ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Team management has given Shafali Verma license to play 'fearless cricket', says Shikha Pandey
The 16-year-old Verma smashed a 17-ball 39, including four sixes, to steer India to 142 to six before her bowling colleagues restricted Bangladesh to 124 for 8 in their 20 overs to win the match by 18 runs.
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs BANW India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 18 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat England Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW Vs SLW New Zealand Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 BRN Vs MDV Bahrain beat Maldives by 65 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 KWT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 47 runs
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 13 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 OMA Vs QAT Qatar beat Oman by 34 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Feb 26th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 26th, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs THAW - Feb 26th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs PAKW - Feb 26th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs NZW - Feb 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Pro, anti-CAA groups clash as northeast Delhi boils for second straight day; three civilians, one constable killed, 37 cops injured
-
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad submits resignation to king after his political party quits ruling alliance in shocking upheaval
-
Asian Wrestling Championships 2020 Review: Stars fizzle, upstarts sizzle as India end campaign with record haul
-
Sensex tanks 807 points as coronavirus alarm spreads, Nifty sheds 251 points; Tata Steel, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki among top losers
-
Assam to conduct survey of 'indigenous' Muslims: Experts term move divisive, say classification is undemocratic, unconstitutional
-
Under the Open Sky: Mumbra's girls find freedom, reclaim public space through football
-
Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut shares new still as Jayalalithaa on late actress-turned-politician's birth anniversary
-
Resolving leadership issue key for Congress revival, need to dispel growing perception that party is adrift, says Shashi Tharoor
-
How the rise of right-wing populism urged Rajorshi Chakraborti to write Shakti, a surreal tale of three women
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Perth: Experienced pacer Shikha Pandey on Monday said the Indian team management has given Shafali Verma the license to play fearless cricket as the teen sensation produced another explosive innings to set up a comfortable win against Bangladesh in the women's T20 World Cup.
Shafali Verma impressed once again with the bat. ICC Media
The 16-year-old Verma smashed a 17-ball 39, including four sixes, to steer India to 142 to six before her bowling colleagues restricted Bangladesh to 124 for 8 in their 20 overs to win the match by 18 runs.
While Verma was the star of the show, 19-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues also impressed with a measured 34 from 37, and Pandey is confident the world will be seeing more of the same from the exciting young pair in Australia.
"We have not asked her (Verma) to change anything. She has been given free licence to play her fearless brand of cricket," Pandey said.
"She is amazing. At 16, I hadn't even started training to become a cricketer. I'm very pleased to have such young fearless players in our team. It's amazing to see them doing what they did for us."
Pandey, who also chipped in by taking two wickets for 14 runs, said the likes of Verma has no "baggage".
"There's no baggage, that's the biggest thing, and they express themselves so well in the team," the 30-year-old said.
"We thought we had a great score on the board to defend today because we believe in our bowling department. We knew it would be a tough target for them to reach."
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she was hopeful that opener Smriti Mandhana, who missed Monday's match due to illness, will be fit for their next match against New Zealand on Thursday.
"Hopefully. She is feeling better now, we do have two or three days and I hope she will recover well."
For Bangladesh, Nigar Sultana top-scored with 35 off 26 balls, but struggled to build a partnership in the middle.
While Sultana was full of admiration for Verma, she also pointed out the 30-run contribution of Bangladesh's own young star Murshida Khatun at the top of the order.
"Shafali Verma played absolutely brilliantly. But Murshida Khatun played very well with the bat for us she's in good form nowadays," Joty said.
"We missed some chances in the field and didn't bowl well enough in the last five overs. We haven't played many matches against top eight teams, but we're a cricketing nation.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 24, 2020 22:39:32 IST
Also See
Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav help India see off Bangladesh in second Women's T20 World Cup Group A match
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav inspire India to hard-fought victory over Bangladesh
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Schedule, squads, venues and all you need to know about upcoming tournament