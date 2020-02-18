ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 quiz: Win via boundary countback, international comeback after 12 years and more
Were you aware of that the rule of boundary countback was applied to determine the winner of a group game during the 2010 edition of the ICC Women's World Cup after the Super Over ended in a tie? Find out more such trivia in our quiz.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW Vs WIW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs SLW Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW Vs SAW Australia Women beat South Africa Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SLW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 11 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 21st, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW vs THAW - Feb 19th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs PAKW - Feb 20th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 21st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Supreme Court ruling on permanent commission for women officers fair; with Army's selection standard, equal command structure is viable
-
Sensex tumbles over 245 points, Nifty falls 75 points in opening deals in line with Asian peers; Rupee dips against dollar
-
Clause 6 of Assam Accord: Govt-appointed panel upset over leakage of recommendations; 1951 suggested as base year for defining indigenous people
-
A field guide to field guides: Be it a title on birds or trees, for nature enthusiasts there are few tomes as useful
-
Ex Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi's JVM merges with BJP; Amit Shah says local leader will get 'due respect and responsibility'
-
Dubai Tennis Championships: Vintage Kim Clijsters shows glimpses of 2011 heyday in 'third coming'
-
Kashmir: Mining expands on rivers despite dire warnings, threatening local livelihoods
-
Taj Mahal 1989 review: Poetic writing, attention to detail make this Netflix Original rise above its low production value
-
Coronavirus toll in China rises to 1,868, country sees 1,886 new confirmed cases; health report says 80% of recent cases of infection were mild
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
With the much-deserved pre-tournament hype, the ambition to fill the gigantic Melbourne Cricket Ground (#FillTheMCG) on international women’s day and more importantly some really feisty teams set up the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 perfectly.
Speaking of perfection, we at Firstpost have rolled out just an apt-for-the-occasion quiz comprising 20 questions ahead of the mega event opener between two pre-tournament favourites India and Australia at the Sydney Showground.
The quiz consists of nostalgia, stats-related questions, few true or false questions and some that go beyond the boundary facts. Fret not, there will be enough choices for few of your guesses that in all probability will help you score some extra points.
It could be a tricky affair but the quiz will certainly expand your knowledge on the Women's T20 World Cups and at same time it is going to be highly entertaining.
So, give it a go!
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 18, 2020 11:44:35 IST
Also See
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Australia versus West Indies warm-up fixture abandoned due to wet outfield
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Harmanpreet Kaur says spin bowling will be India's strength at mega event
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Indian opener Smriti Mandhana says middle-order needs to fire to help team's chances in tournament