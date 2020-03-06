First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in SL | 1st T20I Mar 04, 2020
SL vs WI
West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 25 runs
AUS in SA | 2nd ODI Mar 04, 2020
SA vs AUS
South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
ZIM in BAN Mar 06, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 06, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: 'Keep talking positive things', Sachin Tendulkar's message to Indian side ahead of their maiden finals

'I genuinely want to tell them that just stay together, you don't need to spend time with the outside world', Sachin Tendulkar tells Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup final

Press Trust of India, Mar 06, 2020 09:07:53 IST

Mumbai: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday advised the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's team, which has made its maiden T20 World Cup final, to remain positive and "just be in the moment".

India will face Australia in the summit showdown on Sunday.

India entered the final after their last-four clash against England was washed out in Sydney. They had topped the group.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020: Keep talking positive things, Sachin Tendulkars message to Indian side ahead of their maiden finals

India players huddle during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at Junction Oval on 29 February in Melbourne. Image courtesy: ICC Media

"Just be in that moment and go out and play. Coincidentally, I was there next to the trophy, and our few team members were there from our women's team. I said it would be nice to see you with this trophy in India," Tendulkar said.

The former cricketer was speaking at the launch of 'Dreams of a Billion India and the Olympic Games', written by Boria Majumdar and Nalin Mehta, in the presence of Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra and multiple grand slam winner Mahesh Bhupathi.

"Go out and give your best. And that is what my message to them (is). Don't take any pressure, though it is easier said than done. I genuinely want to tell them that just stay together, you don't need to spend time with the outside world.

"If you are in company with each other and keep talking positive things... because good things have happened to our team and I have been following their performances and they have inspired so many youngsters," said Tendulkar.

He said athletes from different fields have brought laurels to the country.

"It is about bringing laurels to our nation and if you can come back (victorious), so many athletes in different fields have brought laurels to our nation, this would be another one.

"Go and enjoy yourself," said Tendulkar, who also recollected his World Cup winning moment in 2011.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2020 09:07:53 IST

Tags : Abhinav Bindra, Harmanpreet Kaur, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, Mahesh Bhupathi, Sachin Tendulkar, Women's t20 World Cup, Women’S t20 World Cup 2020

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all