First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC WR T20 | Match 12 Feb 25, 2020
IRI vs KWT
Kuwait beat Iran by 8 wickets
ACC WR T20 | Match 11 Feb 25, 2020
BRN vs QAT
Bahrain beat Qatar by 6 wickets
WI in SL Feb 26, 2020
SL vs WI
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota
AUS in SA Feb 26, 2020
SA vs AUS
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India opener Shafali Verma gets backing of her teammates to continue playing 'fearless brand of cricket'

India opener Shafali Verma has set alight the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup with her six-hitting prowess and her team want the 16-year-old to continue batting in the same carefree manner, team mate Shikha Pandey said.

Reuters, Feb 25, 2020 21:19:30 IST

Melbourne: India opener Shafali Verma has set alight the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup with her six-hitting prowess and her team want the 16-year-old to continue batting in the same carefree manner, team mate Shikha Pandey said.

Verma smashed four sixes in her 17-ball 39 against Bangladesh on Monday to set up India’s second successive victory in the tournament.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020: India opener Shafali Verma gets backing of her teammates to continue playing fearless brand of cricket

Shafali Verma slammed a 17-ball 39 against Bangladesh to lay the foundation for India putting up a competitive 150 on the board. AP

Her five sixes from two matches is also the highest by any player in the ongoing tournament and she has the backing of her team to continue the assault in the powerplay overs and beyond.

“We haven’t asked her to change anything. She’s been given free licence to play her fearless brand of cricket,” medium pacer Pandey said after the victory against Bangladesh in Perth.

“She’s amazing. At 16 I hadn’t even started training to become a cricketer,” said Pandey who has taken five wickets from two matches.

Nineteen-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues contributed a breezy 34 at number three, while 16-year-old Richa Ghosh made a run-a-ball 14 on World Cup debut.

“I’m very pleased to have such young fearless players in our team. It’s amazing to see them doing what they did for us,” Pandey, 30, said of her teenaged teammates.

“There’s no baggage, that’s the biggest thing, and they express themselves so well in the team.”

Group A leaders India next play New Zealand, who beat Sri Lanka in their opener, in Melbourne on Thursday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2020 21:19:30 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Women's t20 World Cup, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, India Women's Cricket Team, Indian Cricket Team, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sports, Women's Cricket, Women's t20 World Cup

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all