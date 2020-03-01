ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Laura Wolvaardt shines against Pakistan as South Africa seal semi-final berth
Laura Wolvaardt scored an unbeaten half-century to help South Africa clinch a semi-final berth with a comfortable 17-run victory against Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs WIW England Women beat West Indies Women by 46 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW Vs PAKW South Africa Women beat Pakistan Women by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs SLW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW Vs BANW New Zealand Women beat Bangladesh Women by 17 runs
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 THA Vs MAL Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 HK Vs NEP Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS South Africa beat Australia by 74 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 3rd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Mar 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 2 T20I Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Mar 4th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SLW vs BANW - Mar 2nd, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 2nd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 PAKW vs THAW - Mar 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi violence: Ajit Doval's 'jo hua so hua' remark sums up State's mindset, hurdles Muslims hoping for justice face
-
Coronavirus toll in China touches 2,870; number of cases reported daily continue to fall, but instances of relapse spark concern
-
GDP growth slows to nearly 7-year low at 4.7% in Q3 on poor performance by manufacturing, construction sectors
-
From Ye Maaya Chesave To Jaanu, tracing Samantha Akkineni’s decade long journey in Telugu cinema
-
BSF to rebuild 29-year-old jawan's Khajuri Khas home burnt in Delhi riots as wedding gift, says senior officer
-
ISL 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs ATK 1st leg semi-final: Cautious approach from both sides could lead to cagey affair
-
Kalyan Varma's documentation of the Dhangars reveals existential threat facing pastoral tribe
-
Indian law invisibilises, discriminates against queer people; one project reimagines legislation to make it more inclusive
-
P Chidambaram criticises Delhi govt's decision to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, says AAP no less ill-informed than Centre about sedition law
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Sydney: Laura Wolvaardt scored an unbeaten half-century to help South Africa clinch a semi-final berth with a comfortable 17-run victory against Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.
South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt drives the ball against Pakistan during their Women's T20 World Cup match. AP
The Proteas posted 136 for six thanks to a late flurry from the 20-year-old Wolvaardt (53 not out), who hit four boundaries in the final eight balls of the innings.
With Pakistan only managing 119 for five, South Africa earned a third successive win to join India in securing a place in Thursday's semifinals.
Entering the game after a centurion against Thailand, Lizelle Lee (4) didn't last long as Diana Baig picked up a wicket in her first over for the third game running after South Africa opted to bat.
Diana then dismissed Dane van Niekerk (3), who faced 10 balls. Marizanne Kapp ended the Powerplay with a wristy flick for a four as South Africa reached 23 for two.
Mignon du Preez looked assured in advancing to 17 but mistimed her reverse sweep off Nida Dar and played on to make it 54 for three.
Wolvaardt came to the middle and struggled to get going with Kapp (31), who holed out to long-off for teenager Syeda Aroob Shah's maiden Women's T20 World Cup wicket.
South Africa's score ticked past 100 in the 17th over when Sune Luus departed for 12, looping Aiman to Omaima Sohail at point.
Wolvaardt then pierced the gap between two fielders through long-on and twice played over cover.
South Africa maintained the momentum with the ball and dismissed Muneeba Ali (12), who miscued Shabnim Ismail to mid-on in the fourth over.
Van Niekerk was agitated by a pair of misfields in her second over and responded by taking the pace off the ball to trap Nida in front as Pakistan slipped to 26 for three.
Javeria (31) though battled on, picking boundaries in three successive overs, but her 100th T20I ended in cruel fashion when Chloe Tryon deflected Aliya Riaz's drive onto her stumps.
Aliya couldn't get going for long and Sidra Nawaz, the wicketkeeper, was clean bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba in the 15th over to make it 72 for five.
The six-hitting ability of Iram and Aliya kept Pakistan in the game, with both clearing the rope a few times, but their unbeaten 47-run partnership went in vain.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Mar 01, 2020 17:10:32 IST
Also See
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: From Annabel Sutherland to Richa Ghosh, five World Cup debutants to watch out for
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Lizelle Lee smashes century to guide South Africa to 113-run win over Thailand
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Mignon du Preez, Dane van Niekerk seal South Africa's nervy victory over England