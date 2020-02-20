ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: From Suzie Bates' run scoring spree to Ellyse Perry's penchant for wickets, a comprehensive look at numbers from past editions
Australia Women have won 24 matches in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the most by any team, plus their win percentage of 76.56 is also the highest in the tournament
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW Vs THAW New Zealand Women beat Thailand Women by 81 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat England Women by 10 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW Vs WIW India Women beat West Indies Women by 2 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 21st, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 21st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs THAW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW vs SLW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Before Melania Trump's visit, looking back on US First Ladies in India, from Jacqueline Kennedy to Michelle Obama
-
The mental health cost of an economic slowdown in India: 'My hope is dying, I feel isolated and depressed'
-
BJP slams Prashant Kishor over spat with JD(U), says people in Bihar won’t vote for ‘goons or ruffians’
-
Sensex, Nifty start on a cautious note; HDFC, Kotak Bank, HUL among major losers in opening session
-
Final test result of country's first coronavirus patient comes back negative; decision regarding discharge to be taken today
-
Zindagi inShort review: Guneet Monga serves a versatile mix of small, delectable shorts in her life-affirming omnibus
-
Passengers aboard Diamond Princess docked off Japanese coast leave cruise ship after two-week quarantine ends
-
Where does my data body live? Thoughts on the online trail we leave behind
-
Champions League, Round of 16 round-up: Liverpool hoodwinked, Valencia hobble, Tottenham tumble
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
The seventh edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be played in Australia among 10 teams. In the last two years, Australia Women have won the most T20Is. Let’s look at the history of the tournament with the help of some stats and facts.
Australia Women have won 24 matches in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the most by any team, plus their win percentage of 76.56 is also the highest in the tournament. No other team has won ICC Women’s T20 World Cup more than once but Australia Women have done it four times.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – winner in each edition:
India Women hold the record of registering the highest total in the tournament but New Zealand Women hold the record of posting the most 165-plus totals in the tournament – four times.
Highest totals:
Bangladesh Women are the only team to get bowled out under 50 runs in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup history.
Lowest totals:
No other player has scored more runs than Suzie Bates in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup history.
Most runs:
Only three players have scored a ton in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup so far – Meg Lanning, Deandra Dottin and Harmanpreet Kaur.
Highest individual scores:
Meg Lanning holds the record of scoring most runs in a single edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. She amassed 257 runs in 2013/14 at an average of 42.83 and a strike rate of 158.64.
Most runs in an edition:
Ellyse Perry has taken 36 wickets in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup from 32 matches which is a record.
Most wickets:
Anya Shrubsole took 13 wickets in the 2013/14 edition at a strike rate of 11.0 which is the best for a cricketer in a single edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
Most wickets in an edition:
Rachel Priest holds the record for most wicketkeeping dismissals in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
Most wicket-keeping dismissals:
Jenny Gunn is the only player to have taken more than 15 catches in the history of the tournament.
Most catches:
There has been only one 150-plus stand recorded in the history of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. L Lee and D van Niekerk added 163* runs for the opening wicket against Pakistan Women at Sylhet in 2014.
Highest partnerships by runs:
Ellyse Perry is the only player to have played more than 30 matches in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
Most matches played by players:
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 20, 2020 12:09:23 IST
Also See
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Heather Knight says England have learnt from 'tough summer', are ready to push for 2nd title
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Feisty competition, impending world record challenge marks up cricketing carnival in Australia
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India's Jemimah Rodrigues says opening clash against Australia will be one of the most important in her career