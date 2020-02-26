ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Mankading very much within rules, but good for us batters to be warned 'once or twice', says Smriti Mandhana
Star India opener Smriti Mandhana on Wednesday said the rules permit the bowlers to resort to 'Mankading' but the batters could be warned before being dismissed.
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs THAW England Women beat Thailand Women by 98 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs BANW India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 18 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 QAT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 BRN Vs KWT Kuwait beat Bahrain by 87 runs
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 6 wickets
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 161 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 1st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs NZW - Feb 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs BANW - Feb 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW vs THAW - Feb 28th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi Violence Over CAA Protest LIVE Updates: Police conducts patrolling in affected areas for 'almost 12 hours'; toll rises to 27
-
Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey on Harvey Weinstein reportage's impact: 'Watched with astonishment as a dam wall broke'
-
Delhi communal violence: City's past shows Hindu-Muslim enmity predates Hindutva, political parties and even Partition
-
PNB scam: Nirav Modi's Rolls Royce Ghost, diamond watches, among 112 assets to go under hammer from Thursday
-
Russian tennis star and five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova retires at 32
-
With PDP and NC leaders in detention, the rise of non-BJP-averse leaders in Kashmir sets parties on new trajectories
-
Why Netflix show The Stranger, starring Richard Armitage, isn't your typical true crime series
-
In desert regions of Pakistan's Umerkot, a women-led initiative to grow jujube berries yields a sweet harvest
-
60-year-old man first French national to die of coronavirus; two new cases reported, one recently returned from Italy
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Melbourne: Star India opener Smriti Mandhana on Wednesday said the rules permit the bowlers to resort to 'Mankading' but the batters could be warned before being dismissed.
File image of Smriti Mandhana. AP
The debate over this method of dismissal was ignited again when England's Katherine Brunt recently opted against 'Mankading' South Africa's Sune Luus in a crunch situation during a group stage match in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup in Australia.
"Well, I think it is in the rules of the game, that you can get the batter out. But I think it is good for us to give warning once, or twice maybe," Mandhana said on the eve of India's crucial match against New Zealand in the women's T20 World Cup.
"As a batter, if I keep doing that then the third time I think the bowler has the right to get me out. So that's what I feel (laughs)."
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had used mankading to remove Jos Buttler in an Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals last year, stirring a lot of debate and discussion on the rules governing the dismissal.
Early this month, England pacer James Anderson had urged ICC to get rid of mankading after Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed had dismissed Pakistan opener Mohammad Huraira in their quarterfinal clash at the U-19 World cup in the same fashion.
Smriti is likely to play the match against New Zealand after missing India's last game against Bangladesh due to illness.
India are currently unbeaten in the tournament after two successive wins over defending champions Australia and Bangladesh.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 26, 2020 22:14:10 IST
Also See
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Schedule, squads, venues and all you need to know about upcoming tournament
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Shafali Verma a huge positive for us, has made Indian team more balanced, says Smriti Mandhana
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India's first warm-up clash against Pakistan washed out without a ball being bowled