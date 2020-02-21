ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: 'Poonam Yadav stunned the Aussies', twitter reacts after India open campaign with a win
Twitter reactions after India beat Australia in opening match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
A Harmanpreet Kaur-led India side showed a spirited performance in the opening contest of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 to beat favourites Australia in their backyard by 17 runs. India have now collected two points, courtesy of the win, and sit atop in the Group A's points table.
Australia captain Meg Lanning won the toss and asked the Indians to bat first. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma got India off to a quick start but Australians soon made a comeback, removing the openers as well as skipper Harmanpreet. With three wickets down, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues put on a 53-run stand for the fourth wicket to help India recover from the worrying situation. Deepti went back unbeaten for 49, after having taken India to a decent 132/4 in the 20 overs.
Australians began the chase well despite losing Beth Mooney early on. Alyssa Healy showed her class with a dominating fifty. But with Lanning and her gone, things started looking awry for the hosts. The Australians began to feel the heat as soon as leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was introduced into the attack. Her loopy, slow in air deliveries were hard to play for the Aussies. Yadav eventually ended up with figures of 4/19 to ensure India opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a win.
Here are some of the best reactions that we found after India registered the win:
Great start by Team India
This should be a huge concern for Lanning and Co
Wern't they fantastic?
More praise for the spinners..
Give her the contract already!
Updated Date:
Feb 21, 2020 18:01:17 IST
