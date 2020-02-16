ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India's first warm-up clash against Pakistan washed out without a ball being bowled
India's first ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan was washed out on Sunday without a ball being bowled, denting the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's last-minute preparations.
File image of the India women's crickert team. Twitter @ICC
Heavy downpour resulted in the match being called off without the toss being held at the Allan Border Field, days of the showpiece starting 21 February.
India will face West Indies in their second and final warm-up game here on 18 February.
The T20 World Cup will begin on 21 February with a mouth-watering contest between the Indian women and current champions and four-time winners Australia women in Sydney.
Elsewhere, England defeated New Zealand by six wickets in Adelaide in their first official warm-up game.
Australia's preparations were also hampered as they were unable to play their warm-up match against the West Indies here on Saturday due to a wet outfield.
Bangladesh's match against World Cup debutants Thailand here was also called off.
Updated Date:
Feb 16, 2020 16:02:00 IST
