ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: From Suzie Bates' run scoring spree to Ellyse Perry's penchant for wickets, a comprehensive look at numbers from past editions

Australia Women have won 24 matches in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the most by any team, plus their win percentage of 76.56 is also the highest in the tournament

Umang Pabari, Feb 20, 2020 12:09:23 IST

The seventh edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be played in Australia among 10 teams. In the last two years, Australia Women have won the most T20Is. Let’s look at the history of the tournament with the help of some stats and facts.

Australia Women have won 24 matches in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the most by any team, plus their win percentage of 76.56 is also the highest in the tournament. No other team has won ICC Women’s T20 World Cup more than once but Australia Women have done it four times.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – winner in each edition:

Season Host Winner
2009 England England W
2010 West Indies Australia W
2012/13 Sri Lanka Australia W
2013/14 Bangladesh Australia W
2015/16 India West Indies W
2018/19 West Indies Australia W

 

India Women hold the record of registering the highest total in the tournament but New Zealand Women hold the record of posting the most 165-plus totals in the tournament – four times.

Highest totals:

Total Team Against Innings Venue Year
194/5 India W New Zealand W 1 Providence 2018
191/4 Australia W Ireland W 1 Sylhet 2014
187/5 West Indies W Sri Lanka W 1 Gros Islet 2018
185/2 Australia W Pakistan W 1 Sylhet 2014
180/5 New Zealand W West Indies W 1 Gros Islet 2010

 

Bangladesh Women are the only team to get bowled out under 50 runs in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup history.

 

Lowest totals:

Total Team Against Innings Venue Year
46 Bangladesh W West Indies W 2 Providence 2018
58/9 Bangladesh W England W 2 Sylhet 2014
60 Pakistan W England W 2 Taunton 2009
65/9 Pakistan W New Zealand W 1 Basseterre 2010
69/8 Sri Lanka W England W 2 Taunton 2009

 

No other player has scored more runs than Suzie Bates in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup history.

Most runs:

Player Innings Runs Average SR 50/100
Suzie Bates 28 881 33.88 115.61 6/0
Stafanie Taylor 26 797 36.22 97.07 6/0
Charlotte Edwards 24 768 36.57 103.92 5/0
Mithali Raj 23 726 40.33 97.31 5/0
Meg Lanning 22 711 37.42 115.42 4/1

 

Only three players have scored a ton in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup so far – Meg Lanning, Deandra Dottin and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Highest individual scores:

Score Player Team Against Venue Year
126 Meg Lanning Australia W Ireland W Sylhet 2014
112* Deandra Dottin West Indies W South Africa W Basseterre 2010
103 Harmanpreet Kaur India W New Zealand W Providence 2018
94* Suzie Bates New Zealand W Pakistan W Sylhet 2014
90* Dane van Niekerk South Africa W Pakistan W Sylhet 2014
90* Elyse Villani Australia W Pakistan W Sylhet 2014

 

Meg Lanning holds the record of scoring most runs in a single edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. She amassed 257 runs in 2013/14 at an average of 42.83 and a strike rate of 158.64.

Most runs in an edition:

Player Innings Runs Average SR 50/100 Season
Meg Lanning 6 257 42.83 158.64 1/1 2013/14
Stafanie Taylor 6 246 41.00 93.18 1/0 2015/16
Suzie Bates 5 228 57.00 133.33 2/0 2013/14
Alyssa Healy 5 225 56.25 144.23 2/0 2018/19
Mithali Raj 5 208 52.00 98.11 2/0 2013/14

 

Ellyse Perry has taken 36 wickets in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup from 32 matches which is a record.

Most wickets:

Player Matches Wickets Average SR ER 4/5
Ellyse Perry 32 36 16.47 17.0 5.81 0/0
Anya Shrubsole 23 33 12.93 14.9 5.19 0/0
Shabnim Ismail 22 30 15.20 15.0 6.05 0/0
Stafanie Taylor 26 28 16.21 16.4 5.92 1/0
Deandra Dottin 27 26 12.19 11.6 6.25 1/1
Sohpie Devine 24 26 15.50 15.5 5.98 1/0

 

Anya Shrubsole took 13 wickets in the 2013/14 edition at a strike rate of 11.0 which is the best for a cricketer in a single edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Most wickets in an edition:

Player Matches Wickets Average SR ER Season
Anya Shrubsole 6 13 7.53 11.0 4.08 2013/14
Julie Hunter 5 11 9.54 8.9 6.42 2012/13
Deandra Dottin 5 10 7.70 8.2 5.63 2018/19
Natalie Sciver 6 10 9.60 11.3 5.09 2013/14
Ashleigh Gardner 6 10 10.70 10.8 5.94 2018/19
Megan Schutt 6 10 11.10 13.0 5.12 2018/19

 

Rachel Priest holds the record for most wicketkeeping dismissals in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

 

Most wicket-keeping dismissals:

Player Matches Dismissals
Rachel Priest 20 20
Sarah Taylor 24 20
Alyssa Healy 28 18
Batool Fatima 16 17
Trisha Chetty 19 17

 

Jenny Gunn is the only player to have taken more than 15 catches in the history of the tournament.

Most catches:

Player Matches Catches
Jenny Gunn 24 16
Suzie Bates 28 15
Lydia Greenway 24 14
Harmanpreet Kaur 25 12
Ellyse Perry 32 12

 

There has been only one 150-plus stand recorded in the history of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. L Lee and D van Niekerk added 163* runs for the opening wicket against Pakistan Women at Sylhet in 2014.

Highest partnerships by runs:

Partners Runs Wicket Team Against Venue Year
Lizelle Lee/Dane van Niekerk 163* 1st SA W Pak W Sylhet 2014
Jemimah Rodrigues/Harmanpreet Kaur 134 4th Ind W NZ W Providence 2018
Claire Taylor/Beth Morgan 122* 3rd Eng W Aus W The Oval 2009
Hayley Matthews/Stafanie Taylor 120 1st WI W Aus W Kolkata 2016
Suzie Bates/Aimee Watkins 118* 2nd NZ W Aus W Taunton 2009
Shanel Daley/Deandra Dottin 118  5th WI W SA W Basseterre 2010

 

Ellyse Perry is the only player to have played more than 30 matches in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Most matches played by players:

Player Matches
Ellyse Perry 32
Suzie Bates 28
Alyssa Healy 28
Deandra Dottin 27
Alex Blackwell 26
Stafanie Taylor 26

 

Feb 20, 2020

Tags : Anya Shrubsole, Australia, Bangladesh, Cricket, Ellyse Perry, England, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, India, Jenny Gunn, Meg Lanning, Rachel Priest, Suzie Bates, Women's Cricket

