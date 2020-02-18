With the much-deserved pre-tournament hype, the ambition to fill the gigantic Melbourne Cricket Ground (#FillTheMCG) on international women’s day and more importantly some really feisty teams set up the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 perfectly.

Speaking of perfection, we at Firstpost have rolled out just an apt-for-the-occasion quiz comprising 20 questions ahead of the mega event opener between two pre-tournament favourites India and Australia at the Sydney Showground.

The quiz consists of nostalgia, stats-related questions, few true or false questions and some that go beyond the boundary facts. Fret not, there will be enough choices for few of your guesses that in all probability will help you score some extra points.

It could be a tricky affair but the quiz will certainly expand your knowledge on the Women's T20 World Cups and at same time it is going to be highly entertaining.

So, give it a go!

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.