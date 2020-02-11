ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: International Cricket Council to introduce front foot no-ball technology in upcoming tournament
Front foot no-ball technology will be used in a global tournament for the first time at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia later this month, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 USA Vs OMA Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 5 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 16 runs
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 23 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs OMA Oman beat Nepal by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs USA Nepal beat USA by 35 runs
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs USA - Feb 12th, 2020, 09:15 AM IST
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT vs UGA - Feb 12th, 2020, 08:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 12th, 2020, 08:10 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 13th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW vs WIW - Feb 15th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, 2 Youth Tests Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 27th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi Election Result 2020 LIVE Counting and Updates: AAP leads in 49 seats, BJP on 20; tight fights in Okhla, Kalkaji, Model Town
-
Reservation cannot be demanded as a right, reiterates Supreme Court; observes that state not duty-bound to provide it
-
Joe Biden sets expectations low for Tuesday's New Hampshire vote as his allies grow increasingly nervous
-
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020: Another chance for Indian men in Tokyo Olympics qualification race, women opt out due to coronavirus scare
-
Oscars 2020: How Joaquin Phoenix, not Joker, became a voice for the voiceless this awards season
-
After Delhi Assembly polls, AAP's Sanjay Singh claims EVMs being moved in 'unauthorised manner'; shares videos on Twitter
-
Why Sumukhi Suresh can't help but leave a bit (or a lot) of herself in her fiction show and stand-up special
-
Mahakali: Conflict escalates as locals lose out on livelihoods; municipalities at loggerheads over revenue
-
Sensex surges over 430 points, Nifty reclaims 12,100-mark on strong global cues; Tata Steel, Axis Bank among top gainers
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Dubai: Front foot no-ball technology will be used in a global tournament for the first time at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia later this month, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.
The decision to use this system was made after successful trials conducted recently in both India and the West Indies.
"The third umpire will monitor the front foot landing position after each ball and communicate to the on-field umpire if the delivery was a no ball," the ICC said in a statement.
"The on-field umpires have been instructed not to call any front foot no balls unless advised to do so by the third umpire, although they will be responsible for calling all other types of no ball on the field."
The technology was recently trialed across 12 games, during which 4717 balls were bowled and 13 no balls (0.28% of deliveries) were called. All deliveries were judged accurately, the ICC said.
Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager Cricket said: "Cricket has an excellent track record of introducing technology to support the decision making of our match officials and I'm confident that this technology will reduce the small number of front foot no ball errors at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup."
"No balls are difficult for umpires to call accurately, and even though percentage of deliveries that are no balls is low, it is important to call them correctly. Since we first trialed this concept in the ODI series between England and Pakistan in 2016 the technology has improved significantly, enabling us to introduce it cost-effectively, and with minimum impact on the flow of the game."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 11, 2020 10:23:55 IST
Also See
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Harmanpreet Kaur says spin bowling will be India's strength at mega event
Women's T20 tri-series 2020, Highlights, India vs England at Canberra, Full Cricket Score: India win by five wickets
Dane van Niekerk says South Africa hope to emulate Siya Kolisi's Springboks, win maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup