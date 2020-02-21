ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Poonam Yadav's masterful 4/19 powers India to victory over hosts Australia in opener
Put in to bat, India struggled to a below-par 132 before Poonam (4/19 in 4 overs) foxed the Aussies with her googlies, turning the match decisively into her team's favour
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW India Women beat Australia Women by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW Vs THAW New Zealand Women beat Thailand Women by 81 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat England Women by 10 wickets
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs (D/L method)
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:45 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs THAW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW vs SLW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs SAW - Feb 23rd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Russia backs Donald Trump's reelection; president fears Democrats will use this to attack him ahead of polls
-
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer crosses a new frontier for LGBT+ portrayals by Bollywood
-
Where does my data body live? Thoughts on the online trail we leave behind
-
The Queer Take: In embracing the new, inclusive language project, what has been gained and what has been lost?
-
India hitting US 'very hard' on trade, says Donald Trump at Colorado rally; plans to talk business with Narendra Modi during upcoming visit
-
Asian Wrestling Championships 2020: Vinesh Phogat loses to bow out of gold medal race; Sakshi Malik still in contention
-
Key takeaways from Delhi polls: Voters give decisive mandate, concerns on 'winnability' of women candidates unfounded
-
After Amazon, Flipkart challenges antitrust probe ahead of Donald Trump's visit to India, airs concerns over new FDI e-commerce rules
-
Historical Gastronomica, an Indus Valley dining experience: Why India’s Hindu Right must chew on its great meat hypocrisy
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Sydney: Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav bowled a magical spell in her comeback game to steer India to a comfortable 17-run win over defending champions Australia in the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday.
Put in to bat, India struggled to a below-par 132 before Poonam (4/19 in 4 overs) foxed the Aussies with her googlies, turning the match decisively into her team's favour. Australia, who have won the competition four times in six editions, were all out for 115 in 19.5 overs
Poonam Yadav celebrates after taking a wicket in India's T20 World Cup match against Australia. AP
"A bowler like Poonam is someone who leads from the front. We were expecting a great comeback from her. Our team is looking nice, earlier we depended on two-three players," India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said after the match.
Poonam, who missed the preceding tri-series due to a hand injury, also got good support from other bowlers including pacer Shikha Pandey. The 28-year-old from Agra was on a hat-trick but narrowly missed out as wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia dropped a difficult chance.
The tournament-opener saw a record 13,000 plus attendance with a sizeable chunk supporting India.
India next play against Bangladesh in Perth on 24 February.
"It was great for me to come back from injury and perform like this. It was the third time that I was on a hat-trick but satisfied that I was able to do the job for the team," said Poonam at the post-match presentation.
Australia were off to a good start to their chase with opener Alyssa Healy making a 35-ball 51, laced with six boundaries and a six.
However, Indian spinners led by Poonam triggered a collapse as Australia suddenly slipped to 82 for six. Poonam (4/19) snapped four wickets, two in successive deliveries in the 12th over, to break the back of Australia's chase.
Ashleigh Gardner (34 off 36) tried her bit but didn't get any support from the other end.
Deepti Sharma's 49 off 46 helped India to a halfway decent total. AP
Earlier, India squandered a flying start to end up with a below-par total. Sixteen-year-old Shafali Verma took India to 40 for no loss in four overs with a typically aggressive 29 off 15 balls but her fall derailed the innings as the other batters disappointed.
However, left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen (2/24) snapped two quick wickets, Smriti Mandhana (10 off 11) and Harmanpreet (2 off 5) to reduce India to 47 for three.
Deepti Sharma made a composed 46-ball 49 in the second half of the innings but the firepower that India needed in the death overs was badly missing.
Deepti then shared 53 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues (26 off 33) to bring up the 100 in the 16th over.
For Australia, Ellyse Perry (1/15) and Delissa Kimmince (1/24) were the other wicket-takers.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 21, 2020 17:39:40 IST
Also See
Highlights, Women's T20I tri-series 2020 Final, India vs Australia at Melbourne, Full Cricket Score: Meg Lanning and Co secure 11-run win
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India's Jemimah Rodrigues says opening clash against Australia will be one of the most important in her career
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: From young Shafali Verma to experienced Harmanpreet Kaur, a detailed look at India squad