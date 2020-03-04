First Cricket
ACC ER T20 | Match 7 Mar 04, 2020
THA vs NEP
Nepal beat Thailand by 9 wickets
ZIM in BAN | 2nd ODI Mar 03, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 4 runs
AUS in SA Mar 04, 2020
SA vs AUS
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
WI in SL Mar 04, 2020
SL vs WI
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: ICC denies Cricket Australia's request for reserve days as heavy rains threaten semi-finals

Cricket Australia says its request for the ICC to have reserve days for the women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals has been denied, with heavy rain threatening both of Thursday's games.

The Associated Press, Mar 04, 2020 12:45:29 IST

Sydney: Cricket Australia says its request for the ICC to have reserve days for the women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals has been denied, with heavy rain threatening both of Thursday's games.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020: ICC denies Cricket Australias request for reserve days as heavy rains threaten semi-finals

Both the India-England and Australia-South Africa semi-final clashes face the threat of being washed out by heavy rain. AP

A reserve day was built into the schedule for the knockout stages of the men's 50-over World Cup in England last year, and New Zealand qualified for the final by beating India in what was effectively a two-day match.

CA chief executive Kevin Roberts on Wednesday said with heavy rain in the forecast for the Sydney Cricket Ground semi-final doubleheader on Thursday, a call had been made to the International Cricket Council.

But Roberts said no such proviso is in place for T20 tournaments, meaning both Australia and England could be knocked out without a ball bowled. South Africa and India would play in Sunday's final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after finishing atop their groups, meaning there would be a first-time titlist.

India is scheduled to play England first on Thursday, followed by four-time champion Australia and South Africa.

"We've asked the question (on a reserve day)," Roberts told a Melbourne radio station. “It's not part of the playing conditions and we respect that. It gives you cause to reflect and think about how you might improve things in the future."

England captain Heather Knight said she was frustrated by the lack of a reserve day and perplexed by the different rules between the tournaments.

“It would be nice if we could maybe play it in (Melbourne), I don't know if that's feasible, it's probably not,” she said. “If both semi-finals are lost it would be a sad time for the tournament.

“I guess it's the same for the men's T20 World Cup. We did check that this morning. It is ... strange.”

Mar 04, 2020

Tags : CA, Cricket, Cricket Australia, ICC, ICC Women's t20 World Cup, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, Kevin Roberts, Sports, Women's Cricket

