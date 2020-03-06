First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in SL | 1st T20I Mar 04, 2020
SL vs WI
West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 25 runs
AUS in SA | 2nd ODI Mar 04, 2020
SA vs AUS
South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
WI in SL Mar 06, 2020
SL vs WI
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
AUS in SA Mar 07, 2020
SA vs AUS
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: New Zealand's Kim Cotton, Pakistan's Ahsan Raza umpires for India vs Australia final

Four-time champions Australia will take on first-time finalists India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Press Trust of India, Mar 06, 2020 15:22:05 IST

Melbourne: New Zealand's Kim Cotton and Pakistan's Ahsan Raza were of Friday named on-field umpires for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia here.

Four-time champions Australia will take on first-time finalists India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020: New Zealands Kim Cotton, Pakistans Ahsan Raza umpires for India vs Australia final

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final will take place on Sunday at the MCG. Image: @T20WorldCup

The 42-year-old Cotton stood in Australia's semi-final victory over South Africa at the SCG, with the match in Melbourne set to be her fifth of the tournament, the ICC said in a statement.

"Cotton will be joined on the field by Pakistan umpire Raza who, like his colleague, is standing in the Final for the very first time," it said.

Raza was due to officiate in India's washed-out semi-final with England, while his experience of India-Australia contests stretches back to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2017 semi-final.

Supporting the on-field umpires will be West Indies' Gregory Brathwaite, who will be the TV umpire.

Zimbabwe's Langton Rusere, on-field official for the 2018 Final, will be fourth umpire this time around while Chris Broad of England will oversee the game as match referee.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2020 15:22:05 IST

Tags : Ahsan Raza, ICC Women's t20 World Cup, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, Kim Cotton

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all