ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Indian cricketers say fitness key to winning elusive title ahead of opening game against Australia
Four Indian women cricketers, who are part of the T20 World Cup squad, have expressed confidence of doing well in the marqee tournament.
Mumbai: Four Indian cricketers, who are part of the women's T20 World Cup squad, have expressed confidence of doing well in the marqee tournament.
Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gaekwad and Shikha Pandey also stressed on the importance of fitness and preparation ahead of the mega event.
India take on Australia in the opening game of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen
The Indian women's cricket team will be aiming for much-needed consistency when it opens its bid for an elusive ICC trophy with the T20 World Cup opener against defending champions Australia at Sydney on Friday.
"Fitness will be one of the key aspects at the T20 World Cup. The Indian team recognises this and we have paid a lot of attention to fitness and nutrition in our preparations for the World Cup," said Gaekwad, who has been associated with 'Fast&Up', a sports and active nutrition brand.
"We have a good team of experienced and young players who will give it their all to ensure we make it till the top. We will be taking it one match at a time," added Gaekwad.
Pandey, a right-arm medium pacer, feels that if the team does well at the T20 World Cup, it will help women's cricket.
"Doing well at the T20 World Cup will draw a lot of positive attention to women's cricket in India and the team is really looking forward to it," said Pandey.
Teen sensation Verma, who made her T20 debut last year, said, "I am really excited to play the T20 World Cup. The team is backed by good experience and we are well-prepared for the challenge."
All-rounder Deol said right nutrition and fitness has helped the team make positive strides in their preparations.
"It has always been a dream to lift the World Cup but making dreams come true is never easy. The entire team has worked really hard over the last few months preparing for the World Cup. Fitness has been one of key aspects of our preparations as well as good nutrition," said Harleen.
Updated Date:
Feb 20, 2020 20:55:39 IST
