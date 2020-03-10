Australia beat India in some style in the final match at Melbourne to clinch Women’s World T20 title for the fifth time. It was imperative for India to be at their best to defeat Australia but with few drop catches early on, they lost their way and Australia never allowed them to come back into the match.

But the tournament had a number of close matches with many records being broken and created, too. Let’s look at some of the most significant records broken and created during the tournament.

Beth Mooney scored unbeaten 78 runs in the final match against India at a strike rate of 144.44 which is the most by any player in the final of a Women’s T20 World Cup. Moreover, she now holds the record of scoring most runs in a single edition of Women’s T20 World Cup.

There were 76 sixes hit in 2019/20 edition of Women’s T20 World Cup which is a record, eclipsing 75 in 2018/19. Shafali Verma and Alysaa Healy hit nine sixes each in 2019/20 Women’s World T20 which is the joint second most by any player.

Verma failed to convert her starts into big knocks but she scored 163 runs at a strike rate of 158.25 which is now the third highest for a player in a single edition of Women’s T20 World Cup among players who scored minimum 150 runs in a single edition of Women’s T20 World Cup. As compared to her, the trio of Mandhana-Kaur-Rodrigues scored only 164 runs combined in the tournament which eventually cost India.

Megan Schutt equaled Anya Shrubsole’s record of taking most wickets in a single edition of Women’s World Cup by taking 13 wickets. She became the first player to take a four-wicket haul in a Women’s World T20 final match.

South Africa Women broke India Women’s record of scoring most runs in a single Women’s World T20 match when they amassed 195 runs losing only three wickets against Thailand Women at Canberra in the recently concluded Women’s World T20. There were eight 150-plus scores registered in Women’s World T20 2019/20.

Heather Knight and Natalier Sciver amassed 169* runs for the third wicket against Thailand Women at Canberra in this year’s Women’s World T20 which is now the highest stand in Women’s World T20 for any wicket.

Shikha Pandey became the first player to concede more than 50 runs in a Women’s World T20 match during the final match against Australia at Melbourne in this year’s Women’s World T20.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.