ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Reserve days in big events a 'no-brainer', says Australia paceman Mitchell Starc

It is a "no brainer" that ICC should introduce reserve days for all World Cup knockout matches, including the men's T20 showpiece later this year, Australian quick Mitchell Starc said on Saturday.

Press Trust of India, Mar 07, 2020 18:57:29 IST

Melbourne: It is a "no brainer" that ICC should introduce reserve days for all World Cup knockout matches, including the men's T20 showpiece later this year, Australian quick Mitchell Starc said on Saturday.

File image of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. AP

England women's team was left aggrieved on Thursday after its semi-final clash against India was washed out without a ball being bowled and it sent Harmanpreet Kaur and Co into the summit clash due to their top finish in the group stage.

"In my opinion, it's a no-brainer," Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I'm sure if both games were washed out, everyone would be barking mad at the ICC for no reserve days. Considering it's a double header, there's obviously no downside for either team with turnaround for time between finals."

Starc, who left Australia's tour of South Africa ahead of the third and final one-dayer to watch his wife Alyssa Healy play in the T20 World Cup final against India, called for inclusion of reserve days in multi-nation tournaments.

"I only heard the other day that it's the same (rules) for ours," he said.

"It's not for me to change the rules. It's up to the ICC. If that's the way they go for our World Cup, I think it needs to be looked at for World Cups and all world events going forward."

Australia is set to host the men's T20 World Cup from 18 October to 15 November.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2020 18:57:29 IST

