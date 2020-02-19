First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
UGA in QAT | 3rd T20I Feb 15, 2020
QAT vs UGA
Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
IND in NZ Feb 21, 2020
NZ vs IND
Basin Reserve, Wellington
AUS in SA Feb 21, 2020
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Smriti Mandhana says India's youthful exuberance makes them 'happiest team' in tournament

India are not just among the strongest contenders for the Women's T20I World Cup but the youthful exuberance also makes them the happiest team in the tournament, says Smriti Mandhana.

Press Trust of India, Feb 19, 2020 12:00:25 IST

Sydney: India are not just among the strongest contenders for the Women's T20I World Cup but the youthful exuberance also makes them the happiest team in the tournament, says swashbuckling opener Smriti Mandhana.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020: Smriti Mandhana says Indias youthful exuberance makes them happiest team in tournament

File image of Smriti Mandhana. Image credit: Twitter/@WHITE_FERNS

The Indian squad's average is under 23. Ahead of the tournament opener against Australia on Friday, Mandhana joked that only debutants Thailand can give them competition when it comes to having fun.

"This group really knows how to have fun. It's about making the young players feel comfortable and I've become one with them. We have a lot of dances, a lot of singing and a lot of things that happen," Mandhana was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"I think we're the happiest team at the World Cup - although Thailand might give us some competition," she quipped.

The leader of the 'cool pack' is Jemimah Rodrigues, who is known for making funny videos and is also a decent guitar player. One would often see the players turning the dressing room into a dance floor.

"You can think of the vibe if you see the age of our team. With that kind of age group, there has to be fun and if there's no fun there's something wrong with the girls. It's been like that for the last one or two years. I won't say it wasn't like that in the years before but since the teenagers have come, there is a different energy," said the 23-year-old Mandhana.

"Young players come into it with fresh thinking, they don't have anything behind them. They know nothing. They're very different people than we were when we came into the side at 17. They are very fearless, they don't have a lot of pressure on them."

The teenagers — Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and new entrant Richa Ghosh — contribute immensely to the high spirits of the team.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2020 12:00:25 IST

Tags : ICC Women's t20i World Cup 2020 In Australia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Thailand Women's Cricket Team, Women's t20i World Cup 2020

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all