussion test.

Jemimah Rodrigues (0) also perished in the second over of the innings, and India was staring down the barrel at 8/2. With all hopes relying on her, Smriti Mandhana (11) was sent back to the pavilion by Sophie Molineux and India's hopes of winning their first 20-over World Cup title looked like a distant dream.

The final nail in the coffin for India came in the sixth over of the innings as Harmanpreet (4) was sent back to the pavilion by Jess Jonassen, reducing the team to 30/4. Veda Krishnamurthy and Deepti Sharma tried to retrieve the innings as the duo put on 28 runs, but their vigil ended in the 12th over as Krishnamurthy (19) was dismissed by Delissa Kimmince.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the events of the final:

The girls can keep their head high!

Message to the Women in Blue: Keep on fighting!

The rise of Shafali Verma!

A few motivational words from a World Cup winner!

List of Women's T20 World Cup winners!

Yes, the girls have won millions of hearts!



A lot to learn for Women in Blue!

Will women's IPL be a big step towards success for women's cricket?

With inputs from ANI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2020 16:40:41 IST

Tags : Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Cricket, ICC Women's t20 World Cup, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, India, India Women's Cricket Team, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sports

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all