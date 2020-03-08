First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
GER in ESP | 1st T20I Mar 08, 2020
ESP vs GER
Spain beat Germany by 9 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND | 2nd T20I Mar 08, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 21 runs
ZIM in BAN Mar 09, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 10, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Jhulan Goswami says it’s not the right time to do 'post-mortem' of India’s defeat to Australia in final

Former India captain Jhulan Goswami is certainly disappointed with India's World T20 final defeat in the hands of Australia but feels that this is not the right time to do a post-mortem of the abject surrender.

Press Trust of India, Mar 08, 2020 21:01:24 IST

Kolkata: Former India captain Jhulan Goswami is certainly disappointed with India's World T20 final defeat in the hands of Australia but feels that this is not the right time to do a "post-mortem" of the abject surrender.

The Meg Lanning-led side put up a dominant show to notch 184/4 and in reply, India meekly surrendered for 84 to miss a third world title in front of a capacity crowd of 86,174.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Jhulan Goswami says it’s not the right time to do post-mortem of India’s defeat to Australia in final

Indian players gather together after their loss to Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. AP

"It's very disappointing. But don't forget that they made us proud in this World Cup. But it's not the time to do a post-mortem. They would be very heartbroken and as Indians we need to stand by them now," Jhulan told PTI on Sunday.

"I feel very proud for every player in the team. They have done extremely well and made India proud. Remember they had beaten Australia in the group stage," the legendary pacer said.

The 37-year-old Jhulan said that one important aspect that should be taken into account is the age factor.

"Please do remember that India had the youngest team in the World Cup in terms of average age. There were three players aged between 16 to 19 (19-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues, 16 year-olds Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh). They will learn a lot of things and they are the future of Indian cricket," she said.

India were hugely let down big time by their skipper Harmanpreet, who had a forgettable tournament with 30 runs (2, 8, 1, 15 and 4) from five outings at an average of 6.

"In such a tournament, every player has pressure. Maybe, she is going through an inconsistent phase. She didn't get runs. People talk if you don't get runs in a big tournament. But we all know what her calibre is. It's not the right time to talk about her performance."

Jhulan would rather like to harp on positives rather than picking on Harmanpreet.

"It's time to see how she led the team despite her poor run. She stood there for the players and fought well. She is obviously a good leader and has led the team from the front. They will definitely come out strong."

India's newest batting sensation Shafali Verma dropped a regulation catch off Healy, something that proved to be costly for India.
"She's just a 16-year-old girl, who made her debut six months ago and she's now no 1 ranked player in ICC list. We must back her. And missing catches is a part of the game."

Bengal youngster Richa Ghosh, who made her debut in the preceding Triseries final against Australia, played two matches in the T20 World Cup and made 18 in the final.

"Richa looked very confident. She has a positive intent. I'm really happy for her," Jhulan hailed.

The speedster attributed Australia's dominating show to their strong grassroots level cricket.

"Australia have much positive cricket. Obviously their grassroots level cricket much ahead of us. We are slowly getting there. These are all part of a learning process."

The final, which coincided with the International Women's Day, also witnessed the highest attendance for a women's sporting event in Australia.

"It's a huge achievement for women's cricket. We must appreciate the Cricket Australia and International Cricket Council," Jhulan hailed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2020 21:01:24 IST

Tags : Cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur, ICC Women's t20 World Cup, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, India, India Women's Cricket Team, Jhulan Goswami, Sports

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all