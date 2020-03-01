First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC ER T20 | Match 4 Mar 01, 2020
THA vs MAL
Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ACC ER T20 | Match 3 Mar 01, 2020
HK vs NEP
Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs
ZIM in BAN Mar 03, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
AUS in SA Mar 04, 2020
SA vs AUS
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Laura Wolvaardt shines against Pakistan as South Africa seal semi-final berth

Laura Wolvaardt scored an unbeaten half-century to help South Africa clinch a semi-final berth with a comfortable 17-run victory against Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Press Trust of India, Mar 01, 2020 17:10:32 IST

Sydney: Laura Wolvaardt scored an unbeaten half-century to help South Africa clinch a semi-final berth with a comfortable 17-run victory against Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020: Laura Wolvaardt shines against Pakistan as South Africa seal semi-final berth

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt drives the ball against Pakistan during their Women's T20 World Cup match. AP

The Proteas posted 136 for six thanks to a late flurry from the 20-year-old Wolvaardt (53 not out), who hit four boundaries in the final eight balls of the innings.

With Pakistan only managing 119 for five, South Africa earned a third successive win to join India in securing a place in Thursday's semifinals.

Entering the game after a centurion against Thailand, Lizelle Lee (4) didn't last long as Diana Baig picked up a wicket in her first over for the third game running after South Africa opted to bat.

Diana then dismissed Dane van Niekerk (3), who faced 10 balls. Marizanne Kapp ended the Powerplay with a wristy flick for a four as South Africa reached 23 for two.

Mignon du Preez looked assured in advancing to 17 but mistimed her reverse sweep off Nida Dar and played on to make it 54 for three.

Wolvaardt came to the middle and struggled to get going with Kapp (31), who holed out to long-off for teenager Syeda Aroob Shah's maiden Women's T20 World Cup wicket.

South Africa's score ticked past 100 in the 17th over when Sune Luus departed for 12, looping Aiman to Omaima Sohail at point.

Wolvaardt then pierced the gap between two fielders through long-on and twice played over cover.

South Africa maintained the momentum with the ball and dismissed Muneeba Ali (12), who miscued Shabnim Ismail to mid-on in the fourth over.

Van Niekerk was agitated by a pair of misfields in her second over and responded by taking the pace off the ball to trap Nida in front as Pakistan slipped to 26 for three.

Javeria (31) though battled on, picking boundaries in three successive overs, but her 100th T20I ended in cruel fashion when Chloe Tryon deflected Aliya Riaz's drive onto her stumps.

Aliya couldn't get going for long and Sidra Nawaz, the wicketkeeper, was clean bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba in the 15th over to make it 72 for five.

The six-hitting ability of Iram and Aliya kept Pakistan in the game, with both clearing the rope a few times, but their unbeaten 47-run partnership went in vain.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2020 17:10:32 IST

Tags : Diana Baig, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket, South Africa Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all