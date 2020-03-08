First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
GER in ESP | 1st T20I Mar 08, 2020
ESP vs GER
Spain beat Germany by 9 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND | 2nd T20I Mar 08, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 21 runs
ZIM in BAN Mar 09, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 10, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur says Shafali Verma shouldn't be blamed for dropped catch of Alyssa Healy

Unbeaten throughout the tournament, India were outplayed in all departments of the games by the defending champions Australia who clinched their fifth title

Press Trust of India, Mar 08, 2020 18:42:38 IST

Melbourne: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday backed beleaguered 16-year-old Shafali Verma after her dropped catch of Alyssa Healy cost India dear in the Women's T20 World Cup final against Australia on Sunday.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur says Shafali Verma shouldnt be blamed for dropped catch of Alyssa Healy

Indian players gather together after their loss to Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup final in Melbourne, Sunday, March 8, 2020. AP

Shafali dropped Healy in the first over when the Australian opener was on nine. Healy went on to smash a 39-ball 75 and, along with Beth Mooney (78 not out off 54), added 115 runs for the opening wicket to power Australia to 184 for four.

In reply, India were bowled out for 99 to hand the hosts an 85-run win and an unprecedented fifth world title in the shortest format.

"She (Verma) is only 16, she's playing her first World Cup. She did really, really well and performed for us. For a 16-year-old kid, it's difficult to keep thinking positively and stay in the game," said Kaur.

"It's a learning lesson for her but it could happen to anyone. We can't blame her because there were others also in her position."

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad also wasted a caught and bowled chance of Mooney early in the Australian innings, and Kaur rued the two dropped catches.

"We gave chances to batters in great form and it's difficult for bowlers to come back when that happens," she said.

Kaur denied that her side was overwhelmed by the occasion as they were playing in their maiden final in front of a record 86,174 spectators at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the most in a women's cricket match.

"We weren't feeling the pressure but unfortunately we were unable to create those chances. It's a lesson for all of us, we have to be at 100 per cent when we're fielding because that's the most important part of cricket."

India came into the tournament with one of its youngest squads and became the first team to field more than one teenager in the tournament's final. There were plenty of new faces since their 2017 World Cup defeat to England.

On that occasion, just nine runs separated India from the title. The lack of clinical cricket this time around has made defeat slightly easier to swallow for the skipper.

"I guess 2017 was more disappointing because that was so close," Kaur said.

"We didn't play the cricket we expected of ourselves this time. As our team is quite young, we did really well in the league games. We reached the final this year. If we keep working and improving, maybe in the future we can win."

The setback will serve as a learning experience, according to the India captain.

"We didn't field well, we need to learn from today's performance. When you are playing a great level of cricket, you cannot drop the chances and we were not up to the mark.

"We will take this seriously and when we come to play next time, we will be one of the best fielding sides."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2020 18:42:38 IST

Tags : Alyssa Healy, Australia, Beth Mooney, Cricket, England, Harmanpreet Kaur, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, India Vs Australia, India Women Vs Australia Women, India Women's Cricket Team, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all