Australia displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by 85 runs to win its fifth Women's T20 World Cup title on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Before this edition, Australia had won the tournament in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Chasing 185, India got off to the worst start possible as Shafali Verma (2) was sent back to the pavilion by Megan Schutt off the third ball of the innings. Taniya Bhatia next came out to bat, but she was struck on the helmet, and she had to walk off the field to undergo a concussion test.

Jemimah Rodrigues (0) also perished in the second over of the innings, and India was staring down the barrel at 8/2. With all hopes relying on her, Smriti Mandhana (11) was sent back to the pavilion by Sophie Molineux and India's hopes of winning their first 20-over World Cup title looked like a distant dream.

The final nail in the coffin for India came in the sixth over of the innings as Harmanpreet (4) was sent back to the pavilion by Jess Jonassen, reducing the team to 30/4. Veda Krishnamurthy and Deepti Sharma tried to retrieve the innings as the duo put on 28 runs, but their vigil ended in the 12th over as Krishnamurthy (19) was dismissed by Delissa Kimmince.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the events of the final:

The girls can keep their head high!



Message to the Women in Blue: Keep on fighting!

Well played #TeamIndia - Ladies in Blue. You did us all proud reaching the WC finals. Your time will come - play with the same grit, determination and resolve and you will reach the pinnacle. Woman power rocks! — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) March 8, 2020

The rise of Shafali Verma!

An arm around the shoulder for the find of the tournament #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/bKDK1PxWZm — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

A few motivational words from a World Cup winner!

Till a few years ago, nobody could have imagined that a billion eyes would be glued to Women’s Cricket World Cup Cups will come & go, but today is a victory for each & every INDIAN GIRL who dared to defy odds & societal barriers! #SheInspiresUs Congrats to Australia! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 8, 2020

List of Women's T20 World Cup winners!

Women's #T20WorldCup winners: 2009 -

2010 -

2012 -

2014 -

2016 -

2018 -

2020 - On another level. pic.twitter.com/CNQ5zvJCxG — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

Yes, the girls have won millions of hearts!

Not the result we wanted,but really proud of our girls.Dil jeetne wala cricket khela humari ladkiyon ne. @BCCIWomen #TeamIndia #WorldCup #WomensDay2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 8, 2020





A lot to learn for Women in Blue!

Being in the final was creditable. India must take pride in that and also scrutinise why and what went wrong in the final. That’s how teams rise to become champions — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 8, 2020

Will women's IPL be a big step towards success for women's cricket?

On reflection, the occasion most definitely got to India. And while you can't replicate a near-packed MCG experience for a world cup final, surely the time is now for a Women's IPL. Get the big crowds in, give the women's game the boost it deserves. #T20WorldCup — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) March 8, 2020

With inputs from ANI

