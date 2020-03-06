Melbourne: New Zealand's Kim Cotton and Pakistan's Ahsan Raza were of Friday named on-field umpires for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia here.

Four-time champions Australia will take on first-time finalists India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The 42-year-old Cotton stood in Australia's semi-final victory over South Africa at the SCG, with the match in Melbourne set to be her fifth of the tournament, the ICC said in a statement.

"Cotton will be joined on the field by Pakistan umpire Raza who, like his colleague, is standing in the Final for the very first time," it said.

Raza was due to officiate in India's washed-out semi-final with England, while his experience of India-Australia contests stretches back to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2017 semi-final.

Supporting the on-field umpires will be West Indies' Gregory Brathwaite, who will be the TV umpire.

Zimbabwe's Langton Rusere, on-field official for the 2018 Final, will be fourth umpire this time around while Chris Broad of England will oversee the game as match referee.

