ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India opener Shafali Verma gets backing of her teammates to continue playing 'fearless brand of cricket'
India opener Shafali Verma has set alight the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup with her six-hitting prowess and her team want the 16-year-old to continue batting in the same carefree manner, team mate Shikha Pandey said.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs BANW India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 18 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat England Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW Vs SLW New Zealand Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 IRI Vs KWT Kuwait beat Iran by 8 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 BRN Vs QAT Bahrain beat Qatar by 6 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 OMA Vs MDV Oman beat Maldives by 10 wickets
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Feb 26th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 26th, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs THAW - Feb 26th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs PAKW - Feb 26th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs NZW - Feb 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi Violence Over CAA Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi police clarifies again, says 'shoot at sight' orders were issued; CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 exams for northeast districts
-
SEBI probe suggests prima facie violations of norms in IndiGo related party transactions; shares plunge nearly 5%
-
Taapsee Pannu talks about her 'slap scene' in Thappad, and why she won't ever do a film like Kabir Singh
-
Kashmir's Islamic State seeks to cash in on Delhi communal violence through new online call to arms
-
ISL 2019-20: After season plagued by injuries and mismanagement, Eelco Schattorie deserves second chance at Kerala Blasters
-
Kashmir: Mining expands on rivers despite dire warnings, threatening local livelihoods
-
After Delhi debacle, sections of Congress stress on need for strong leadership, but such 'introspection' has yielded little in the past
-
Anuradha Kapur's Daughters Opera, set in post-NRC Assam, foregrounds fortitude of disenfranchised women
-
Hosni Mubarak dies at 91, says Egypt's state TV; former president was ousted during Arab Spring uprising
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Melbourne: India opener Shafali Verma has set alight the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup with her six-hitting prowess and her team want the 16-year-old to continue batting in the same carefree manner, team mate Shikha Pandey said.
Verma smashed four sixes in her 17-ball 39 against Bangladesh on Monday to set up India’s second successive victory in the tournament.
Shafali Verma slammed a 17-ball 39 against Bangladesh to lay the foundation for India putting up a competitive 150 on the board. AP
Her five sixes from two matches is also the highest by any player in the ongoing tournament and she has the backing of her team to continue the assault in the powerplay overs and beyond.
“We haven’t asked her to change anything. She’s been given free licence to play her fearless brand of cricket,” medium pacer Pandey said after the victory against Bangladesh in Perth.
“She’s amazing. At 16 I hadn’t even started training to become a cricketer,” said Pandey who has taken five wickets from two matches.
Nineteen-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues contributed a breezy 34 at number three, while 16-year-old Richa Ghosh made a run-a-ball 14 on World Cup debut.
“I’m very pleased to have such young fearless players in our team. It’s amazing to see them doing what they did for us,” Pandey, 30, said of her teenaged teammates.
“There’s no baggage, that’s the biggest thing, and they express themselves so well in the team.”
Group A leaders India next play New Zealand, who beat Sri Lanka in their opener, in Melbourne on Thursday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 25, 2020 21:19:30 IST
Also See
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Team management has given Shafali Verma license to play 'fearless cricket', says Shikha Pandey
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Schedule, squads, venues and all you need to know about upcoming tournament
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: How India have progressed since Mithali Raj-Ramesh Powar fall-out during the 2018 edition