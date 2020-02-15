ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Indian opener Smriti Mandhana says middle-order needs to fire to help team's chances in tournament
Mandhana, teenaged duo of Shafali Verma and Jemima Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur headline what Australia coach Matthew Mott described as the most feared batting line-up in the tournament
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 5 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 16 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 40 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 1 run
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT vs UGA - Feb 15th, 2020, 08:30 PM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 16th, 2020, 06:00 PM IST
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL vs HK - Feb 20th, 2020, 05:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs THAW - Feb 16th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SLW vs SAW - Feb 16th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW vs PAKW - Feb 16th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
BJP’s dwindling fortunes in states a result of top-heavy central leadership; party yet to address lack of empowered local leaders
-
AGR woes: DoT asks telcos to clear dues by midnight after SC rap; withdraws order of no coercive action against defaulting firms
-
'You didn’t act when in office': EC counters ex-CEC SY Quraishi's charge that it did not go all out to punish hate speeches during Delhi Assembly polls
-
Filmfare Awards 2020: From nominations to performances, all you need to know about the ceremony in Guwahati
-
Wendell Rodricks was an icon of Indian's LGBTQ rights movement — a pioneer who ventured where few had dared to
-
Pakistan's strike at India's recent purchase of air defence system is misplaced, country has long benefitted from US aid and military equipment
-
Public clocks of Bombay: In documenting the city's timekeepers, musings on the nature of time
-
Hockey India names probables for women's national camp, head coach Sjoerd Marijne says focus on fitness ahead of Olympics
-
US reaches agreement with Taliban on violence reduction pact after meeting between Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper, Ashraf Ghani in Doha
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Sydney: India’s explosive top-order needs to bat longer to support their wobbly middle order in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, opener Smriti Mandhana said on Saturday.
Mandhana, teenaged duo of Shafali Verma and Jemima Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur headline what Australia coach Matthew Mott described as the most feared batting line-up in the tournament.
File image of Smriti Mandhana. Image credit: Twitter/@WHITE_FERNS
Their middle order, however, looked vulnerable in Wednesday’s tri-series final against Australia in Melbourne.
Chasing 156 for victory, India looked very much on the course before their spectacular collapse when they lost seven wickets for only 29 runs as the hosts triumphed by 11 runs.
“The middle order could definitely improve,” Mandhana said.
“There are some things we still have to figure out with our batting and we are trying hard to do that. The best way to support the middle order is for the top order to bat 20 overs. I think we need to try and bat long as top four."
“We must try not to get out in the 16th or 17th over and the problem will be sorted if we can stay until the 20th over.”
India will take on defending champions Australia on 21 February for the tournament opener in Sydney and Mandhana expects the top order to fire them deep into the tournament.
“We have some great batters and our order is very balanced. The top four or five are quite settled,” said the 23-year-old southpaw.
“We’ve had the same top five for the last year and that’s been a good thing for us.”
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 15, 2020 15:15:35 IST
Also See
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Schedule, squads, venues and all you need to know about upcoming tournament
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Harmanpreet Kaur says spin bowling will be India's strength at mega event
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India's Jemimah Rodrigues says opening clash against Australia will be one of the most important in her career