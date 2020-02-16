First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
UGA in QAT | 3rd T20I Feb 15, 2020
QAT vs UGA
Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
UGA in QAT | 2nd T20I Feb 13, 2020
QAT vs UGA
Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
ENG in SA Feb 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
HK in MAL Feb 20, 2020
MAL vs HK
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India's first warm-up clash against Pakistan washed out without a ball being bowled

India's first ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan was washed out on Sunday without a ball being bowled, denting the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's last-minute preparations.

Press Trust of India, Feb 16, 2020 16:02:00 IST

Brisbane: India's first ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan was washed out on Sunday without a ball being bowled, denting the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's last-minute preparations.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020: Indias first warm-up clash against Pakistan washed out without a ball being bowled

File image of the India women's crickert team. Twitter @ICC

Heavy downpour resulted in the match being called off without the toss being held at the Allan Border Field, days of the showpiece starting 21 February.

India will face West Indies in their second and final warm-up game here on 18 February.

The T20 World Cup will begin on 21 February with a mouth-watering contest between the Indian women and current champions and four-time winners Australia women in Sydney.

Elsewhere, England defeated New Zealand by six wickets in Adelaide in their first official warm-up game.

Australia's preparations were also hampered as they were unable to play their warm-up match against the West Indies here on Saturday due to a wet outfield.

Bangladesh's match against World Cup debutants Thailand here was also called off.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2020 16:02:00 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Women's t20 World Cup, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, India Women's Cricket Team, Pakistan Womens Cricket Team, Sports

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all