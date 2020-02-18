First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
UGA in QAT | 3rd T20I Feb 15, 2020
QAT vs UGA
Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
IND in NZ Feb 21, 2020
NZ vs IND
Basin Reserve, Wellington
AUS in SA Feb 21, 2020
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 quiz: Win via boundary countback, international comeback after 12 years and more

Were you aware of that the rule of boundary countback was applied to determine the winner of a group game during the 2010 edition of the ICC Women's World Cup after the Super Over ended in a tie? Find out more such trivia in our quiz.

Vaibhav Shah, Feb 18, 2020 11:44:35 IST

With the much-deserved pre-tournament hype, the ambition to fill the gigantic Melbourne Cricket Ground (#FillTheMCG) on international women’s day and more importantly some really feisty teams set up the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 perfectly.

Speaking of perfection, we at Firstpost have rolled out just an apt-for-the-occasion quiz comprising 20 questions ahead of the mega event opener between two pre-tournament favourites India and Australia at the Sydney Showground.

The quiz consists of nostalgia, stats-related questions, few true or false questions and some that go beyond the boundary facts. Fret not, there will be enough choices for few of your guesses that in all probability will help you score some extra points.

It could be a tricky affair but the quiz will certainly expand your knowledge on the Women's T20 World Cups and at same time it is going to be highly entertaining.

So, give it a go!

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2020 11:44:35 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket, Ellyse Perry, Harmanpreet Kaur, ICC Wome's t20 World Cup, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020 Quiz, India, Quiz, Women's Cricket, Women's t20 World Cup Quiz, Women’S t20 World Cup 2020

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all