First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
UGA in QAT | 3rd T20I Feb 15, 2020
QAT vs UGA
Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
IND in NZ Feb 21, 2020
NZ vs IND
Basin Reserve, Wellington
AUS in SA Feb 21, 2020
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: How India have progressed since Mithali Raj-Ramesh Powar fall-out during the 2018 edition

India’s win percentage in Women’s T20Is fell by 16.67 percentage post the Mithali Raj controversy, as compared to two years before, which definitely say a few things about the importance of the legend in the playing XI

Umang Pabari, Feb 20, 2020 12:44:14 IST

It all began when India excluded their star player Mithali Raj from the semi-final match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, back in 2018.

"Some decisions (exclusion of Mithali) are taken for the team, some will come off, some will not. No regrets," said Harmanpreet Kaur in the post-match ceremony after losing to England by 8 wickets.

All said and done, it was the darkest phase for the Indian women's cricket where many things changed with the exchange of few statements from different personalities. Mithali Raj played four T20Is for India after the controversy and eventually retried in September 2019 to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 is here. Hence, it’s imperative to look at how India have performed in Women’s T20Is post all the things which occurred during the last Women’s T20 World Cup.

India are at the fifth place in the list of winning most Women’s T20Is post the Mithali Raj controversy, among 10 teams which are participating in Women’s World T20, 2020.

Most wins in Women’s T20Is post the Mithali Raj controversy:

Team Matches Won Lost Tied/NR
Thai Women 25 21 4 0/0
Australia Women 15 12 2 1/0
England Women 18 12 5 1/0
Bangladesh Women 13 10 3 0/0
India Women 20 10 10 0/0

Note: Among teams which are participating in Women’s World T20, 2020

India Women have lost 10 T20Is post the Mithali Raj controversy, the most among teams which are participating in Women’s World T20, 2020.

Most defeats in Women’s T20Is post the Mithali Raj controversy:

Team Matches Lost
Fiji Women 12 12
Namibia Women 19 11
Rwanda Women 20 11
India Women 20 10
West Indies Women 15 10

India’s win percentage in Women’s T20Is dwindled by 16.67 percentage post the Mithali Raj controversy, as compared to two years before, which definitely say a few things about the importance of the legend in the playing XI.

India Women’s record in Women’s T20Is:

Event Matches Won/Lost Tied/NR
Post Mithali Raj Controversy 20 10/10 0/0
Pre Mithali Raj Controversy (2 years) 30 20/8 0/2

India Women have lost three of the five T20I series’ that they have played post the Mithali Raj controversy. They won two series post the controversy – one in India and one in West Indies.

India Women’s record in each T20I series post Mithali Raj controversy:

Winner Opponent(s) Matches W/L
New Zealand Women New Zealand Women 3 0/3
England Women England Women 3 0/3
India Women South Africa Women 4 3/1
India Women West Indies Women 5 5/0
Australia Women Australia Women, England Women 5 2/3

There was a lot of discussion around Mithali Raj’s strike rate in Women’s T20Is whenever she came out to bat and that was one of the main reasons why she was dropped from the team. However, post the whole controversy, only three Indian players have scored runs at a strike rate of 100-plus in Women’s T20Is.

Indian players to have a strike rate of 100-plus in Women’s T20Is post the Mithali Raj controversy: (Min. 100 runs)

Player Matches Runs SR
Smriti Mandhana 19 621 128.57
Jemimah Rodrigues 20 384 100.26
Shafali Verma 14 324 140.86

It will be intriguing to see how the Indian team performs in this year’s Women’s World T20, especially during the crunch situations.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2020 12:44:14 IST

Tags : Cricket, England, Harmanpreet Kaur, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, India Women, India Women's Cricket Team, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all