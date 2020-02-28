ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Lizelle Lee smashes century to guide South Africa to 113-run win over Thailand
Electing to bat, the Proteas posted 195 for three, the highest team total in the tournament's history, on the back of opener Lee's 60-ball 101 and Sune Luus' unbeaten 61.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs PAKW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs BANW Australia Women beat Bangladesh Women by 86 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs NZW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 3 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs THAW England Women beat Thailand Women by 98 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 KWT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 102 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 QAT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 161 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 1st, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW vs BANW - Feb 29th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs SLW - Feb 29th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW vs PAKW - Mar 1st, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi's Seelampur: Metaphor for new kind of India where Hindu-Muslim divisions are cast in steel and concrete, and political conflict mediated by the bomb
-
'Kapil Mishra does not deserve to be called DSSW alumnus': Students union disavows BJP leader over alleged role in Delhi violence
-
Sensex crashes 1,448 points as global rout intensifies over coronavirus scare, Nifty plunges 432 points; metal, IT stocks tank
-
The Invisible Man movie review: Elisabeth Moss brings the chills in a showcase of the unseen horrors of domestic violence
-
Khambhat violence: Residents recall 2002 riots as communal clashes erupt in Gujarat town
-
Europa League: Arsenal suffer shock defeat against Olympiakos; Manchester United, Wolves advance into last 16 with emphatic wins
-
Kalyan Varma's documentation of the Dhangars reveals existential threat facing pastoral tribe
-
With Brexit underway, Britain and European Union enter trade negotiations on an acrimonious note
-
Independent Haryana MLA threatens to withdraw support to Manohar Lal Khattar govt, alleges corruption in cooperative sugar mills
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Canberra: Opener Lizelle Lee smashed a blistering century before South African bowlers put up an outstanding effort to register an emphatic 113-run victory over debutants Thailand in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, here on Friday.
Electing to bat, the Proteas posted 195 for three, the highest team total in the tournament's history, on the back of opener Lee's 60-ball 101 and Sune Luus' unbeaten 61.
In response, Thailand were bundled out for 82 in 19.1 overs.
With the win, South Africa strengthened their grip on Group B as they get ready to take on Pakistan on Sunday with the semifinals in sight.
Thailand, who have a knack for nabbing early wickets, were gifted one when Dane van Niekerk (2) patted Ratanporn Padunglerd's full toss to mid-on.
Lee, 10th in the ICC T20I batting rankings, dominated the scoring and slog-swept Onnicha Kamchomphu for a 75-metre six.
Thailand were forced to use seven different bowlers inside nine overs but none could withstand Lee's assault. She reached her 50 from 35 balls with a straight six.
Luus, featuring in her fourth women's T20 World Cup aged 24, then swung Chanida Sutthiruang's full toss for six over fine leg.
Lee came in without a half-century in nine international innings but glided towards a century in 59 balls, showing her touch with a late cut for four before bringing up a ton fittingly with a four.
No sooner had she raised her bat to salute a jubilant South Africa dugout than she chipped a catch back to Suleeporn Laomi to end the partnership on 131.
Luus soon registered her fourth T20I fifty and Chloe Tryon then carted Tippoch over the leg-side fence twice in the penultimate over that cost 20, to lift South Africa to a record total.
It didn't take long for Thailand to lose their first wicket as Natthakan Chantam was run out by a fine throw from keeper Trisha Chetty.
Shabnim Ismail (3/8) tore apart the Thai batting attack, beating Nannapat Khoncharoenkai and then Naruemol Chaiwai with sheer pace in successive balls to complete a team hat-trick.
Tippoch and Nattaya Boochatham played out two maidens before a world-class catch from Laura Wolvaardt at midwicket accounted for the Thailand captain.
Kamchomphu (26) led a lone resistance, hitting Ayabonga Khaka for back-to-back boundaries and striking Thailand's first six of the tournament off Van Niekerk.
She nicked Luus behind in the 12th over before Chetty whipped off Boochatham's bails to end her 31-ball vigil and also stumped Wongpaka Liengprasert (6) for the seventh wicket.
Chanida Sutthiruang was given out lbw on review off Nadine de Klerk, while Laomi looped a catch to Van Niekerk and Ismail castled Padunglerd to complete a comprehensive win.
Brief Scores
South Africa: 195-3 in 20 overs (Lizelle Lee 101, Sune Luus 61 not out; Ratanporn Padunglerd 1-19)
Thailand: 82 all out, 19.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 28, 2020 15:51:54 IST
Also See
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Mignon du Preez, Dane van Niekerk seal South Africa's nervy victory over England
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: After battling all odds, Thailand out to win hearts and matches on debut
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Mankading very much within rules, but good for us batters to be warned 'once or twice', says Smriti Mandhana