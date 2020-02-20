It all began when India excluded their star player Mithali Raj from the semi-final match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, back in 2018.

"Some decisions (exclusion of Mithali) are taken for the team, some will come off, some will not. No regrets," said Harmanpreet Kaur in the post-match ceremony after losing to England by 8 wickets.

All said and done, it was the darkest phase for the Indian women's cricket where many things changed with the exchange of few statements from different personalities. Mithali Raj played four T20Is for India after the controversy and eventually retried in September 2019 to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 is here. Hence, it’s imperative to look at how India have performed in Women’s T20Is post all the things which occurred during the last Women’s T20 World Cup.

India are at the fifth place in the list of winning most Women’s T20Is post the Mithali Raj controversy, among 10 teams which are participating in Women’s World T20, 2020.

Most wins in Women’s T20Is post the Mithali Raj controversy:

Team Matches Won Lost Tied/NR Thai Women 25 21 4 0/0 Australia Women 15 12 2 1/0 England Women 18 12 5 1/0 Bangladesh Women 13 10 3 0/0 India Women 20 10 10 0/0

Note: Among teams which are participating in Women’s World T20, 2020

India Women have lost 10 T20Is post the Mithali Raj controversy, the most among teams which are participating in Women’s World T20, 2020.

Most defeats in Women’s T20Is post the Mithali Raj controversy:

Team Matches Lost Fiji Women 12 12 Namibia Women 19 11 Rwanda Women 20 11 India Women 20 10 West Indies Women 15 10

India’s win percentage in Women’s T20Is dwindled by 16.67 percentage post the Mithali Raj controversy, as compared to two years before, which definitely say a few things about the importance of the legend in the playing XI.

India Women’s record in Women’s T20Is:

Event Matches Won/Lost Tied/NR Post Mithali Raj Controversy 20 10/10 0/0 Pre Mithali Raj Controversy (2 years) 30 20/8 0/2

India Women have lost three of the five T20I series’ that they have played post the Mithali Raj controversy. They won two series post the controversy – one in India and one in West Indies.

India Women’s record in each T20I series post Mithali Raj controversy:

Winner Opponent(s) Matches W/L New Zealand Women New Zealand Women 3 0/3 England Women England Women 3 0/3 India Women South Africa Women 4 3/1 India Women West Indies Women 5 5/0 Australia Women Australia Women, England Women 5 2/3

There was a lot of discussion around Mithali Raj’s strike rate in Women’s T20Is whenever she came out to bat and that was one of the main reasons why she was dropped from the team. However, post the whole controversy, only three Indian players have scored runs at a strike rate of 100-plus in Women’s T20Is.

Indian players to have a strike rate of 100-plus in Women’s T20Is post the Mithali Raj controversy: (Min. 100 runs)

Player Matches Runs SR Smriti Mandhana 19 621 128.57 Jemimah Rodrigues 20 384 100.26 Shafali Verma 14 324 140.86

It will be intriguing to see how the Indian team performs in this year’s Women’s World T20, especially during the crunch situations.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.