First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
HK in MAL | 1st T20I Feb 20, 2020
MAL vs HK
Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs (D/L method)
ENG in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
IND in NZ Feb 21, 2020
NZ vs IND
Basin Reserve, Wellington
AUS in SA Feb 21, 2020
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Indian cricketers say fitness key to winning elusive title ahead of opening game against Australia

Four Indian women cricketers, who are part of the T20 World Cup squad, have expressed confidence of doing well in the marqee tournament.

Press Trust of India, Feb 20, 2020 20:55:39 IST

Mumbai: Four Indian cricketers, who are part of the women's T20 World Cup squad, have expressed confidence of doing well in the marqee tournament.

Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gaekwad and Shikha Pandey also stressed on the importance of fitness and preparation ahead of the mega event.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020: Indian cricketers say fitness key to winning elusive title ahead of opening game against Australia

India take on Australia in the opening game of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

The Indian women's cricket team will be aiming for much-needed consistency when it opens its bid for an elusive ICC trophy with the T20 World Cup opener against defending champions Australia at Sydney on Friday.

"Fitness will be one of the key aspects at the T20 World Cup. The Indian team recognises this and we have paid a lot of attention to fitness and nutrition in our preparations for the World Cup," said Gaekwad, who has been associated with 'Fast&Up', a sports and active nutrition brand.

"We have a good team of experienced and young players who will give it their all to ensure we make it till the top. We will be taking it one match at a time," added Gaekwad.

Pandey, a right-arm medium pacer, feels that if the team does well at the T20 World Cup, it will help women's cricket.

"Doing well at the T20 World Cup will draw a lot of positive attention to women's cricket in India and the team is really looking forward to it," said Pandey.

Teen sensation Verma, who made her T20 debut last year, said, "I am really excited to play the T20 World Cup. The team is backed by good experience and we are well-prepared for the challenge."

All-rounder Deol said right nutrition and fitness has helped the team make positive strides in their preparations.

"It has always been a dream to lift the World Cup but making dreams come true is never easy. The entire team has worked really hard over the last few months preparing for the World Cup. Fitness has been one of key aspects of our preparations as well as good nutrition," said Harleen.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2020 20:55:39 IST

Tags : Cricket, Harleen Deol, ICC Women's t20 World Cup, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, India, Indian Cricket Team, Indian Women's Cricket Team, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, t20, t20 World Cup

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all