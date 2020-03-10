First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in BAN | 1st T20I Mar 09, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs
GER in ESP | 2nd T20I Mar 08, 2020
ESP vs GER
Germany beat Spain by 58 runs
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 10, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
ZIM in BAN Mar 11, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Stats Review: From Mooney's batting records to Pandey's most expensive spell, all the key numbers

We take a look at some of the most significant records broken and created during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Umang Pabari, Mar 10, 2020 09:58:03 IST

Australia beat India in some style in the final match at Melbourne to clinch Women’s World T20 title for the fifth time. It was imperative for India to be at their best to defeat Australia but with few drop catches early on, they lost their way and Australia never allowed them to come back into the match.

But the tournament had a number of close matches with many records being broken and created, too. Let’s look at some of the most significant records broken and created during the tournament.

Beth Mooney scored unbeaten 78 runs in the final match against India at a strike rate of 144.44 which is the most by any player in the final of a Women’s T20 World Cup. Moreover, she now holds the record of scoring most runs in a single edition of Women’s T20 World Cup.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020 Stats Review: From Mooneys batting records to Pandeys most expensive spell, all the key numbers

There were 76 sixes hit in 2019/20 edition of Women’s T20 World Cup which is a record, eclipsing 75 in 2018/19. Shafali Verma and Alysaa Healy hit nine sixes each in 2019/20 Women’s World T20 which is the joint second most by any player.

FP34 825

Verma failed to convert her starts into big knocks but she scored 163 runs at a strike rate of 158.25 which is now the third highest for a player in a single edition of Women’s T20 World Cup among players who scored minimum 150 runs in a single edition of Women’s T20 World Cup. As compared to her, the trio of Mandhana-Kaur-Rodrigues scored only 164 runs combined in the tournament which eventually cost India.

FP35 825

Megan Schutt equaled Anya Shrubsole’s record of taking most wickets in a single edition of Women’s World Cup by taking 13 wickets. She became the first player to take a four-wicket haul in a Women’s World T20 final match.

FP36 825

South Africa Women broke India Women’s record of scoring most runs in a single Women’s World T20 match when they amassed 195 runs losing only three wickets against Thailand Women at Canberra in the recently concluded Women’s World T20. There were eight 150-plus scores registered in Women’s World T20 2019/20.

FP37 825

Heather Knight and Natalier Sciver amassed 169* runs for the third wicket against Thailand Women at Canberra in this year’s Women’s World T20 which is now the highest stand in Women’s World T20 for any wicket.

FP38 825

Shikha Pandey became the first player to concede more than 50 runs in a Women’s World T20 match during the final match against Australia at Melbourne in this year’s Women’s World T20.

FP39 825

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2020 09:58:03 IST

Tags : Alysaa Healy, Beth Mooney, Cricket, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, ICC Women's World Cup 2020, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, t20 World Cup 2020, World Cup 2020

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all