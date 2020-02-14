ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma highlight India's four-star teenage presence in squad
Watch out for Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, and also in the future. With ICC planning to launch an U-19 World Cup for women in 2021, the future looks bright for the Indian team
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 5 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 16 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 40 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 1 run
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs USA Nepal beat USA by 8 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 14th, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT vs UGA - Feb 15th, 2020, 08:30 PM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 16th, 2020, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW vs WIW - Feb 15th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs THAW - Feb 16th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SLW vs SAW - Feb 16th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
BJP’s dwindling fortunes in states a result of top-heavy central leadership; party yet to address lack of empowered local leaders
-
India offers to partially open up its poultry, dairy markets in effort to strike deal with Donald Trump during upcoming visit
-
AAP's return to power in Delhi owes as much to development agenda as shift in voter sensibilities from national to local issues
-
Men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh becomes first Indian to win FIH Male Player of the Year award
-
To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You review: Netflix sequel is an easy watch, but don't expect a modern-day romance
-
SC verdict upholding Centre's amendments to SC/ST Atrocities Act restores law's original intent, corrects flawed 2018 judgment
-
Urgent need for more ambitious structural, financial sector reform measures in India: IMF
-
To be truly inclusive, anti-CAA movement must acknowledge protest traditions in languages beyond Urdu
-
My Kolkata in Kolkata: Local photography enthusiasts showcase the ethos of the city through their own lens
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Indian women’s team coach WV Raman, speaking on the Cricket Couch Podcast, has spoken about how this Indian side will be at the top of their game -and hopefully, the world in about three years time. Part of the reason is the average age of the squad, just a sprightly 22.8. The team picked for the World Cup also includes four teenagers, three of whom are a regular part of the starting XI.
Firstpost takes a look at some of these new, and not-so-new kids on the block, so you can get to know them a bit better.
Radha Yadav
Radha is the oldest of the four teens in the Indian squad, at 19 years and 297 days. She enjoyed a great debut year in world cricket, picking up 17 wickets in her first 14 games for the country in 2018. The left arm spinner pipped experienced bowlers like Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Ekta Bisht, and was a key part of a four-pronged spin bowling attack that took India to the semifinal of the 2018 Women’s World T20 in the West Indies, beating New Zealand and Australia along the way.
Her fielding has always been top notch, but she grabbed attention with a stunning high catch in that tournament. Having only played T20I cricket for India, she has maintained her impressive form, and is currently ranked the second best bowler in the world. Watch out for her typical celebrations this tournament, in which she gives every successful bowler an elevated hug.
Jemimah Rodrigues
File image of India's Jemimah Rodrigues. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen
Rodrigues is already referred to as Jemi ‘di’ by some of the players, which is a laugh considering she’s only 19 and a half. But she’s already become a cornerstone of the Indian batting in both ODI and T20I formats. A natural opener, she will turn out at No. 3 for India in the T20Is. Ranked No. 4 in the world among T20I batters, she has impressed ever since her debut in 2018, often playing second fiddle to the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. Only the second Indian woman to score a double ton in a 50-over U-19 game, she has also captained the Mumbai senior side since the age of 17, leading some players twice her age.
While she’s widely adored for her silky drives, she's also a fan favourite when it comes to social media, where her cheeky personality shines through, unlike the sanitised feeds of most celebrity sportspeople.
Shafali Verma
Shafali Verma scored 49 off 28 against Australia in the recently concluded tri-series. Photo @ICC
This one’s a keeper. An actual ‘keeper, like a wicketkeeper. It’s something few people know about Shafali, considering her batting has grabbed headlines since her debut as the youngest Indian to play women’s T20I cricket. One of the finds of the fledgling Women’s IPL T20 Challenge, Shafali has since struck fear in the hearts of opposition bowlers, notching up 314 runs in her first 13 international appearances, at a strike rate of over 142.
After breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of being the youngest Indian to score an international half century against the West Indies, her blitz of 49 off 28 balls against Australia in a must-win game of the just concluded Tri series announced her arrival on the big stage. Having finally provided a solution to India’s opening combination, the team management will look to give her a free hand in her first World Cup.
Richa Ghosh
India women's cricket team member Richa Ghosh. Image: Facebook/Siliguri Cricket Lovers Welfare Organisation
She’s the new kid on the block who calls Rodrigues ‘Jemimah di’.
16-year-old Richa showed spunk, first in the final of the Women’s Sr. T20 tournament, where she hit two sixes on the way to 24 against champions Railways, then in the Challenger trophy with 36 off 26 for India ‘B’. She finished the tournament with just under a hundred runs at a strike rate of 114, but impressed with her willingness to attack the opposition bowlers irrespective of what the wicket column read.
Yet another example of how much talent there is in India’s small towns, the youngster comes from Siliguri in Bengal, and started playing cricket at the age of just 4. Ghosh can also bowl medium pace and occasionally keeps wicket. She followed her father (who is an umpire) to his local tennis ball matches, and was most recently spotted following Sachin Tendulkar, her idol, when he was in Melbourne for the Bushfire appeal charity match, hoping for a selfie.
Watch out for these four in the next three weeks, and also in the future. With ICC planning to launch an Under-19 World Cup for women in 2021, the future looks bright for the Indian team.
The author is a former India cricketer, and now a freelance journalist and broadcaster. She hosts the YouTube Channel, ‘Cricket With Snehal’, and tweets @SnehalPradhan
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 14, 2020 08:45:19 IST
Also See
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India need to learn from past mistakes to win elusive trophy, says Diana Edulji
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India coach WV Raman says current team is better in comparison to the one he took over
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India's Jemimah Rodrigues says opening clash against Australia will be one of the most important in her career