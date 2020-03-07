ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Shafali Verma, the hard-hitting 16-year-old prodigy born to play T20 cricket
Despite scoring only two fifties, Shafali Verma's career aggregate stands at 485 runs. She has scored 161 of these runs in four innings the ongoing T20 World Cup — somehow averaging over 40 without reaching fifty even once.
Shafali Verma was definitely the brightest talent scouted by BCCI in 2019. She was fast-tracked into mainstream T20 cricket after a 38-ball 49 against an international-standard Railways attack, followed by a 56-ball 128 (116 of which came in fours and sixes) against Nagaland — all of which was scored inside 15 overs. Barely 15, she was included in the Velocity squad in the Women's T20 Challenge.
She impressed with a couple of cameos, demonstrating proficiency against both pace and spin, combining deft applications with uninhibited savagery. Danni Wyatt, who partnered her during her innings against Trailblazers, would almost immediately predict an Indian cap for him by 2019. She was correct. Mithali Raj would agree to her in a few months' time.
Shafali Verma has been India's highest run-getter in this World Cup with 161 runs in four matches so far. Photo ICC
By September Verma was playing for India. By the end of the year she had cemented her place. By February she was taking on the best bowlers in the world on Australian soil. And by March she had scaled the top spot in ICC rankings for Women's T20I batters. Here is how she progressed (the numbers are cumulative).
Shafali Verma cumulative T20I record
Date
Ave
SR
Rating
Ranking
Sep 24
0
0
23
712
Oct 1
23
124
271
87
Oct 3
20
122
267
88
Oct 4
16
112
227
104
Nov 9
27.4
129
408
47
Nov 10
41.2
146
539
23
Nov 14
34.33
143
506
27
Nov 17
30.43
144
494
29
Nov 20
27.75
142
485
30
Jan 31
28
139
515
27
Feb 2
25.7
140
492
31
Feb 7
24.09
137
474
34
Feb 8
26.17
142
563
17
Feb 12
24.92
141
551
20
Feb 21
25.21
144
604
13
Feb 24
26.13
150
671
7
Feb 27
27.38
148
736
3
Feb 29
28.53
147
761
1
Despite scoring only two fifties, Verma's career aggregate stands at 485 runs (she would have made it to the 500-run mark had the semi-final against England not been washed out). She has scored 161 of these runs in four innings the ongoing T20 World Cup — somehow averaging over 40 without reaching fifty even once.
However, when it comes to strike rate, both career and in the ongoing tournament, Verma's numbers make remarkable reading:
Best strike rates
Career: 400 runs
T20 World Cup 2020: 100 runs
Batter
R
SR
Batter
R
SR
Shafali Verma
485
147
Shafali Verma
161
161
Chloe Tryon
757
140
Laura Wolvaardt
94
149
Alyssa Healy
1,985
131
Alyssa Healy
161
144
Ashleigh Gardner
645
128
Lizelle Lee
119
138
Sophie Devine
2,384
126
Heather Knight
193
137
Smriti Mandhana*
1,705
119
Deepti Sharma*
83
97
(*next best among Indians)
One of the reasons behind Verma's success is her ability to find the boundary with alarming regularity. Less than a year into her career and barely 16, Verma is already one of 14 batters to hit 20 fours and 20 sixes in the past five years (she has played only 18 matches, remember) — and has hit them more frequently than anyone else in this batch:
Fewest balls faced/boundary hit
20 fours, 20 sixes since 2015
3 fours, 3 sixes in 2020 T20 World Cup
Batter
4s
6s
BF
B/B
Batter
4s
6s
BF
B/B
Shafali Verma
58
21
330
4.18
Shafali Verma
18
9
100
3.7
Alyssa Healy
194
29
946
4.24
Lizelle Lee
19
3
86
3.91
Sophie Devine
148
71
1116
5.1
Chamari Athapaththu
19
7
114
4.38
Ashleigh Gardner
74
24
504
5.14
Alyssa Healy
21
4
112
4.48
Danni Wyatt
143
22
902
5.47
Heather Knight
22
5
141
5.22
Chloe Tryon
43
25
372
5.47
Chloe Tryon
3
3
32
5.33
Lizelle Lee
146
35
993
5.49
Maddy Green
6
4
82
8.2
Smriti Mandhana
202
32
1304
5.57
Rachael Haynes
6
3
81
9
Hayley Matthews
110
23
831
6.25
Sophie Devine
11
3
127
9.07
In the big tournament, Verma, the youngest of all names mentioned here, has actually improved on the frequency of her already astonishing boundary hitting, bringing it down to well below one every four balls bowled. Lizelle Lee has obviously improved as well, but Verma has simply increased the gap between her and the others.
There is little doubt that her performance in this edition has been one of a kind. Put a cut-off of 100 runs, and only Deandra Dottin has had a strike rate better than Verma's 161 in a single edition.
Best strike rates in a single edition (100 runs)
Batter
Edition
R
SR
Deandra Dottin
2010
113
213.2
Shafali Verma
2020
161
161
Harmanpreet Kaur
2018
183
160.5
Meg Lanning
2014
257
158.6
Alyssa Healy
2018
225
144.2
However, Dottin's performance in that series was as unusual as they made them: 112*, 1, 0, 0, the last two being golden ducks. In other words, while she did get runs once, she was far from consistent. Verma, on the other hand, has scored 39, 29, 47, and 46.
The Indian bowling attack has impressed. In fact, the bowlers have been so impactful that even four of them can be good enough for more sides. However, the same cannot be said of their batters, who are almost entirely dependent on Verma for now in the final, at Melbourne.
Her performance in the Powerplay overs may change, even define, the course of the final. Whether a 16-year old can absorb that level of pressure needs to be seen.
