ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Schedule, squads, venues and all you need to know about upcoming tournament
Here's all you need to know about the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 commencing next week
Cricket fans might still be remembering the dramatic ICC U-19 World Cup final where Bangladesh beat India in a nail-biter. Even so, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 is all set to commence in less than a week’s time in Australia.
Ten teams have been divided into two groups of five teams each. Meg Lanning-led Australia, the hosts and defending champions, have been drawn in Group A alongside Harmanpreet Kaur’s India, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Bangladesh.
India are grouped with Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Twitter @ICC
Group B has England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and World Cup debutants Thailand. The top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals after which the two best teams will battle it out for the trophy in the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on 8 March.
The Indian squad consists of some exciting teenage prospects like Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, with the former making her ICC tournament debut.
Verma may be in the very early stages of her career, but Shafali has already made a name for herself as in November last year, she became the youngest Indian to score an international fifty at the age of 15, surpassing batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and ending his 30-year-old record.
Smriti Mandhana too was in fiery form in the recently-concluded tri-series featuring India, Australia and England. She slammed two fifties along with a 40 plus score in the tournament, helping India reach the final where they lost to hosts Australia
With the start of the tournament inching closer, here are all the details, including fixtures, match timings, squads and more:
Groups:
Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
Group B: England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and Thailand
Tournament Schedule (All times IST):
21 February
Australia Women vs India Women, Group A at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney – 1.30 pm
22 February
West Indies Women vs Thailand Women, Group B at WACA Stadium, Perth –11.30 am
New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Group A at WACA Stadium, Perth-4.30 pm.
23 February
England Women vs South Africa Women, Group B at WACA Stadium, Perth–4.30 pm
24 February
Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Group A at WACA Stadium, Perth–11.30 am
India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Group A at WACA Stadium, Perth–4.30 pm
26 February
England Women vs Thailand Women, Group B at Manuka Oval, Canberra–8.30 am
West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, Group B at Manuka Oval, Canberra–1.30 pm
27 February
India Women vs New Zealand Women, Group A at Manuka Oval, Canberra–8.30 am
Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, Group A at Manuka Oval, Canberra–1.30 pm
28 February
South Africa Women vs Thailand Women, Group B at Manuka Oval, Canberra–8.30 am
England Women vs Pakistan Women, Group B at Manuka Oval, Canberra–1.30 pm.
29 February
New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, Group A at Junction Oval, Melbourne–8.30 am
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Group A at Junction Oval, Melbourne–1.30 pm
1 March
South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, Group B at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney–8.30 am
England Women vs West Indies Women, Group B at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney–1.30 pm
2 March
Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, Group A at Junction Oval, Melbourne–8.30 am
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, Group A at Junction Oval, Melbourne–1.30 pm
3 March
Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women, Group B at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney–8.30 am
West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, Group B at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney–1.30 pm.
5 March
First semi-final at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney–8.30 am
Second semi-final at Sydney Cricket Ground–1.30 pm.
8 March
The Final at Melbourne Cricket Ground–1.30 pm
Squads:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Tanya Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Arundathi Reddy, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma.
Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Erin Burns, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck.
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (captain), Lauren Down, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu
Sri Lanka: Chamari Atapattu (captain), Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Madavi, Dilani Manodara, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Shashikala Siriwardena, Umesha Thimeshani, Udeshika Prabodani.
Bangladesh: Salma Khatun (captain), Fahima Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Jahanara Alam, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana Joty, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Sanhida Islam, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Khadiza Tul Kubra.
England: Heather Knight (captain), Anya Shrubsole, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt, Kate Cross, Mady Villiers.
South Africa: Dane van Niekerk (captain), Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt.
Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig.
West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Alliyah Alleyne, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Lee-Ann Kirby, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Britney Cooper.
Thailand: Sornnarin Tippoch (captain), Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantam, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenanee Kanoh, Suwanan Khiaoto, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh, Nattaya Boochatham, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Thipatcha Putthawong, Chanida Sutthiruang, Phannita Maya.
Updated Date:
Feb 15, 2020 14:51:10 IST
