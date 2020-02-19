ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: 'We can put pressure on any team', says India captain Harmanpreet Kaur
Insisting that positivity is the biggest strength of this Indian team, Harmanpreet said they are eagerly waiting to face four-time champions and title holders Australia in the tournament opener here on Friday.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW Vs THAW New Zealand Women beat Thailand Women by 81 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat England Women by 10 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW Vs WIW India Women beat West Indies Women by 2 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW Vs SAW Australia Women beat South Africa Women by 4 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 21st, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs PAKW - Feb 20th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 21st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs THAW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Shaheen Bagh protests: We will find a solution, say SC-appointed interlocutors as dialogue with protesters hit several roadblocks
-
Incumbent Afghan president Ashraf Ghani named victor five months after polls; country stares at another political crisis
-
Before Melania Trump's visit, looking back on US First Ladies in India, from Jacqueline Kennedy to Michelle Obama
-
Final test result of country's first coronavirus patient comes back negative; decision regarding discharge to be taken tomorrow
-
Sensex surges 428 points as govt assures industry to deal with coronavirus scare, Nifty jumps 133 points; Bajaj Finance, HUL among top gainers
-
ISL 2019-20: Versatile Jamshedpur FC defender Narender Gahlot promises to be defensive wall of Indian football
-
Ben Affleck tried to drink away the pain; now, he's trying honesty to get his life and career back on track
-
Kashmir: Mining expands on rivers despite dire warnings, threatening local livelihoods
-
Seven years after AAP's squabbles with UPA, NDA governments, Arvind Kejriwal now sees wisdom in political coexistence
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Sydney: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday said her team has the ability to put pressure on any side in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup if it stays in the right frame of mind.
Insisting that positivity is the biggest strength of this Indian team, Harmanpreet said they are eagerly waiting to face four-time champions and title holders Australia in the tournament opener on Friday.
File image of Harmanpreet Kaur. Twitter@BCCIWomen
"The nerves do start to kick in because we are very excited about that opening game and we're looking positive in that," said Harmanpreet, who knows the city well after her stint with Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League.
"We are a side that can put pressure on any team, we just look to stay in the right mindset and play in the way we can because that is our biggest strength.
"In sport, sometimes you are in good form and others you are not. I know that everyone playing in this tournament will look to be positive, and that is good for our team," she added.
With less than two days remaining for their clash against Australia at the Sydney Showground, Harmanpreet said a slow track and a huge Indian diaspora augurs well for her side.
"If the Sydney Showground is on the slower side, it will suit us, and it looks that way currently. We are looking good in that," she said.
"We all know that everyone in India loves cricket, wherever we go we always have our fans out there supporting and we are looking forward to that again."
Players from both teams will be backing themselves to go all the way to the final at the MCG on 8 March, hoping to walk out in front of a record attendance for a women's sporting event anywhere in the world.
The hype leading into the tournament is arguably greater than ever before.
Young Australia pacer Annabel Sutherland, who is the daughter of former Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland, will be taking her first strides in the Women's T20 World Cup, just a few weeks after making her T20I debut.
"I'm absolutely pumped, we're all really excited to get going in what's a big and really important game against India," said the 18-year-old.
"I'm loving this experience. I didn't expect it at all so I'm just looking to enjoy it as much as I can and embrace everything that comes with it.
"It's an honour to be part of this team, one that has had success over the years, and I've been welcomed in with open arms which has been lovely," she added.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 19, 2020 17:16:04 IST
Also See
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Harmanpreet Kaur says spin bowling will be India's strength at mega event
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur sets sight on title, says its going to be big if they win
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Schedule, squads, venues and all you need to know about upcoming tournament